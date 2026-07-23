Goldrix Bitcoin MT4

Introducing Goldrix Bitcoin — an automated trading EA designed to generate consistent profits with minimal Stop Loss per trade. Rather than targeting large gains on each position, the system focuses on high trading frequency and strong Win Rate.

Live Signal MT4

[MT5 Version][MT4 Version]



The system trades a maximum of 2 open positions at a time. Every trade has a clearly defined Stop Loss with no use of high-risk strategies such as Grid, Martingale, or position averaging.

Trading logic is fully transparent — no Machine Learning or AI with unknown internal behavior.

System Requirements

Installation — M30 (Recommended)

Descriptions for each input parameter

RiskType

Determines how position size is calculated. Fix uses a fixed lot size for every trade. Risk calculates lot size dynamically based on a percentage of account balance risked per trade.

RiskValue

The value used by RiskType . If RiskType = Fix , this is the fixed lot size (e.g., 1 = 1.00 lot). If RiskType = Risk , this is the percentage of account balance risked per trade (e.g., 1 = 1%).

StopLoss

The stop loss distance, in points, measured from the order's entry price. This defines the maximum loss allowed per trade.

AdjSLonEntry

When enabled, the EA recalculates and re-applies the Stop Loss based on the actual fill price the moment a pending order is triggered into a market position (correcting for slippage between the pending order price and the real entry price).

TrailingStart

The minimum profit distance, in points, that a position must reach before the trailing stop mechanism begins adjusting the Stop Loss.

TrailingStop

Once trailing is active, this is the distance, in points, maintained between the current market price and the trailing Stop Loss level.

AllRange

The number of historical bars the EA scans (on the current chart timeframe) to determine the recent High and Low used for placing pending orders.

MaxOrderPerSide

The maximum number of pending orders allowed per side (Buy Stop or Sell Stop) at any given time. When the limit is reached, the oldest pending order on that side is removed to make room for a new one.

Dip

The minimum distance, in points, the current price must be from the detected High/Low before a pending order is placed. Acts as a filter to avoid placing orders too close to the current price.

MaxAge

The maximum lifetime of a pending order, in bars (based on the chart's timeframe). Pending orders older than this are automatically deleted.

MaxSpread

The maximum allowed average spread, in points, calculated from the last 20 ticks. If the average spread exceeds this value, all pending orders are cancelled and an alert is triggered.

UseOnlyVirtualSL

When enabled, no Hard Stop Loss is sent to the broker on pending or market orders (unless HardSLWhenUseOnlyVirtualSL is set). Instead, the EA tracks and enforces the Stop Loss internally ("Virtual SL"), closing positions itself when the virtual level is breached. This protects positions even if the broker rejects or freezes a Stop Loss modification request.

HardSLWhenUseOnlyVirtualSL

Only applies when UseOnlyVirtualSL is enabled. If set to a non-zero value (points), a wide Hard Stop Loss is still placed on the order with the broker as a last-resort safeguard against account blowup, while the EA's Virtual SL continues to manage the actual, tighter stop-loss exits at the normal StopLoss distance. Useful for brokers that reject narrow SL distances but accept wider ones. Set to 0 to disable (no Hard SL at all).

HideInfoOnBacktest

When enabled, the on-chart info panel and the range box are hidden while running in the Strategy Tester (backtesting), to speed up testing and avoid chart clutter.

MagicNumber

A unique identifier number attached to every order this EA places, used to distinguish its orders from those of other EAs or manual trades on the same account.

OrderComment

The text comment attached to every order this EA places, visible in the trade history and terminal.