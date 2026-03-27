Planetary Declination Panel for MetaTrader 5

Discover the most advanced and accurate astrological indicator for MetaTrader 5 — Planetary Declination Panel. Built on precise mathematical algorithms, it calculates real-time celestial declinations of the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Chiron, and Ceres with professional-grade precision.

In a clean dedicated sub-window, elegant and highly visible colored lines plot the declination movements across any timeframe, allowing you to visually monitor planetary positions relative to the celestial equator. The permanent zero line provides an instant reference to interpret movements above or below the critical ±23.4° threshold.

The fully interactive information panel displays, for every celestial body, the current declination value, the active zodiac sign, Out-of-Bounds (OOB) status, and retrograde motion. You can show or hide the panel with a single toggle. Simply click any row to instantly enable or disable that planet’s line on the main chart — giving you complete control tailored to your trading strategy in seconds.

Designed for traders who incorporate financial astrology into their analysis, Planetary Declination Panel transforms complex astronomical calculations into a clear, clean, and professional visualization. The subtle star-field background, refined borders, and carefully chosen planet-specific colors create an elegant interface that blends perfectly into any trading environment.

Automatic updates every 60 seconds ensure your data is always fresh. Version 1.40 delivers full panel visibility control and interactive planet management. Perfect for those seeking a unique, reliable, high-level tool to anticipate market dynamics through planetary positions.

Instant installation, no complicated settings: just enable, customize, and start using planetary declinations in your trading decisions right away.

Dynamic Pricing: The price of this indicator will increase progressively. Once the maximum limit is reached, the lifetime purchase option will be removed and the indicator will be available exclusively in rental mode.