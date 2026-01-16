Pink Gold

Pink Gold EA – Trade Gold & Forex with Precision

Pink Gold EA is a 100% automated Expert Advisor built to dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) while also trading major forex pairs with confidence. Powered by multi-timeframe analysis (1H & 4H) and overbought/oversold detection, it identifies high-probability entries and manages risk like a professional trader.

Whether you trade prop firm accounts, standard brokers, or personal portfolios, Pink Gold EA delivers a balanced mix of performance, safety, and consistency.

🚀 Why Choose Pink Gold EA?

  • Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) – optimized to handle gold’s volatility.

  • Also Trades Major Forex Pairs – EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and more.

  • Multi-Timeframe Intelligence – combines 1H & 4H signals for reliable confirmation.

  • Overbought & Oversold Strategy – catches reversals and pullbacks with precision.

  • 100% Automated – no manual intervention needed.

  • Risk Management Built-In – SL, TP, trailing stop, and breakeven protection.

  • Flexible Lot Sizing – fixed lots or % balance risk.

  • Prop Firm Ready – designed to respect drawdown rules and risk limits.

  • Beginner-Friendly – plug & play, no complicated setup.

📊 Recommended Settings:

  • Best Pair: XAUUSD (Gold),  Indices, Crypto, it's trades all. 

  • Other Pairs: Major forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.)

  • Timeframes: 1H

  • Accounts: Standard, ECN, or Prop Firm Accounts

⚡ Take your trading to the next level with Pink Gold EA – a smart, powerful, and adaptive trading system designed to handle Gold’s volatility and Forex stability.


Adjust ATR SL and TP, ATR Trailing and Indicator close trade for smart exit.

