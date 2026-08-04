An intelligent Expert Advisor for gold (XAU/USD), built specifically for traders who want stable trading without the risk of blowing the account.

Unlike most robots, Eldorium does not chase profit at any cost. It features a multi-level capital protection system that includes Equity Guard, loss streak protection, a sharp volatility spike filter (ATR Spike Filter), a directional impulse guard (Impulse Guard) and an automatic news filter.





The advisor does not use the Martingale strategy.

Safety: You won’t wake up to find your deposit wiped out by a black swan event.

Slow but secure capital growth over the long term.

The advisor may go weeks without making any trades or hover around zero while waiting for ideal conditions.

Suitable for serious investors seeking diversification.

Thanks to adaptive ATR-based logic, separate parameter sets for bullish and bearish markets, and well-tuned filters, Eldorium performs confidently in any market conditions and is equally suited for regular accounts and prop firms.