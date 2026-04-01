Easy Charting Toolbox
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.26
- 更新: 9 八月 2026
Trading Toolbox for MT5
Faster chart control. Clearer account tracking. Less friction.
Trading Toolbox is a lightweight on-chart utility for MetaTrader 5 that brings essential trading controls directly to your chart.
Track PnL from a marked balance, manage trade sound alerts, toggle Scale Fix instantly, and keep your preferred setup saved between sessions—all from one clean, compact panel.
Main Features
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Real-Time PnL Tracking
Mark your current account balance and instantly see your profit or loss from that point.
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One-Click Scale Fix
Turn Scale Fix ON or OFF directly from the chart without opening MT5 chart settings.
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Smart Chart Scaling
When Scale Fix is enabled, the visible price range is adjusted to give you a clearer view of the market.
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Trade Sound Alerts
Enable or disable sounds for deal opens and closes, with a built-in test option.
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Draggable Panel
Move the toolbox anywhere on your chart to match your workspace.
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Collapsible Design
Minimize the panel when you want more chart space.
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Persistent Settings
Panel position, balance marks, sound preferences, and settings are saved and restored automatically.
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Account-Specific Storage
Preferences are kept separately for each trading account.
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Clear Status Display
Quickly see whether important features such as Scale Fix are currently ON or OFF.
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Clean MT5 Interface
Designed to work alongside other trading tools without adding unnecessary clutter.
Why Trading Toolbox?
Small interruptions add up.
Opening chart properties, checking account history, resetting tools, or dealing with unnecessary alerts can interrupt your trading flow.
Trading Toolbox keeps frequently used controls directly on the chart, helping you work faster and stay focused.
Ideal For
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Day traders
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Scalpers
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Swing traders
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Multi-chart setups
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Backtesting and replay
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Traders who frequently use Scale Fix
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Traders who want simple PnL tracking
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Clean and minimal MT5 workspaces
Simple. Practical. Built for Trading.
No unnecessary complexity. No overloaded interface.
Just useful MT5 controls where you need them.
Trading Toolbox — less clicking, more knowing.