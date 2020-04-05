Catie MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 10
CATIE Premium MT5
CATIE Premium is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It focuses on structured execution, adaptive trade protection and real stop-loss management for active markets.
**Key features**
- Automated order and position management
- Adaptive protection and controlled Stop-and-Reverse management
- Spread and execution-cost protection
- High-impact news mode and configurable trading schedule
- Built-in position and cycle risk limits
- Recovery of trade management after an MT5 restart
***Recommended conditions**
- Hedging account only
- XAUUSD and other suitable liquid instruments
- Recommended minimum account balance: USD 200
- Demo testing is recommended before live use
MQL5 Market manages rental access and expiration. After the rental period expires, customers must renew the rental or purchase the full version. Real trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors
-> Allow WebRequest for listed URL
-> Add
-> https://nfs.faireconomy.media
-> OK
***a big upgrade is coming now , when you bought it . you can get the upgraded version with unlimited ***
************************************** more safety , higher profit rate ***************************************************