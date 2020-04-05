Your ETF portfolio that knows when to be in the market — and when to step out

ETF Portfolio Trader — a smart ETF rotation system for MetaTrader 5

ETF Portfolio Trader is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that runs your ETF portfolio on one proven trend-following principle: hold what's rising — exit what has turned. No emotion, no guesswork, no staring at charts all day.

Why it's worth it — at a glance

Do less, control more. The EA watches up to 10 instruments at once and reacts to trend changes — while you see everything on a single on-chart panel.

The EA watches up to 10 instruments at once and reacts to trend changes — while you see everything on a single on-chart panel. No more pointless portfolio "reshuffling." The system does not rebalance on a fixed monthly schedule. It moves positions only when the trend actually changes — which means fewer trades, lower costs and less tax drag.

The system does rebalance on a fixed monthly schedule. It moves positions — which means fewer trades, lower costs and less tax drag. Three trend-detection methods — chosen per ETF. A calm broad-market fund and a jumpy sector fund each get a filter matched to their character.

A calm broad-market fund and a jumpy sector fund each get a filter matched to their character. Your money is never idle. Capital freed when an ETF leaves its trend goes into a defensive instrument (e.g. a bond ETF) or stays as safe cash — you decide.

Capital freed when an ETF leaves its trend goes into a defensive instrument (e.g. a bond ETF) or stays as safe cash — you decide. Built not to be caught off guard. It solves the real problems of everyday trading — closed sessions, orders too small to fill, broker fill modes — that most off-the-shelf robots don't even know exist.

Who it's for

For the investor who believes in systematic trend-following on ETFs, not in chasing tops and bottoms every day. If you want a fund portfolio run on clear, repeatable rules — and you want to see with your own eyes what your system is doing and why — this is the tool for you.

What you get — features and real benefits

A "ride the trend to the end" philosophy instead of blind rebalancing

Many systems reshuffle the portfolio every month on a rigid schedule — and in doing so cut profitable positions before the trend is spent, racking up costs and taxes along the way. This EA works differently: it holds a position for as long as the trend lasts, and rebalances only when one of the ETFs changes state. What's in it for you: fewer needless trades, lower commissions, less churn — and full use of the big, multi-month moves that earn the most in this strategy.

Three trend-detection methods — assigned individually to each ETF

For each of the 10 slots you pick one of three ways to answer "is this fund in an uptrend?":

Price × EMA250 — the fastest and most direct; it checks a level ("is price above the average?"), so the system works correctly from the very first bar of data, not only from a fresh crossover.

— the fastest and most direct; it checks a level ("is price above the average?"), so the system works correctly from the very first bar of data, not only from a fresh crossover. Fast EMA × slow EMA — a calmer, smoothed signal that dampens one-day spikes.

— a calmer, smoothed signal that dampens one-day spikes. SuperTrend (ATR) — a volatility-based filter that tracks price at a distance measured in the instrument's "typical daily move."

What's in it for you: one portfolio, yet every fund run with a filter suited to its character. A quiet broad-market ETF and a jumpy sector ETF no longer have to share the same compromise setting.

Asymmetric entry and exit thresholds — fewer false alarms

The EA enters on one threshold (EMA250 computed on highs) and exits on another (EMA250 on lows). This deliberate "hysteresis" creates a buffer zone between entry and exit. What's in it for you: the system won't throw you out of a good position at the first flicker of price, and it won't flip in and out on every minor pullback.

Capital that always has a job

When an ETF drops out of its trend, the freed funds don't sit idle. You set what happens to them: move into a defensive ETF (e.g. a bond fund — money keeps working, just more calmly) or stay as cash (zero market risk). You can also keep a fixed cash buffer for commissions and rounding. What's in it for you: full control over how the "defensive" part of the portfolio behaves — tuned to your own risk appetite.

An on-chart panel — your whole portfolio at a glance

A movable, collapsible panel shows live: equity, how much capital sits in ETFs, how much is in cash, the EA's profit (realized and open), and for each fund — its signal method, weight, trend state, and distance to the reversal threshold (e.g. "+0.3%" = the position hangs by a thread, "+15%" = the trend has plenty of room). Profit is tracked separately for each ETF. What's in it for you: total transparency. At any moment you know what the system is doing, why, and how close the next change is — without digging through logs.

An "observe" mode — test candidates with zero risk

Any slot can be set to observe only: you see it on the panel and track its trend and signals, but the EA places no orders with it. What's in it for you: you test new ETF ideas on the live market before risking a single cent.

Reliability forged on real-world problems

This isn't a theoretical robot. The EA solves concrete traps that wreck other systems' results:

Deferred rebalancing — when an order hits a closed session ("market closed"), the system doesn't drop it; it patiently retries every minute until the exchange opens. (This is why backtests trade correctly from the earliest dates , not just from recent years.)

— when an order hits a closed session ("market closed"), the system doesn't drop it; it patiently retries every minute until the exchange opens. (This is why backtests trade correctly , not just from recent years.) Automatic fill-mode detection (FOK/IOC/RETURN) for each symbol — no more "invalid fill" errors.

(FOK/IOC/RETURN) for each symbol — no more "invalid fill" errors. Startup volume diagnostics (v5.1) — the EA loudly warns if a slot that's in a trend rounds down to 0 lots and won't buy at all. Easy to miss — here you see it immediately, before it starts costing you.

What's in it for you: peace of mind. The system is resilient to the very situations that quietly break other robots' portfolios.

Flexibility and safe operation

Symbols are entered as text — when the broker renames an instrument, you fix it in the settings window in 3 seconds, no recompilation.

— when the broker renames an instrument, you fix it in the settings window in 3 seconds, no recompilation. Dry-run mode — the EA computes and logs what it would do without sending a single order. Perfect for the first run on a live account.

— the EA computes and logs what it would do without sending a single order. Perfect for the first run on a live account. Magic number — the EA counts only its own positions as its own. On the same account you can safely keep manual trades or another robot — this one won't touch them.

— the EA counts only its own positions as its own. On the same account you can safely keep manual trades or another robot — this one won't touch them. Configurable limits — a minimum and maximum order value plus a deviation-from-target tolerance protect against slips and needless micro-adjustments.

In summary

ETF Portfolio Trader combines what off-the-shelf robots usually lack: a clear, sensible strategy (trend-following without churn), full transparency (a panel showing every decision live), and engineering-grade reliability (resilience to closed sessions, fill modes and volume traps).

It's a tool for the investor who wants to run an ETF portfolio systematically and consciously — handing the tedious execution to the robot while keeping full control and insight.

Note: this is an advanced tool for executing a strategy, not a guarantee of profit. Results depend on the ETFs chosen, the settings and market conditions. Before going live, testing in the Strategy Tester and running in dry-run mode is recommended.