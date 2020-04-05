ETF Portfolio Trader

ETF Portfolio Trader — a smart ETF rotation system for MetaTrader 5

Your ETF portfolio that knows when to be in the market — and when to step out

ETF Portfolio Trader is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that runs your ETF portfolio on one proven trend-following principle: hold what's rising — exit what has turned. No emotion, no guesswork, no staring at charts all day. 

Why it's worth it — at a glance

  • Do less, control more. The EA watches up to 10 instruments at once and reacts to trend changes — while you see everything on a single on-chart panel.
  • No more pointless portfolio "reshuffling." The system does not rebalance on a fixed monthly schedule. It moves positions only when the trend actually changes — which means fewer trades, lower costs and less tax drag.
  • Three trend-detection methods — chosen per ETF. A calm broad-market fund and a jumpy sector fund each get a filter matched to their character.
  • Your money is never idle. Capital freed when an ETF leaves its trend goes into a defensive instrument (e.g. a bond ETF) or stays as safe cash — you decide.
  • Built not to be caught off guard. It solves the real problems of everyday trading — closed sessions, orders too small to fill, broker fill modes — that most off-the-shelf robots don't even know exist.

Who it's for

For the investor who believes in systematic trend-following on ETFs, not in chasing tops and bottoms every day. If you want a fund portfolio run on clear, repeatable rules — and you want to see with your own eyes what your system is doing and why — this is the tool for you.

What you get — features and real benefits

 A "ride the trend to the end" philosophy instead of blind rebalancing

Many systems reshuffle the portfolio every month on a rigid schedule — and in doing so cut profitable positions before the trend is spent, racking up costs and taxes along the way. This EA works differently: it holds a position for as long as the trend lasts, and rebalances only when one of the ETFs changes state. What's in it for you: fewer needless trades, lower commissions, less churn — and full use of the big, multi-month moves that earn the most in this strategy.

 Three trend-detection methods — assigned individually to each ETF

For each of the 10 slots you pick one of three ways to answer "is this fund in an uptrend?":

  • Price × EMA250 — the fastest and most direct; it checks a level ("is price above the average?"), so the system works correctly from the very first bar of data, not only from a fresh crossover.
  • Fast EMA × slow EMA — a calmer, smoothed signal that dampens one-day spikes.
  • SuperTrend (ATR) — a volatility-based filter that tracks price at a distance measured in the instrument's "typical daily move."

What's in it for you: one portfolio, yet every fund run with a filter suited to its character. A quiet broad-market ETF and a jumpy sector ETF no longer have to share the same compromise setting.

 Asymmetric entry and exit thresholds — fewer false alarms

The EA enters on one threshold (EMA250 computed on highs) and exits on another (EMA250 on lows). This deliberate "hysteresis" creates a buffer zone between entry and exit. What's in it for you: the system won't throw you out of a good position at the first flicker of price, and it won't flip in and out on every minor pullback.

 Capital that always has a job

When an ETF drops out of its trend, the freed funds don't sit idle. You set what happens to them: move into a defensive ETF (e.g. a bond fund — money keeps working, just more calmly) or stay as cash (zero market risk). You can also keep a fixed cash buffer for commissions and rounding. What's in it for you: full control over how the "defensive" part of the portfolio behaves — tuned to your own risk appetite.

 An on-chart panel — your whole portfolio at a glance

A movable, collapsible panel shows live: equity, how much capital sits in ETFs, how much is in cash, the EA's profit (realized and open), and for each fund — its signal method, weight, trend state, and distance to the reversal threshold (e.g. "+0.3%" = the position hangs by a thread, "+15%" = the trend has plenty of room). Profit is tracked separately for each ETF. What's in it for you: total transparency. At any moment you know what the system is doing, why, and how close the next change is — without digging through logs.

 An "observe" mode — test candidates with zero risk

Any slot can be set to observe only: you see it on the panel and track its trend and signals, but the EA places no orders with it. What's in it for you: you test new ETF ideas on the live market before risking a single cent.

 Reliability forged on real-world problems

This isn't a theoretical robot. The EA solves concrete traps that wreck other systems' results:

  • Deferred rebalancing — when an order hits a closed session ("market closed"), the system doesn't drop it; it patiently retries every minute until the exchange opens. (This is why backtests trade correctly from the earliest dates, not just from recent years.)
  • Automatic fill-mode detection (FOK/IOC/RETURN) for each symbol — no more "invalid fill" errors.
  • Startup volume diagnostics (v5.1) — the EA loudly warns if a slot that's in a trend rounds down to 0 lots and won't buy at all. Easy to miss — here you see it immediately, before it starts costing you.

What's in it for you: peace of mind. The system is resilient to the very situations that quietly break other robots' portfolios.

 Flexibility and safe operation

  • Symbols are entered as text — when the broker renames an instrument, you fix it in the settings window in 3 seconds, no recompilation.
  • Dry-run mode — the EA computes and logs what it would do without sending a single order. Perfect for the first run on a live account.
  • Magic number — the EA counts only its own positions as its own. On the same account you can safely keep manual trades or another robot — this one won't touch them.
  • Configurable limits — a minimum and maximum order value plus a deviation-from-target tolerance protect against slips and needless micro-adjustments.

In summary

ETF Portfolio Trader combines what off-the-shelf robots usually lack: a clear, sensible strategy (trend-following without churn), full transparency (a panel showing every decision live), and engineering-grade reliability (resilience to closed sessions, fill modes and volume traps).

It's a tool for the investor who wants to run an ETF portfolio systematically and consciously — handing the tedious execution to the robot while keeping full control and insight.

Note: this is an advanced tool for executing a strategy, not a guarantee of profit. Results depend on the ETFs chosen, the settings and market conditions. Before going live, testing in the Strategy Tester and running in dry-run mode is recommended.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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5 (19)
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