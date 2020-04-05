Catie MT5

CATIE Premium MT5
CATIE Premium is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It focuses on structured execution, adaptive trade protection and real stop-loss management for active markets.
**Key features**
- Automated order and position management

- Adaptive protection and controlled Stop-and-Reverse management

- Spread and execution-cost protection

- High-impact news mode and configurable trading schedule

- Built-in position and cycle risk limits

- Recovery of trade management after an MT5 restart


***Recommended conditions**
- Hedging account only

- XAUUSD and other suitable liquid instruments

- Recommended minimum account balance: USD 200

- Demo testing is recommended before live use

MQL5 Market manages rental access and expiration. After the rental period expires, customers must renew the rental or purchase the full version. Real trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors

-> Allow WebRequest for listed URL

-> Add

-> https://nfs.faireconomy.media

-> OK





***a big upgrade is coming now , when you bought it . you can get the upgraded version with unlimited ***

************************************** more safety , higher profit rate  ***************************************************

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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Technique Eagle Pro Max
Chun Nok Fung
Experts
# Technique Eagle – Automated Gold Trend Trading for MT5 --- ## Why Traders Consider Technique Eagle Technique Eagle is built for traders who want disciplined and selective XAUUSD automation on the M5 timeframe. It combines confirmed market entries, a real broker-side Stop Loss, one-way profit protection, spread and margin checks, and economic-event awareness in one automated trading system. The objective is not to open as many trades as possible. Technique Eagle continuously monitors the m
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