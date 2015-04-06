Goldrix Trend MT4

Goldrix Trend: Precision-Driven Trend Following

Goldrix Trend is the culmination of over five years of professional trading experience. Having navigated the inevitable highs and lows of the financial markets, I have distilled countless lessons and market cycles into this refined trading algorithm. It is built on a foundation of proven trend-following theories, designed specifically to enhance win rates and maintain a consistent edge over the market.

Lock in this rate now before the next price jump! Our EA price will increase in line with the Live Signal profits.before the next price jump! Live signal - wait for update [MT4 Version] [MT5 Version]

The Strategy: Discipline Over Complexity

Goldrix Trend prioritizes capital preservation and logical entry points over risky, high-exposure tactics.

Single-Order Execution: The EA trades one position at a time, focusing on high-probability breakouts at key support and resistance levels.

Built-in Protection: Every trade is secured with a mandatory Stop Loss (SL) .

Profit Optimization: A Trailing Stop mechanism is utilized to lock in gains as the market moves in your favor.

Sustainable Ethics: We strictly avoid high-risk recovery methods. There is no Grid, no Martingale, and no Cost-Averaging.

Pure Logic: The EA relies on robust price action rather than unpredictable Machine Learning or excessive "curve fitting" that often fails in live market conditions.

System Requirements

Account Type: Low Spread (ECN/Raw) is highly recommended.

Infrastructure: A VPS (Virtual Private Server) for 24/7 uninterrupted operation.

Minimum Capital: $100 USD (Note: This represents a high-risk setting of roughly 10%).

Installation Guide

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframe: 15-Minute (M15). Setup: Attach the EA to the chart. You can utilize the default settings or adjust the risk parameters.

Risk Management Settings

You can define your exposure through the RiskType and ValueRisk parameter:

Fix: Trades a fixed lot size based on the ValueRisk input.

Risk: Calculates lot size based on a percentage of your balance (Percentage defined in ValueRisk ).

Recommended Risk: We strongly advise keeping your risk between 1% – 5% per trade. Exceeding this range significantly increases the likelihood of uncomfortable drawdowns.

Consistency is Key. Goldrix Trend is a marathon runner, not a sprinter. Please allow the EA to operate for a minimum of 3 months before evaluating its performance.