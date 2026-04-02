Lot Dashboard Pro

Lot Dashboard is a trade execution and position-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster entries, clearer exposure visibility, and more flexible manual exit planning directly on the chart.

The dashboard combines one-click market entries, quick management tools, live open-position metrics, and scenario-based exit lines in one compact panel. It is suitable for traders who scale in, manage multiple open positions, and want more control over how exits are planned and executed.

The main strength of the dashboard is its manual exit system. Two independent exit scenarios, A and B, can be placed on the chart and used to prepare different management outcomes before price reaches a level. Each scenario can be re-armed, paused, moved, and reused without rebuilding the setup from scratch.

Key features

One-click BUY and SELL entries using configurable lot presets

2 to 6 visible lot rows for fast order execution

Default SL and TP support for market entries

Maximum total open lots limiter

Scope control for chart symbol only or all symbols

CLOSE ALL TRADES action

ALL BE function to move eligible positions to break-even

TRAIL SL function to move stop loss to the nearest entry per symbol

Quick-close buttons for the latest four positions

100% close and 50% close actions for recent trades

Live display of open lots, open risk, potential gain, open commissions, open P/L, and net P/L

Draggable chart panel with stable shared drag handling

Manual exit scenarios

The dashboard includes two independent manual exit lines: A and B.

Each scenario can be placed on the chart and assigned to a closing mode. When price crosses the line, the selected action is applied to positions in scope.

Available scenario modes include:

Exit all — closes all eligible positions

— closes all eligible positions Close largest — closes the largest eligible position

— closes the largest eligible position Close smallest — closes the smallest eligible position

— closes the smallest eligible position -1 Near — closes the most advanced position relative to the exit line

— closes the most advanced position relative to the exit line -1 Far — closes the least advanced position relative to the exit line

— closes the least advanced position relative to the exit line 50% — reduces total scoped open volume toward half of the current amount using broker-valid close sizing

These modes allow the dashboard to be used for full exits, staged reductions, and selective position management.

Reusable inactive state

A major part of the current design is the inactive scenario workflow.

After any scenario triggers, the line stays on the chart and becomes inactive instead of being removed. This means:

the level remains visible

it does not trigger again until reactivated

the trader can drag it to a new price and reactivate it quickly

the scenario restores the prior active mode automatically when appropriate

This makes the dashboard useful for repeated management decisions without forcing the trader to rebuild exit lines each time.

Double-click line control

Scenario lines can also be controlled directly from the chart:

double-click an active line to make it inactive

double-click an inactive line to turn it off

This provides a fast way to pause or clear a scenario without cycling through panel buttons.

Safer drag behavior

The current dashboard also improves safety while adjusting exit lines:

scenario lines do not trigger while being dragged

a recent double-click will not accidentally reactivate the line through drag bleed-through

inactive-line reactivation is handled more safely after the interaction is complete

This helps prevent unintended closes during manual repositioning.

Who it is for

Lot Dashboard is suitable for traders who:

enter multiple positions in the same idea

want fast one-click execution

manage exits actively from the chart

scale out of trades in different ways

want a visual alternative to manual position-by-position handling

Summary

Lot Dashboard gives MT5 traders a practical chart panel for entries, exposure monitoring, and flexible manual exits. Its strongest features are the scenario-based exit lines, selective close modes, reusable inactive state, and fast trade management workflow.