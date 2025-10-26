Gold Sentry

5

Gold Sentry

Intelligent Gold Trading with Capped-Risk Grid

Gold Sentry is a fully automated trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It utilizes a specialized grid structure designed to operate without manual intervention.

Strategy Overview

  • Daily Entries: The EA targets specific market windows to identify high-probability breakout opportunities.

  • Grid Management: If the market moves against the initial trade, the EA activates an adaptive grid system to manage the position based on real-time market conditions.

  • Risk Control: Every basket of trades is protected by a hard stop loss. This ensures that risk is defined per sequence, avoiding the unlimited drawdown risks often associated with traditional grid systems.

Key Features

  • Hard Stop Loss: Equity protection is built into the core logic.

  • Daily Activity: Designed to scan for entry opportunities every trading day.

  • Gold Optimization: Entry logic and grid spacing are tuned for XAUUSD volatility.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: Any (The EA uses internal logic)

  • Recommended Balance: $850 (1:200 leverage) or $1700 (1:100 leverage).

  • Cent Account: $10 min.

Settings

  • Settings Profiles: Select from built-in profiles.

  • Please run backtests to see which profiles work the best for your broker.

  • Trade Environment: Adjust MagicNumber, Slippage, and MaxSpread to suit your broker.

How to Start

Attach the EA to a XAUUSD chart, select your desired Settings Profile, and enable AutoTrading.


Reviews 1
Kashta
1153
Kashta 2025.10.31 19:01 
 

Stunning!!! The Masterpiece is here . A very talented author .

More from author
Historical Trading Info
Istvan Bako
Utilities
Historical Trading Info A simple, free utility to display essential trade information directly on your chart. This lightweight tool helps you keep track of your performance at a glance. Features: Current Open Trades: Instantly view a summary of all your active positions. Recent Trade History: Analyze your closed trades from a selected period within the last 30 days. Clear Timeframe: The historical data is neatly organized starting from the beginning of the day(s) you choose to review. Economic
FREE
Manual Helper TP
Istvan Bako
Utilities
This tool is designed to help you to  protect your profits  and  decrease your risk . It will set Stop Loss, and manage a Trailing Take Profit for your trades. How to use Attach to the chart which symbol you trade, and it will handle your positions according to your rules. All settings are in points. It is important to adjust them for your symbol and strategy. The default can work with XAUUSD. For scalping better to use smaller SL, BE and TP. This Expert Advisor will NEVER open any trades by it
FREE
Kashta 2025.10.31 19:01 
 

Stunning!!! The Masterpiece is here . A very talented author .

Istvan Bako
481
Reply from developer Istvan Bako 2025.11.01 23:49
Thank you very much! This is wonderful to read.
I will keep working to make this EA better.
Reply to review