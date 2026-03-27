Planetary Declination Panel

Planetary Declination Panel for MetaTrader 5

Discover the most advanced and accurate astrological indicator for MetaTrader 5 — Planetary Declination Panel. Built on precise mathematical algorithms, it calculates real-time celestial declinations of the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Chiron, and Ceres with professional-grade precision.

In a clean dedicated sub-window, elegant and highly visible colored lines plot the declination movements across any timeframe, allowing you to visually monitor planetary positions relative to the celestial equator. The permanent zero line provides an instant reference to interpret movements above or below the critical ±23.4° threshold.

The fully interactive information panel displays, for every celestial body, the current declination value, the active zodiac sign, Out-of-Bounds (OOB) status, and retrograde motion. You can show or hide the panel with a single toggle. Simply click any row to instantly enable or disable that planet’s line on the main chart — giving you complete control tailored to your trading strategy in seconds.

Designed for traders who incorporate financial astrology into their analysis, Planetary Declination Panel transforms complex astronomical calculations into a clear, clean, and professional visualization. The subtle star-field background, refined borders, and carefully chosen planet-specific colors create an elegant interface that blends perfectly into any trading environment.

Automatic updates every 60 seconds ensure your data is always fresh. Version 1.40 delivers full panel visibility control and interactive planet management. Perfect for those seeking a unique, reliable, high-level tool to anticipate market dynamics through planetary positions.

Instant installation, no complicated settings: just enable, customize, and start using planetary declinations in your trading decisions right away.

Dynamic Pricing: The price of this indicator will increase progressively. Once the maximum limit is reached, the lifetime purchase option will be removed and the indicator will be available exclusively in rental mode.

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Hamed Dehgani
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Индикаторы
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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
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Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
PZ Day Trading MT5
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2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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Antonello Belgrano
Индикаторы
Quant Multi Divergence Indicator A comprehensive multi-indicator divergence detection system that combines 7 indicators into a single consensus framework. The indicator identifies divergences across all selected components and calculates a Consensus Score ranging from -100 to +100, providing a clear and objective measure of signal strength. It also incorporates price swing analysis for enhanced accuracy. Main Features: Simultaneous divergence analysis across 9 components Consensus Score plotted
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style
Antonello Belgrano
Индикаторы
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that brings Bookmap-style heatmap visualization directly onto your chart, showing where the market has actually concentrated volume and price activity — not just where price has passed through. What it does The indicator overlays a real-time heatmap on the chart, highlighting the price zones with the highest activity for the current week using a dynamic color gradient — from cold blue for low-activity zones to hot red for the most activ
Advanced Indicators Manager
Antonello Belgrano
Утилиты
Advanced Indicators Manager Tired of manually removing and re-adding indicators every time you want to switch between setups or get a clean chart? With this tool you turn them on and off with a single click, no digging through menus, no lost time. Advanced Indicators Manager creates a small button panel with one button per indicator on your chart (main window and sub-windows). One click hides it or brings it back, exactly as it was, with all its original parameters intact. Why it's useful If yo
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