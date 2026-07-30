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Uttam Kumar Nandeibam

Osloma Gold Single Entry

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
Uttam Kumar Nandeibam

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam

3.5 (17)
Computer Engineer & full-time Trader since 2018.

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/@OslomaFx
1 product 5 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 69 USD per month
growth since 2026 12%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.61 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
12.84 USD (1 323 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (12.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.84 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.17
Trading activity:
0.38%
Max deposit load:
9.41%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
310.00
Long Trades:
10 (90.91%)
Short Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Profit Factor:
29.18
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
1.17 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
12.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.04% (0.04 USD)
By Equity:
18.24% (20.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.61 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
The Osloma Gold Single Entry Model uses multiple timeframes to identify breakouts and enter trades on pullbacks. It employs a single-entry approach with defined stop-loss and take-profit levels. It does NOT use any Grid or Martingale strategies and is purely a single-entry system with clearly defined risk management.


No reviews
2026.08.05 16:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 16:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 12:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.30 12:34
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.30 12:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 12:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Osloma Gold Single Entry
69 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
112
USD
2
100%
11
100%
0%
29.18
1.17
USD
18%
1:500
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