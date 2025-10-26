Gold Sentry
- Experts
- Istvan Bako
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 30 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Gold Sentry
Intelligent Gold Trading with Capped-Risk Grid
Gold Sentry is a fully automated trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It utilizes a specialized grid structure designed to operate without manual intervention.
Strategy Overview
-
Daily Entries: The EA targets specific market windows to identify high-probability breakout opportunities.
-
Grid Management: If the market moves against the initial trade, the EA activates an adaptive grid system to manage the position based on real-time market conditions.
-
Risk Control: Every basket of trades is protected by a hard stop loss. This ensures that risk is defined per sequence, avoiding the unlimited drawdown risks often associated with traditional grid systems.
Key Features
-
Hard Stop Loss: Equity protection is built into the core logic.
-
Daily Activity: Designed to scan for entry opportunities every trading day.
-
Gold Optimization: Entry logic and grid spacing are tuned for XAUUSD volatility.
Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: Any (The EA uses internal logic)
-
Recommended Balance: $850 (1:200 leverage) or $1700 (1:100 leverage).
-
Cent Account: $10 min.
Settings
-
Settings Profiles: Select from built-in profiles.
-
Please run backtests to see which profiles work the best for your broker.
-
Trade Environment: Adjust MagicNumber, Slippage, and MaxSpread to suit your broker.
How to Start
Attach the EA to a XAUUSD chart, select your desired Settings Profile, and enable AutoTrading.
Stunning!!! The Masterpiece is here . A very talented author .