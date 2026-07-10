MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro mql5

MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro: The Ultimate Trend-Following Engine for MetaTrader 4

Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Automation


Are you ready to move beyond single-strategy automation? Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a sophisticated trading ecosystem designed to overcome the limitations of the standard MetaTrader 4 platform.

While most robots are restricted to watching a single currency pair, MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro breaks these chains. It allows you to monitor, analyze, and trade a custom list of up to 10 instruments simultaneously from a single chart. This architectural breakthrough allows you to build a balanced portfolio of uncorrelated or inversely correlated assets, smoothing out your equity curve and maximizing your profit potential across Forex, Indices, and Commodities.

The Philosophy: Trend Capture Through Confluence

The core philosophy of this EA is simple yet powerful: " The Trend is Your Friend." However, identifying the true trend requires more than a single indicator. This software utilizes the renowned SuperTrend indicator as its backbone but reinforces it with a multi-layered filtering system to ensure you only enter the market when the probabilities are heavily in your favor.

Key Features and Capabilities:

1. True Multi-Asset Monitoring

For the first time on MT4, you can input a custom list of 1 through 10 instruments (e.g., EURUSD, GOLD, S&P500, BTCUSD) into a single EA instance. The robot monitors price action on all of them in parallel.

  • Diversification: You can mix volatile assets with stable ones to balance portfolio risk.

  • Scalability: Each instance of the EA has its own Magic Number and tracks settings per window, allowing you to run different strategies on different baskets of instruments simultaneously.

2. The "Triple-Filter" Precision System

False signals are the enemy of every trend trader. To eliminate noise, MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro offers a customizable 3-stage filtration system. You can activate from 0 to 3 filters, and a trade is only considered if all active filters agree.

Each filter can be configured independently with its own timeframe and settings. You can choose from:

  1. SuperTrend Filter: Ensures the higher timeframe trend aligns with your trade.

  2. Close vs. Exponential Moving Average: Confirms price is trading above (for Longs) or below (for Shorts) a key moving average.

  3. ADX Level: Filters out ranging markets by requiring the ADX to be above a specific threshold (e.g., > 25), ensuring strong momentum exists.

3. Flexible Entry Logic

Once the filters give the green light, the EA hunts for a specific trigger to enter the market. You are not limited to one method. Select the logic that fits your strategy:

  • SuperTrend Signal: Enter on color change (using separate parameters from the filter).

  • Close Crosses EMA: Captures the moment price breaks through the average.

  • Fast EMA Crosses Slow EMA: The classic Golden/Death Cross strategy.

  • Price Rebound: Enter on a bounce from a local extreme (Low or High), perfect for "buying the dip."

      Precision Entry with Smart Proximity Control Take full control over your risk-to-reward ratio with the new SuperTrend Proximity Filter. This advanced logic calculates the exact distance between the current price and the SuperTrend line, allowing you to filter out trades that are too far from the trend support or too close to a potential exhaustion point. Whether you want to "buy the dip" near the line or catch momentum at a specific distance, this filter ensures you only enter when the price-to-indicator geometry is mathematically optimal.


4. Intelligent Exit Strategies

Knowing when to exit is more important than knowing when to enter. This EA provides granular control over trade closure:

  • Signal Exit: You can use the same method as the entry or a completely different one to close trades.

  • Profit Protection: You can enable a feature where the EA ignores exit signals from indicators if the trade is currently in a loss. This allows the trade room to breathe and potentially recover, relying on the hard Stop Loss for ultimate protection. This option, combined with setting No Stop Loss for example for long positions, allows you to ride out price corrections until prices return to higher levels. If the instrument you're trading doesn't have a specific expiration time, such as a futures-based CFD, this EA allows you to weather even multi-month price declines and wait for the day when your positions turn profitable (commission and swap costs included). Until then, position close signals will be ignored. This option is particularly useful when trading index CFDs. However, remember to accumulate enough funds in your account to survive a drawdown.

  • Time Management: Define specific trading hours and days. Includes a "Friday Exit" feature to automatically close all positions at a specific hour to avoid weekend gaps.

5. Advanced Stop Loss & Trailing

Protecting your capital is our priority. The EA offers versatile methods to calculate the initial Stop Loss:

  • Percentage distance from open price.

  • At the recent major price Peak or Bottom.

  • At the previous bar's High or Low (highly effective for Renko charts).

  • At the SuperTrend Line (dynamic support/resistance).

  • Or No Stop Loss

Once the trade is running, you can lock in profits with a Smart Trailing Stop:

  • Trail along the SuperTrend line.

  • Trail by a fixed percentage or point distance.

  • Trail based on ATR (Volatility) distance.

  • Profit-Only Activation: Configure the Trailing Stop to activate only after the price has moved a certain distance into profit, acting as a shield for your gains.

6. Institutional-Grade Risk Management

This is where MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro stands apart from amateur tools.

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lots or Risk % of Balance (auto-calculated based on Stop Loss distance).

  • Global Portfolio Risk Cap: You can set a maximum "Total Risk %" for your account. If you have several open trades and their combined risk hits your limit (e.g., 5% of balance), the EA will intelligently ignore new signals to prevent over-leveraging.

  • Directional Control: Choose to trade Long only, Short only, or Both.

7. The Interactive Command Dashboard

You are never flying blind. The EA features a professional, on-chart graphical panel that serves as your command center.

Real-Time Status & Control:

  • The Watchlist: Displays your list of instruments row-by-row.

  • Signal Monitor: Shows the current status of all 3 filters for every symbol and the final decision (OK for Long, OK for Short, or No Trade).

  • Projected Stop Loss: Displays where the SL would be placed if a trade were taken now.

  • Manual Override: Each symbol has a dedicated ON/OFF button. You can instantly disconnect a specific symbol from trading without restarting the EA or changing settings. The EA remembers these choices even after a platform restart.

Portfolio Telemetry:

  • Accumulated Profit: Total realized gain for this specific magic number.

  • Unrealized Profit/Loss: Current floating P/L of the portfolio.

  • Remaining Portfolio Risk: How much risk room is left before the cap is hit.

  • Total Portfolio Risk: The worst-case scenario metric—what you would lose if every single open position hit its Stop Loss immediately.

  • Strategy Configuration Display: A quick summary of your current active modes (Entry type, Stop Loss mode, Time filters, etc.).

Why Choose MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro?

This Expert Advisor converts MetaTrader 4 into a professional portfolio management suite. It offers the automation you need with the control you demand. Whether you are a scalper looking for multiple opportunities or a swing trader building a diversified basket of positions, this tool adapts to your style.


Here are 5 distinct configuration setups (strategies) for the MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro.

Each setup is designed for a specific market approach, ranging from aggressive scalping to conservative swing trading. The descriptions use benefit-driven language to explain not just what the settings are, but why they make money and protect capital.

1. The "Institutional Trend Surfer" (Swing Strategy)

Best for: Busy professionals who want to catch massive moves on major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold.

  • The Philosophy: "Trade less, earn more." This setup ignores market noise and only enters when the Daily and 4-Hour trends align perfectly with institutional money flow.

  • The Benefit: You stop getting stopped out by random market spikes. You capture the "meat" of the move, holding positions for days or weeks for maximum point accumulation.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: SuperTrend Reversal (Timeframe: H4)

  • Filter 1: Close > EMA 200 (Timeframe: D1) – Ensures you only trade with the long-term tide.

  • Filter 2: ADX > 25 (Timeframe: H4) – Ensures the trend has real strength.

  • Stop Loss: At SuperTrend Line (Deep safety net).

  • Trailing Stop: SuperTrend Line (H4).

  • Risk Management: Risk 2% per trade.

2. The "London Breakout Scalper" (Intraday Strategy)

Best for: Volatile Indices (DAX40, US30) and GBP pairs.

  • The Philosophy: "Get in, grab the cash, get out." This setup exploits the explosive volatility at the opening of the European session. It uses the "Close vs EMA" signal for faster entries than the standard SuperTrend.

  • The Benefit: You minimize exposure to overnight risk. By using the Time Filter, the robot works only when liquidity is highest, ensuring tight spreads and fast execution.

>>>  Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: Close Crosses EMA 14 (Timeframe: M5 or M15).

  • Filter 1: SuperTrend (Timeframe: H1) – Keeps your scalps aligned with the hourly direction.

  • Time Filter: 08:00 to 11:00 (London Open Only).

  • Stop Loss: Previous Bar High/Low (Very tight protection).

  • Trailing Stop: Fixed Points (e.g., 15 points) – Locks in profit instantly.

  • Risk Management: Risk 0.5% per trade (High frequency, low risk).

3. The "Smart Dip Hunter" (Pullback Strategy)

Best for: Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) and Tech Stocks (Nasdaq).

  • The Philosophy: "Buy low, sell high." Instead of chasing a rallying price, this setup waits for a local correction (a dip) within a strong uptrend and enters when the price bounces.

  • The Benefit: You get a superior Risk-to-Reward ratio. You are buying at a discount while the rest of the market is chasing the top. The Portfolio Risk Cap is crucial here to prevent buying too many dips during a crash.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: Price Rebound from Local Low (Timeframe: H1).

  • Filter 1: SuperTrend (Timeframe: D1) – MUST be Green (Uptrend).

  • Filter 2: Close > EMA 50 (Timeframe: H4) – Price must be above the average.

  • Stop Loss: Recent Major Bottom.

  • Trailing Stop: ATR Distance (Give the trade room to breathe).

  • Risk Management: Max Global Portfolio Risk = 5% – Prevents over-exposure if the market crashes.

4. The "Golden Cross" Momentum (Trend Confirmation)

Best for: Commodities (Oil, Silver) and JPY pairs (USDJPY, GJ).

  • The Philosophy: The classic, time-tested strategy of moving average crossovers, enhanced by the SuperTrend filter. It waits for momentum to be undeniably confirmed before entering.

  • The Benefit: It eliminates guesswork. This is a pure mathematical approach that avoids "choppy" sideways markets because the Moving Averages won't cross until a real move begins.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: Fast EMA (12) Crosses Slow EMA (26) (Timeframe: H1).

  • Filter 1: SuperTrend (Timeframe: H4).

  • Filter 2: ADX > 20 (Timeframe: H1).

  • Exit Method: Close on Signal (Exit when the EMAs cross back).

  • Stop Loss: % Distance from Open Price.

  • Trailing Stop: None (Rely on the EMA cross exit for maximum trend riding).

5. The "Renko-Style" Price Action Tracker

Best for: Traders who prefer pure Price Action over lagging indicators.

  • The Philosophy: This setup simulates Renko brick behavior on standard charts. It uses the "Previous Bar Low" for stops and trailing, moving the stop loss up with every single candle that closes.

  • The Benefit: Extreme capital protection. As soon as the market hesitates or turns against you by even one candle, you are out with your profit secured. Ideal for strong, impulsive breakout moves.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: SuperTrend (Timeframe: M30).

  • Filter 1: Close > EMA 100 (Timeframe: H1).

  • Stop Loss: Previous Bar Low (Dynamic and tight).

  • Trailing Stop: Previous Bar Low.

  • Filter 3 (ADX): ADX > 30  Only trade when the market is sprinting, not walking.

  • Risk Management: Fixed Lots – Consistent sizing for rapid-fire trend moves.

Notice how the Dashboard ON/OFF buttons make these setups even more powerful. If you are running the 'London Scalper' setup but you see that a major news event (NFP) is coming up for the USD, you can simply click 'OFF' on all USD pairs instantly, without messing with the parameters!


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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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5 (9)
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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