Gold Sentry

This tool is designed to help you to protect your profits and decrease your risk . It will set Stop Loss, and manage a Trailing Take Profit for your trades. How to use Attach to the chart which symbol you trade, and it will handle your positions according to your rules. All settings are in points. It is important to adjust them for your symbol and strategy. The default can work with XAUUSD. For scalping better to use smaller SL, BE and TP. This Expert Advisor will NEVER open any trades by it

FREE