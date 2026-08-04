Eldorium

An intelligent Expert Advisor for gold (XAU/USD), built specifically for traders who want stable trading without the risk of blowing the account.

Unlike most robots, Eldorium does not chase profit at any cost. It features a multi-level capital protection system that includes Equity Guard, loss streak protection, a sharp volatility spike filter (ATR Spike Filter), a directional impulse guard (Impulse Guard) and an automatic news filter.

  • The advisor does not use the Martingale strategy.
  • Safety: You won’t wake up to find your deposit wiped out by a black swan event.
  • Slow but secure capital growth over the long term.
  • The advisor may go weeks without making any trades or hover around zero while waiting for ideal conditions.
  • Suitable for serious investors seeking diversification.

Thanks to adaptive ATR-based logic, separate parameter sets for bullish and bearish markets, and well-tuned filters, Eldorium performs confidently in any market conditions and is equally suited for regular accounts and prop firms.

Live signal / Risk 5

Live signal / Risk 2


Key advantages:

  • Multi-level risk management system:
    - Auto Lot — automatic position size calculation based on account balance and the defined risk percentage.
    - Adaptive risk via Bollinger Bands on equity (Equity BB Control) — the EA analyzes the balance curve over the last closed baskets and automatically adjusts risk in the "oversold"/"overbought" zones of its own equity curve.
    - Equity Guard — drawdown monitoring. When the critical limit is reached, trading is forcefully paused for a set number of hours.
    - Loss Streak Cooldown — a "cooldown" system. After a series of losses, the EA takes a break to wait out an unfavorable market phase.
    - ATR Spike Filter — full blocking of market entries during abnormal volatility spikes.
    - Impulse Guard — directional impulse protection based on higher timeframes (H1/H4): blocks entries and add-ons against a strong impulse move.

  • Separate logic for bullish and bearish markets.
    The EA determines the global market regime (bullish/bearish) using a trend moving average and applies completely independent sets of strategy and position-management parameters for each regime — indicators, filters, grid, take profits and stops are configured separately.

  • Dynamic targets.
    A unique take-profit time-decay system. If price takes too long to reach the target (the position hold time in bars is exceeded), the EA gradually reduces the Take Profit level to close a "stuck" basket faster at breakeven or a minimal profit, freeing up margin.

  • Phased Evacuation.
    Starting from a defined grid leg, the EA sets a tight common take profit on the two most recent orders and, as soon as they close, "takes with it" the very first (oldest) order of the basket — this helps to gently unload the grid and free up margin during prolonged moves.

  • Powerful built-in market filters:
    - MTF Guard — intelligent trade filtering by the global trend on a higher timeframe. Prohibits trading against a strong macro trend or limits the number of add-ons.
    - Tick Volume Filter — a tick volume filter that blocks entries on an abnormally empty or overheated market.
    - News Filter — a fully automatic news filter. It avoids important macroeconomic events by blocking trading before and after their release (in the tester it uses a built-in calendar for the period 01.01.2017–01.10.2026).

  • Time management and optimization.
    Deep optimization of the algorithm for working with the close of the one-minute candle allows fast and accurate testing in "OHLC on M1" mode. Built-in functions limit trading time by a list of excluded hours and force-close trades on Friday (with a prior move to breakeven) to protect against weekend gaps.


EA parameters:

Risk (Risk management)

  • Risk per Trade (%) — risk percentage per series of trades.
  • Enable BB Control on Equity — enable adaptive risk adjustment via Bollinger Bands built on the balance curve.
  • BB Period (closed baskets) — BB period over the last closed baskets.
  • BB Deviation — deviation for the Bollinger Bands on equity.
  • Risk Multiplier if Balance < Lower Band — risk multiplier when balance is below the lower band ("oversold" zone).
  • Risk Multiplier if Balance > Upper Band — risk multiplier when balance is above the upper band ("overbought" zone).

General Settings

  • Working Timeframe — working timeframe (M15 recommended).
  • Max Spread (in pips) — maximum allowed spread for opening positions.
  • Max Slippage (in pips) — maximum slippage in pips.
  • Sync to M1 bar — synchronize calculations with the M1 candle close (significantly speeds up and improves the accuracy of testing in OHLC M1 mode).
  • Magic Number — unique identifier for the EA's trades.
  • Trade Comment — comment attached to orders.
  • Info Panel — enable/disable the on-chart information panel.

Prop Firm Mode

  • Enable Prop Mode — enable prop firm mode. All related limits become active.
  • Reset saved prop statistics on init — reset all stored prop-mode statistics (daily anchor, peak balance/equity) when the EA restarts.
  • Risk per Trade in prop mode (%) — overrides the standard Risk per Trade when prop mode is active.
  • Daily loss limit (%) — maximum allowed loss per trading day.
  • Use equity for daily loss — when enabled, the daily loss is calculated from equity (includes floating profit/loss).
  • Daily reset hour (server time) — the server-time hour at which the daily loss counter is reset.
  • Close all positions when daily loss is hit — immediately close all open positions when the daily loss limit is reached.
  • Maximum overall loss (%) — maximum overall account drawdown.
  • Overall drawdown mode — overall drawdown calculation mode (static or trailing from the peak).
  • Use equity for overall DD — when enabled, the overall drawdown is calculated from equity; when disabled, from balance.
  • Close all positions when overall loss is hit — immediately close all positions when the maximum overall drawdown limit is reached.
  • Maximum additional positions in prop mode — limits the number of grid add-ons in prop mode.
Trend Alignment Module (Trend detection)
  • Trend Alignment Timeframe — timeframe used to determine the global trend.
  • Trend MA Period — SMA period used to classify the market as bullish or bearish.
  • Enable Bullish trend — allow opening new baskets in the bullish regime.
  • Enable Bearish trend — allow opening new baskets in the bearish regime.

Strategy Parameters (separate sets for bullish and bearish trend)

  • Bollinger Bands Period / Deviation — period and deviation for the Bollinger Bands indicator (channel boundary detection).
  • Bollinger Bands Min / Max Width (in ATR) — Bollinger Bands channel width filter in ATR units (protection against trading in an overly narrow flat or an overly wide chaos).
  • ATR / ADX Period — periods of the ATR and ADX indicators.
  • ADX Maximum Value — maximum ADX value (filters out an overly strong non-retracing trend).
  • ADX Minimum Value — minimum ADX value (cuts off a completely "dead" market with no movement).
  • RSI Period / Pattern & Extreme Levels — fine-tuning of the RSI period and levels (Buy / Sell, Max Buy / Min Sell, Extreme Buy / Extreme Sell) for detecting buy/sell entry patterns.
  • Trend SMA Period — period of the trend moving average used to determine the local trend.

Position Management (separate sets for bullish and bearish trend)

  • Maximum Additional Positions — maximum number of additional averaging legs (0 — no averaging).
  • Add Step (in ATR) — base step between basket orders, calculated dynamically based on ATR.
  • Add Step Multiplier — step expansion multiplier for each subsequent grid leg (helps to stretch the grid during a strong non-retracing move).
  • Smart Add Leg — smart averaging. When enabled, the EA waits for a reversal candle to form before opening a new leg.
  • Take Profit (Single / Grid) in ATR — take-profit size for a single trade and for a basket of orders (in ATR units).
  • Individual Take Profit for all orders — individual take-profit mode for each grid order (0 = disabled, a common TP is used).
  • Stop Loss (in ATR) — hard stop loss on the entire basket of trades.
  • Max Bars to Hold Position — maximum position hold time (in bars of the working TF) before forced closing.
  • Enable Take Profit Decay — enable dynamic moving (reduction) of the Take Profit toward the current price if a position is held for too long.
  • TP Decay Start Bars / Duration — from which bar to start moving the TP and over how many bars to reduce it to the minimum.
  • Minimum TP Decay Factor — minimum size of the remaining TP (e.g., 0.35 = 35% of the original TP size remains).

Phased Evacuation

  • Enable Phased evacuation — enable the phased grid-unloading mechanism.
  • Start from step — the grid leg from which evacuation is activated.
  • TP for last two orders (in ATR) — tight common take profit for the two most recent orders (in ATR units).
  • Close first order together with last two — close the very first (oldest) order of the basket together with the last two.

Trading Session

  • Broker GMT Offset (Winter / Summer) — winter and summer offset of your broker's time relative to GMT. Required for correct testing of the news filter on history!
  • Excluded Hours — list of hours (comma-separated) during which trading is prohibited.
  • Close Positions on Friday — force-close all positions on Friday (protection against gaps).
  • Friday Breakeven Start Hour — the Friday hour from which positions are moved to breakeven.
  • Friday Hard Close Hour — the Friday hour at which positions are force-closed.

News Filter

  • Enable News Filter — enable automatic news filtering (uses the built-in MT5 calendar on live accounts and its own database in the tester, loaded for the period 01.01.2017–01.10.2026).
  • Block Before / After News (hours) — time to prohibit trading before and after a news release (in hours).
  • Use High Importance Only — consider only high-importance (red) news.

    Global Trend Filter / MTF Guard

    • Enable Higher Timeframe Trend Filter — enable trade filtering by the trend on a higher timeframe.
    • Trend Timeframe / SMA Period — timeframe and SMA period for the higher trend (e.g., H4 and period 300).
    • Strict Mode — strict mode. If  true , entries against the higher trend are completely prohibited.
    • Maximum additional positions — when strict mode is off, limits the maximum number of add-ons against the higher trend (allows softly working out local pullbacks).

    Impulse Guard

    • Enable impulse protection — enable directional protection against strong impulse moves.
    • Main / Second impulse timeframe — main and additional timeframes for impulse analysis (e.g., H1 and H4).
    • Impulse MA / ATR / ADX Period — periods of the indicators used to evaluate impulse strength.
    • ADX level / Distance from MA (ATR) / Consecutive bars / ATR spike — thresholds that form the resulting "impulse score" (trend strength by ADX, price distance from the MA in ATR, number of same-direction candles and the ATR spike).
    • Score to activate guard — the resulting score (0..100) at which the guard triggers.
    • Block new entries during impulse — block new entries during an impulse.
    • Directional Guard: block only against impulse — block only trades against the impulse direction.
    • Anti-Add Guard: block averaging against impulse — prohibit add-ons against the impulse.

    Tick Volume Filter

    • Enable Tick Volume Filter — enable tick volume analysis.
    • Volume MA Period — period for calculating the average volume.
    • Max / Min Volume Multiplier — blocking multipliers. The EA will not enter the market if the current volume is abnormally high (a spike) or abnormally low (a dead flat).

      ATR Spike Filter

      • Enable ATR Spike Filter — enable protection against abnormal volatility (e.g., sudden crisis moves).
      • Long-term ATR Period / Multiplier — comparison of the current ATR with a long period. If the current one is X times larger than the average — trading is blocked.

      Equity Guard

      • Enable Equity Guard — enable funds protection.
      • Maximum Equity Drawdown (%) — when this drawdown from the local maximum is reached, trading is paused.
      • Pause After Equity Guard (hours) — pause duration after the protection triggers (in hours).
      • Min Balance to activate — minimum account balance at which the filter is active.

      Loss Streak Cooldown

      • Enable Loss Streak Cooldown — enable algorithm cooldown after drawdowns.
      • Maximum Consecutive Losses — how many baskets in a row must close at a loss to activate the protection.
      • Cooldown Duration (hours) — for how many hours to completely freeze trading to wait out a market phase that is "wrong" for the EA.


      Recommendations:

      • !!! When testing, be sure to correctly specify the winter and summer offset of your broker's time relative to GMT. This is needed for the correct operation of the trading-hours and news filters.
      • Any timeframe – the EA will determine it automatically.
      • Symbol - gold (XAUUSD).
      • Recommended broker/account - Hedging with a low spread.
      • Recommended deposit - from $1000.
      • The default settings (with risk 2) are reliable. For more aggressive operation, increase the risk.
      • You can test and optimize in OHLC mode, since all position opens/closes are based on the close of the M1 bar (can be disabled in the settings).
      • Before using on a real account, be sure to test the EA in the strategy tester. On the same account you will be trading with.
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      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.46 (102)
      Experts
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      Profalgo Limited
      5 (46)
      Experts
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      Marco Scherer
      4.24 (37)
      Experts
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      Fan Yang
      4.62 (21)
      Experts
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      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      4.43 (130)
      Experts
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      ThunderGold Scalper
      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      5 (3)
      Experts
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      Logan MT5
      Thierry Ouellet
      5 (20)
      Experts
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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (212)
      Experts
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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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      Chen Jia Qi
      4.47 (17)
      Experts
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      Pulse Engine
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      3.97 (35)
      Experts
      UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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      TICK STACK LTD
      5 (8)
      Experts
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      Vladimir Lekhovitser
      3.43 (28)
      Experts
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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.86 (507)
      Experts
      Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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      Valentina Zhuchkova
      4.29 (24)
      Experts
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      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.31 (113)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.5 (20)
      Experts
      UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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      Adam Hrncir
      4.89 (46)
      Experts
      Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
      Chiroptera
      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.64 (47)
      Experts
      Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
      XAU Momentum
      TICK STACK LTD
      Experts
      XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
      XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      Experts
      XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
      Syna
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (27)
      Experts
      Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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      Vladimir Mametov
      4.6 (10)
      Experts
      It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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      Andrii Soma
      5 (2)
      Experts
      SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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      Simon Reeves
      5 (16)
      Experts
      Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
      HFT Spike EA
      OMG FZE LLC
      5 (3)
      Experts
      [ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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