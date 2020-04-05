Gold Trend Retrace

  • Эксперты
  • Xian Qin Ceng
    Xian Qin Ceng

    Xian Qin Ceng

    4.2 (64)
    Понимание валютного рынка,
    Обладая многолетним опытом ручной торговли и обширным опытом разработки количественных торговых систем,
    Мы постоянно работаем над множеством реальных и эффективных полностью автоматизированных транзакций EA,
    Постоянно совершенствуется и совершенствуется EA.
    14 продуктов 7 сигналов 109 комментариев
  • Версия: 1.33
  • Активации: 10

After purchasing EA, please contact me to obtain the correct set settings.

Live signal   .

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Gold Trend Retrace EA， Originally named Gold Time EA and starting to sell offline MT4 versions in December 2025, the MT5 version released on the website was renamed Gold Trend Retrace EA due to similar names already existing in the market.

Gold Trend Retrace EA， is a trend-following EA that profits from market momentum. Everyone knows that when a train is moving quickly, it generates enormous inertia, making it very difficult to stop suddenly. The train might continue moving due to inertia, or it might gradually come to a stop as the inertia weakens, but a fast-moving train will never stop easily and immediately. Actually, I'm not talking about trains; I'm talking about market trends, and the two are similar.

Gold Trend Retrace EA，doesn't attempt to gamble on the future; it earns easy profits. Everyone knows that after a significant rise, the market often continues to rise slightly, and after a significant fall, the market often continues to fall slightly. This is the secret to the Gold Tracking EA's profitability. It bets on high probabilities, achieving a win rate of over 75%!

There's no Martingale, no grid trading; only one order is opened at a time. The next order only begins after one order closes; two orders are never held simultaneously. Each order has a dynamic stop-loss and a mandatory maximum stop-loss, meaning there are always two stop-losses protecting your order. Profit-taking is also dynamic; the preset profit-taking may be terminated prematurely. You can think of it as an explicit Expert Advisor (EA).

EA is very easy to use, with no complicated parameter settings. It provides set settings, which can be loaded and run on all brokers, including EXNESS. EA is completely automatic, requiring no human judgment or intervention. It eliminates hassle and chaos, and eliminates endless fine-tuning. Just trust EA and let it run automatically 24/7.

Features of Gold Trend Retrace EA :

  1. All parameters are already set, making it easy to use.
  2. Users can use automatic Risk settings or choose to set a fixed Lot.
  3. The honest presentation of transaction results shows that growth is not a straight upward trend, but rather a winding but continuous upward trend.
  4. Object-oriented programming results in faster program execution.
  5. One order at a time, no grid, no Martin.
  6. Use fixed stop loss and dynamic stop loss.
  7. Transaction records for more than 8 months can be provided.

application

  • Period: 15M
  • Varieties: XAUUSD, Gold, GOLD
  • Minimum initial deposit: 1:500. Leveraged accounts require $500. $150, high risk. Medium risk recommended: $300, 0.01 lot. Risk warning: Do not trade with heavy leverage.
  • Account: ECN/RaW/STP, a broker offering low spread trading.
  • Gold price limits are set to two decimal places. Brokerage support offering gold price limits to three decimal places requires a separate set.
  • The leverage ratio should be at least 1:100, and 1:500 is recommended.
  • Use a VPS to make the EA run 24/7 (forced).

recommend

You can disable the EA after 8 PM on Friday to avoid a gap in the market on Monday morning and potential losses.


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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
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4.18 (11)
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Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
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Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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5 (1)
Эксперты
The Gold Winner is a trend-following EA. It only operates on one order at a time, with no Martingale or grids. Each order has a fixed stop-loss. It uses fixed, small stop-losses, rather than deceptively large ones like 30,000 pips, so you can run it with confidence. Trend following has always been a highly effective profit-making method, particularly well-suited for the highly volatile XAUUSD and gold. Fortunately, the development of automated intelligence has given us the opportunity to use Dee
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