MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro mql5

MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro: The Ultimate Trend-Following Engine for MetaTrader 4

Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Automation


Are you ready to move beyond single-strategy automation? Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a sophisticated trading ecosystem designed to overcome the limitations of the standard MetaTrader 4 platform.

While most robots are restricted to watching a single currency pair, MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro breaks these chains. It allows you to monitor, analyze, and trade a custom list of up to 10 instruments simultaneously from a single chart. This architectural breakthrough allows you to build a balanced portfolio of uncorrelated or inversely correlated assets, smoothing out your equity curve and maximizing your profit potential across Forex, Indices, and Commodities.

The Philosophy: Trend Capture Through Confluence

The core philosophy of this EA is simple yet powerful: " The Trend is Your Friend." However, identifying the true trend requires more than a single indicator. This software utilizes the renowned SuperTrend indicator as its backbone but reinforces it with a multi-layered filtering system to ensure you only enter the market when the probabilities are heavily in your favor.

Key Features and Capabilities:

1. True Multi-Asset Monitoring

For the first time on MT4, you can input a custom list of 1 through 10 instruments (e.g., EURUSD, GOLD, S&P500, BTCUSD) into a single EA instance. The robot monitors price action on all of them in parallel.

  • Diversification: You can mix volatile assets with stable ones to balance portfolio risk.

  • Scalability: Each instance of the EA has its own Magic Number and tracks settings per window, allowing you to run different strategies on different baskets of instruments simultaneously.

2. The "Triple-Filter" Precision System

False signals are the enemy of every trend trader. To eliminate noise, MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro offers a customizable 3-stage filtration system. You can activate from 0 to 3 filters, and a trade is only considered if all active filters agree.

Each filter can be configured independently with its own timeframe and settings. You can choose from:

  1. SuperTrend Filter: Ensures the higher timeframe trend aligns with your trade.

  2. Close vs. Exponential Moving Average: Confirms price is trading above (for Longs) or below (for Shorts) a key moving average.

  3. ADX Level: Filters out ranging markets by requiring the ADX to be above a specific threshold (e.g., > 25), ensuring strong momentum exists.

3. Flexible Entry Logic

Once the filters give the green light, the EA hunts for a specific trigger to enter the market. You are not limited to one method. Select the logic that fits your strategy:

  • SuperTrend Signal: Enter on color change (using separate parameters from the filter).

  • Close Crosses EMA: Captures the moment price breaks through the average.

  • Fast EMA Crosses Slow EMA: The classic Golden/Death Cross strategy.

  • Price Rebound: Enter on a bounce from a local extreme (Low or High), perfect for "buying the dip."

      Precision Entry with Smart Proximity Control Take full control over your risk-to-reward ratio with the new SuperTrend Proximity Filter. This advanced logic calculates the exact distance between the current price and the SuperTrend line, allowing you to filter out trades that are too far from the trend support or too close to a potential exhaustion point. Whether you want to "buy the dip" near the line or catch momentum at a specific distance, this filter ensures you only enter when the price-to-indicator geometry is mathematically optimal.


4. Intelligent Exit Strategies

Knowing when to exit is more important than knowing when to enter. This EA provides granular control over trade closure:

  • Signal Exit: You can use the same method as the entry or a completely different one to close trades.

  • Profit Protection: You can enable a feature where the EA ignores exit signals from indicators if the trade is currently in a loss. This allows the trade room to breathe and potentially recover, relying on the hard Stop Loss for ultimate protection. This option, combined with setting No Stop Loss for example for long positions, allows you to ride out price corrections until prices return to higher levels. If the instrument you're trading doesn't have a specific expiration time, such as a futures-based CFD, this EA allows you to weather even multi-month price declines and wait for the day when your positions turn profitable (commission and swap costs included). Until then, position close signals will be ignored. This option is particularly useful when trading index CFDs. However, remember to accumulate enough funds in your account to survive a drawdown.

  • Time Management: Define specific trading hours and days. Includes a "Friday Exit" feature to automatically close all positions at a specific hour to avoid weekend gaps.

5. Advanced Stop Loss & Trailing

Protecting your capital is our priority. The EA offers versatile methods to calculate the initial Stop Loss:

  • Percentage distance from open price.

  • At the recent major price Peak or Bottom.

  • At the previous bar's High or Low (highly effective for Renko charts).

  • At the SuperTrend Line (dynamic support/resistance).

  • Or No Stop Loss

Once the trade is running, you can lock in profits with a Smart Trailing Stop:

  • Trail along the SuperTrend line.

  • Trail by a fixed percentage or point distance.

  • Trail based on ATR (Volatility) distance.

  • Profit-Only Activation: Configure the Trailing Stop to activate only after the price has moved a certain distance into profit, acting as a shield for your gains.

6. Institutional-Grade Risk Management

This is where MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro stands apart from amateur tools.

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lots or Risk % of Balance (auto-calculated based on Stop Loss distance).

  • Global Portfolio Risk Cap: You can set a maximum "Total Risk %" for your account. If you have several open trades and their combined risk hits your limit (e.g., 5% of balance), the EA will intelligently ignore new signals to prevent over-leveraging.

  • Directional Control: Choose to trade Long only, Short only, or Both.

7. The Interactive Command Dashboard

You are never flying blind. The EA features a professional, on-chart graphical panel that serves as your command center.

Real-Time Status & Control:

  • The Watchlist: Displays your list of instruments row-by-row.

  • Signal Monitor: Shows the current status of all 3 filters for every symbol and the final decision (OK for Long, OK for Short, or No Trade).

  • Projected Stop Loss: Displays where the SL would be placed if a trade were taken now.

  • Manual Override: Each symbol has a dedicated ON/OFF button. You can instantly disconnect a specific symbol from trading without restarting the EA or changing settings. The EA remembers these choices even after a platform restart.

Portfolio Telemetry:

  • Accumulated Profit: Total realized gain for this specific magic number.

  • Unrealized Profit/Loss: Current floating P/L of the portfolio.

  • Remaining Portfolio Risk: How much risk room is left before the cap is hit.

  • Total Portfolio Risk: The worst-case scenario metric—what you would lose if every single open position hit its Stop Loss immediately.

  • Strategy Configuration Display: A quick summary of your current active modes (Entry type, Stop Loss mode, Time filters, etc.).

Why Choose MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro?

This Expert Advisor converts MetaTrader 4 into a professional portfolio management suite. It offers the automation you need with the control you demand. Whether you are a scalper looking for multiple opportunities or a swing trader building a diversified basket of positions, this tool adapts to your style.


Here are 5 distinct configuration setups (strategies) for the MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro.

Each setup is designed for a specific market approach, ranging from aggressive scalping to conservative swing trading. The descriptions use benefit-driven language to explain not just what the settings are, but why they make money and protect capital.

1. The "Institutional Trend Surfer" (Swing Strategy)

Best for: Busy professionals who want to catch massive moves on major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold.

  • The Philosophy: "Trade less, earn more." This setup ignores market noise and only enters when the Daily and 4-Hour trends align perfectly with institutional money flow.

  • The Benefit: You stop getting stopped out by random market spikes. You capture the "meat" of the move, holding positions for days or weeks for maximum point accumulation.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: SuperTrend Reversal (Timeframe: H4)

  • Filter 1: Close > EMA 200 (Timeframe: D1) – Ensures you only trade with the long-term tide.

  • Filter 2: ADX > 25 (Timeframe: H4) – Ensures the trend has real strength.

  • Stop Loss: At SuperTrend Line (Deep safety net).

  • Trailing Stop: SuperTrend Line (H4).

  • Risk Management: Risk 2% per trade.

2. The "London Breakout Scalper" (Intraday Strategy)

Best for: Volatile Indices (DAX40, US30) and GBP pairs.

  • The Philosophy: "Get in, grab the cash, get out." This setup exploits the explosive volatility at the opening of the European session. It uses the "Close vs EMA" signal for faster entries than the standard SuperTrend.

  • The Benefit: You minimize exposure to overnight risk. By using the Time Filter, the robot works only when liquidity is highest, ensuring tight spreads and fast execution.

>>>  Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: Close Crosses EMA 14 (Timeframe: M5 or M15).

  • Filter 1: SuperTrend (Timeframe: H1) – Keeps your scalps aligned with the hourly direction.

  • Time Filter: 08:00 to 11:00 (London Open Only).

  • Stop Loss: Previous Bar High/Low (Very tight protection).

  • Trailing Stop: Fixed Points (e.g., 15 points) – Locks in profit instantly.

  • Risk Management: Risk 0.5% per trade (High frequency, low risk).

3. The "Smart Dip Hunter" (Pullback Strategy)

Best for: Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) and Tech Stocks (Nasdaq).

  • The Philosophy: "Buy low, sell high." Instead of chasing a rallying price, this setup waits for a local correction (a dip) within a strong uptrend and enters when the price bounces.

  • The Benefit: You get a superior Risk-to-Reward ratio. You are buying at a discount while the rest of the market is chasing the top. The Portfolio Risk Cap is crucial here to prevent buying too many dips during a crash.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: Price Rebound from Local Low (Timeframe: H1).

  • Filter 1: SuperTrend (Timeframe: D1) – MUST be Green (Uptrend).

  • Filter 2: Close > EMA 50 (Timeframe: H4) – Price must be above the average.

  • Stop Loss: Recent Major Bottom.

  • Trailing Stop: ATR Distance (Give the trade room to breathe).

  • Risk Management: Max Global Portfolio Risk = 5% – Prevents over-exposure if the market crashes.

4. The "Golden Cross" Momentum (Trend Confirmation)

Best for: Commodities (Oil, Silver) and JPY pairs (USDJPY, GJ).

  • The Philosophy: The classic, time-tested strategy of moving average crossovers, enhanced by the SuperTrend filter. It waits for momentum to be undeniably confirmed before entering.

  • The Benefit: It eliminates guesswork. This is a pure mathematical approach that avoids "choppy" sideways markets because the Moving Averages won't cross until a real move begins.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: Fast EMA (12) Crosses Slow EMA (26) (Timeframe: H1).

  • Filter 1: SuperTrend (Timeframe: H4).

  • Filter 2: ADX > 20 (Timeframe: H1).

  • Exit Method: Close on Signal (Exit when the EMAs cross back).

  • Stop Loss: % Distance from Open Price.

  • Trailing Stop: None (Rely on the EMA cross exit for maximum trend riding).

5. The "Renko-Style" Price Action Tracker

Best for: Traders who prefer pure Price Action over lagging indicators.

  • The Philosophy: This setup simulates Renko brick behavior on standard charts. It uses the "Previous Bar Low" for stops and trailing, moving the stop loss up with every single candle that closes.

  • The Benefit: Extreme capital protection. As soon as the market hesitates or turns against you by even one candle, you are out with your profit secured. Ideal for strong, impulsive breakout moves.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: SuperTrend (Timeframe: M30).

  • Filter 1: Close > EMA 100 (Timeframe: H1).

  • Stop Loss: Previous Bar Low (Dynamic and tight).

  • Trailing Stop: Previous Bar Low.

  • Filter 3 (ADX): ADX > 30  Only trade when the market is sprinting, not walking.

  • Risk Management: Fixed Lots – Consistent sizing for rapid-fire trend moves.

Notice how the Dashboard ON/OFF buttons make these setups even more powerful. If you are running the 'London Scalper' setup but you see that a major news event (NFP) is coming up for the USD, you can simply click 'OFF' on all USD pairs instantly, without messing with the parameters!


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更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
专家
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
专家
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA 推荐账户：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Propfirm（如 FTMO FundedNext 等） 策略：量子物理学原理、HFT Spike（高频交易）、级别交易、神经交易、无马丁格尔、无网格、单仓位趋势交易。 基于 XAUUSD tick 数据设计的全自动、风险受控的 EA。无需选择 Time-Frame。默认值与已测试的配置相同。 专为黄金设计。检测突发的波动爆发（"spike"），并在 spike 后的价格走势通过过滤器时以精准时机开仓。 平均持仓时间较短，因此突出表现为 Scalping Trading。  Symbol : GOLD/XAUUSD Digits : 2 digits & 3 digits Leverage : Any Broker : Any Min Balance : 25$ (for 1:500) Latency : up to 500ms 无 set 文件。无 Timeframe。 无马丁格尔 - 无网格 可调节的风险级别 PropFirm 模式 对于每日亏损设
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro
Norbert Hubert Pajak
专家
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro: The Ultimate Trend-Following Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Automation Are you ready to move beyond single-strategy automation? Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a sophisticated trading ecosystem designed to overcome the limitations of the s
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
专家
(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals: MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro,  available on my profile.) MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The M
ETF Portfolio Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
专家
ETF Portfolio Trader — a smart ETF rotation system for MetaTrader 5 Your ETF portfolio that knows when to be in the market — and when to step out ETF Portfolio Trader is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that runs your ETF portfolio on one proven trend-following principle: hold what's rising — exit what has turned. No emotion, no guesswork, no staring at charts all day.  Why it's worth it — at a glance Do less, control more. The EA watches up to 10 instruments at once and reacts to trend change
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