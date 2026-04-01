Easy Charting Toolbox

Faster chart control. Clearer account tracking. Less friction.

Trading Toolbox is a lightweight on-chart utility for MetaTrader 5 that brings essential trading controls directly to your chart.

Track PnL from a marked balance, manage trade sound alerts, toggle Scale Fix instantly, and keep your preferred setup saved between sessions—all from one clean, compact panel.

Main Features

Real-Time PnL Tracking

Mark your current account balance and instantly see your profit or loss from that point.

One-Click Scale Fix

Turn Scale Fix ON or OFF directly from the chart without opening MT5 chart settings.

Smart Chart Scaling

When Scale Fix is enabled, the visible price range is adjusted to give you a clearer view of the market.

Trade Sound Alerts

Enable or disable sounds for deal opens and closes, with a built-in test option.

Draggable Panel

Move the toolbox anywhere on your chart to match your workspace.

Collapsible Design

Minimize the panel when you want more chart space.

Persistent Settings

Panel position, balance marks, sound preferences, and settings are saved and restored automatically.

Account-Specific Storage

Preferences are kept separately for each trading account.

Clear Status Display

Quickly see whether important features such as Scale Fix are currently ON or OFF.

Clean MT5 Interface

Designed to work alongside other trading tools without adding unnecessary clutter.

Why Trading Toolbox?

Small interruptions add up.

Opening chart properties, checking account history, resetting tools, or dealing with unnecessary alerts can interrupt your trading flow.

Trading Toolbox keeps frequently used controls directly on the chart, helping you work faster and stay focused.

Ideal For

Day traders

Scalpers

Swing traders

Multi-chart setups

Backtesting and replay

Traders who frequently use Scale Fix

Traders who want simple PnL tracking

Clean and minimal MT5 workspaces

Simple. Practical. Built for Trading.

No unnecessary complexity. No overloaded interface.

Just useful MT5 controls where you need them.

Trading Toolbox — less clicking, more knowing.