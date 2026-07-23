Goldrix Bitcoin MT4

Introducing Goldrix Bitcoin — an automated trading EA designed to generate consistent profits with minimal Stop Loss per trade. Rather than targeting large gains on each position, the system focuses on high trading frequency and strong Win Rate.

Live Signal MT4

[MT5 Version][MT4 Version]

The system trades a maximum of 2 open positions at a time. Every trade has a clearly defined Stop Loss with no use of high-risk strategies such as Grid, Martingale, or position averaging.

Trading logic is fully transparent — no Machine Learning or AI with unknown internal behavior.

System Requirements

  • MT4 account with low spread (Under 1000 points) / low slippage on BTCUSD — JustMarkets recommended
  • 2 Digits BTCUSD
  • Minimum starting balance of $20, equivalent to 5% risk
  • VPS with low latency, ideally below 50ms

Installation — M30 (Recommended)

  • Attach the EA to a BTCUSD M30 chart
  • Run with default settings
  • Recommended risk: 1–4%

Descriptions for each input parameter

RiskType
Determines how position size is calculated. Fix uses a fixed lot size for every trade. Risk calculates lot size dynamically based on a percentage of account balance risked per trade.

RiskValue
The value used by RiskType . If RiskType = Fix , this is the fixed lot size (e.g., 1 = 1.00 lot). If RiskType = Risk , this is the percentage of account balance risked per trade (e.g., 1 = 1%).

StopLoss
The stop loss distance, in points, measured from the order's entry price. This defines the maximum loss allowed per trade.

AdjSLonEntry
When enabled, the EA recalculates and re-applies the Stop Loss based on the actual fill price the moment a pending order is triggered into a market position (correcting for slippage between the pending order price and the real entry price).

TrailingStart
The minimum profit distance, in points, that a position must reach before the trailing stop mechanism begins adjusting the Stop Loss.

TrailingStop
Once trailing is active, this is the distance, in points, maintained between the current market price and the trailing Stop Loss level.

AllRange
The number of historical bars the EA scans (on the current chart timeframe) to determine the recent High and Low used for placing pending orders.

MaxOrderPerSide
The maximum number of pending orders allowed per side (Buy Stop or Sell Stop) at any given time. When the limit is reached, the oldest pending order on that side is removed to make room for a new one.

Dip
The minimum distance, in points, the current price must be from the detected High/Low before a pending order is placed. Acts as a filter to avoid placing orders too close to the current price.

MaxAge
The maximum lifetime of a pending order, in bars (based on the chart's timeframe). Pending orders older than this are automatically deleted.

MaxSpread
The maximum allowed average spread, in points, calculated from the last 20 ticks. If the average spread exceeds this value, all pending orders are cancelled and an alert is triggered.

UseOnlyVirtualSL
When enabled, no Hard Stop Loss is sent to the broker on pending or market orders (unless HardSLWhenUseOnlyVirtualSL is set). Instead, the EA tracks and enforces the Stop Loss internally ("Virtual SL"), closing positions itself when the virtual level is breached. This protects positions even if the broker rejects or freezes a Stop Loss modification request.

HardSLWhenUseOnlyVirtualSL
Only applies when UseOnlyVirtualSL is enabled. If set to a non-zero value (points), a wide Hard Stop Loss is still placed on the order with the broker as a last-resort safeguard against account blowup, while the EA's Virtual SL continues to manage the actual, tighter stop-loss exits at the normal StopLoss distance. Useful for brokers that reject narrow SL distances but accept wider ones. Set to 0 to disable (no Hard SL at all).

HideInfoOnBacktest
When enabled, the on-chart info panel and the range box are hidden while running in the Strategy Tester (backtesting), to speed up testing and avoid chart clutter.

MagicNumber
A unique identifier number attached to every order this EA places, used to distinguish its orders from those of other EAs or manual trades on the same account.

OrderComment
The text comment attached to every order this EA places, visible in the trade history and terminal.


    Trading involves risk. It is recommended to test the EA on a Demo account before going live. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Results may vary across brokers.


    Recommended products
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.68 (31)
    Experts
    Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
    SAAD TrendTracker
    Adnan Iqbal
    4.03 (34)
    Experts
    SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
    FREE
    SynapseTrader EA
    Ruben Villarreal Barajas
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
    Magic EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
    CryptoTrend
    Paulo Martins Barbosa
    4 (2)
    Experts
    <h3>CryptoTrend</h3> <p> <b>CryptoTrend</b> is the free edition of a rule-based cryptocurrency Expert Advisor created for traders who want to test the product philosophy and core execution style before using the full version. </p> <h3>Overview</h3> <p> This EA is designed around the idea of participating in relevant crypto price trends through structured rules and controlled execution. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and focuses on practical automated trading. </p> <p> There is no marti
    FREE
    InfinityPS
    Jamie Daniel Allen
    Experts
    Meet InfinityPS, the revolutionary Forex Expert Advisor that's designed to constantly win big in forex trading with multiple currency pairs. Based on an advanced trading algorithm, the Infinity Pair Strategic strategy uses proven performance strategies and years of market research to deliver exceptional trading performance. InfinityPS Insights is built on an extensive database of historical market data, allowing the algorithm to make calculated decisions based on real historical patterns. This
    PowerMax Pro EA
    Sergey Belov
    Experts
    PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
    Gyroscopes
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
    ANTON BELOUSOV
    Experts
    торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.54 (28)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Trend Venom EA
    Robots4Forex Ltd
    Experts
    The Trend Venom EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Moving Average and RSI signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentr
    FREE
    XD FlashScalp EA for MT4
    Nguyen Xuan Danh Tran
    Experts
    XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels. It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic. The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk. Main Features Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition Works on all major currency pairs (
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    RSI strategy EA MT4
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Experts
    Introducing the Relative Strength Index(RSI) Strategy EA MT4, an automated trading solution designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4. This expert advisor utilizes the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to execute trades based on overbought and oversold conditions, making it ideal for traders looking to enhance their trading strategies with automation. With the Relative Strength Index(RSI) Strategy EA MT4, users benefit from advanced trading features such as customizable parameters, multiple
    Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
    Grid Machine
    Ivan Grachev
    4.21 (14)
    Experts
    EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
    FREE
    RSI Double Cross EA
    Ihor Koshel
    Experts
    RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
    Momentum Auto Trader EA
    Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
    Experts
    Momentum Auto Trader EA v1.0 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 based on momentum analysis, designed to capture strong price movements in trending markets. This Expert Advisor detects bullish and bearish momentum conditions and executes trades automatically when the market shows strong directional strength. Key Features: Fully automated momentum-based strategy Entry based on Momentum indicator signals Fixed Take Profit (1000 points) Automatic Stop Loss Built-in Trailing
    Gold GRock EA v1
    Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah
    5 (2)
    Experts
    GRock EA – XAUUSD Smart Grid Recovery System GRock EA is a professional automated trading solution developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system combines trend-following logic, adaptive grid management, and integrated risk controls to provide a structured approach to automated gold trading. Designed for traders seeking a balance between opportunity and risk management, GRock EA continuously analyzes market conditions and adapts its behavior based on volatility and
    FREE
    PS Gold Miner
    Nabeel Zafar
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
    Gold Bullion
    Armin Heshmat
    Experts
    Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
    Smart Trend and Range EA
    Cong Wei Jia
    Experts
    Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
    Gold Label
    Tran Thanh Tuyen
    Experts
    Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
    Gold Coin M5
    Andrey Kozak
    2.33 (9)
    Experts
    Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
    New Wave EA
    Sergey Belov
    Experts
    The automated expert advisor that builds a grid of orders based on my developed algorithm. The initial lot of order can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used. To prevent opening trades at a high spread value, the EA has a corresponding filter. You can specify the maximum allowable value  in the settings. The internal algorithm of work and settings of the expert advisor for Short and Long trades are completely identical. Thus, the expert
    PureDailyAdvanced
    Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
    Experts
    Standart "PureDailyEA" 's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823   Differences between Standart " PureDailyEa" and "PureDailyAdvanced" are:  1. Added one more input parameters for fine tuning ( optimizasyon )  2. Only 5 currencies works together. You can add daily all 25 currencies but experts open orders ( if conditions met ) only five of them. This because margin problem in the small a
    BG Grid Limited
    Boris Gulikov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
    Ichimoku Shogun Breakout
    Samart Putta
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introduction This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on the BTCUSD symbol using the M15 timeframe. It utilizes the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator framework combined with a multi-timeframe synchronization logic. Strategy and Features The core logic involves a trend filtering system that analyzes H1 and H4 price structures to ensure alignment with the M15 entries. The EA identifies breakouts using a 6-bar lookback period to minimize market noise. Additionally, it incorporates the Aver
    FREE
    Cyclone Intraday MT4
    Mikhail Mitin
    Experts
    How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
    AI Night Gold TI
    Roman Mamonov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Neural Network based Night Trading Gold Advisor is an innovative tool for investors and traders looking to automate their strategies in the night market. This advisor uses advanced machine learning and neural network technologies to analyze data and make trading decisions. The initial cost of the advisor is $190, the first 10 copies, the next price change is $490, the final cost of the advisor is $1490 Developing code for a neural network in a trading strategy requires the use of specializ
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (11)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    Gold Hunter Pro MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Gold Hunter Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor uses a breakout-based execution model. It analyzes structural price levels and places pending orders only when predefined market conditions are met. The system is designed for intraday trading and does not use martingale, grid, averaging, progressive lot increase, or hidden recovery logic. Pricing Policy The price will increase by 50 USD after every 10 purchases. 2 of 10 copi
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.39 (51)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    Vortex Turbo EA MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (10)
    Experts
    Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
    AW Double Grids EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    Experts
    FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BF Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.05 (56)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Diamond Black
    Fanur Galamov
    4 (3)
    Experts
    Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (6)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
    Spider Crazy Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.78 (126)
    Experts
    Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
    GOLD Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.48 (25)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    More from author
    Goldrix Bitcoin MT5
    Adul Tanthuvanit
    Experts
    Introducing Goldrix Bitcoin — an automated trading EA designed to generate consistent profits with minimal Stop Loss per trade. Rather than targeting large gains on each position, the system focuses on high trading frequency and strong Win Rate. Live Signal IUX Signal M30 Risk 2% - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378868 Weltrade Signal M30 Risk 2% - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383273 JustMarkets M30 Risk 2% - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379327 JustMarkets M30 Risk 2% - https://www.mq
    Goldrix Trend MT5
    Adul Tanthuvanit
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Goldrix Trend: Precision-Driven Trend Following Goldrix Trend is the culmination of over five years of professional trading experience. Having navigated the inevitable highs and lows of the financial markets, I have distilled countless lessons and market cycles into this refined trading algorithm. It is built on a foundation of proven trend-following theories , designed specifically to enhance win rates and maintain a consistent edge over the market. Our EA price will increase in line with the L
    Goldrix Win MT5
    Adul Tanthuvanit
    Experts
    EA Goldrix Win: Precision Trading Built on Experience Goldrix Win is the culmination of over five years of intensive trading experience. This system wasn't built overnight; it was forged through the trial and error of countless blown accounts until a fundamental truth was discovered: A truly sustainable, long-term profitable system must prioritize risk management over "perfect" win rates. Markets are dynamic. There will be periods of drawdown and periods of profit. The goal of Goldrix Win is not
    Goldrix Trend MT4
    Adul Tanthuvanit
    Experts
    Goldrix Trend: Precision-Driven Trend Following Goldrix Trend is the culmination of over five years of professional trading experience. Having navigated the inevitable highs and lows of the financial markets, I have distilled countless lessons and market cycles into this refined trading algorithm. It is built on a foundation of proven trend-following theories , designed specifically to enhance win rates and maintain a consistent edge over the market. Our EA price will increase in line with the L
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review