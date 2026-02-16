BB Trend Pro Monitor MT4

BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 4


For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166415

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BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, middle, and lower bands to provide a comprehensive data layout directly on a unified chart interface.

The indicator is engineered to assist manual chart analysis by delivering real-time mathematical evaluations of trend state variations, consolidation periods, and structural volatility expansions across multiple selectable horizons.

Core Technical Modules

  • Trend Direction Engine: Evaluates closed bar prices relative to the calculation bands to categorize market states into three defined conditions: Bullish Trend (price trading above the upper band or establishing support at the middle band), Bearish Trend (price trading below the lower band or facing rejection at the middle band), and Sideways (price consolidating within the outer band parameters).
  • Multi-Timeframe Matrix Dashboard: Displays the trend orientation of three independent timeframes simultaneously on a single chart screen. It features an automated detection module that assigns appropriate higher timeframe slots based on the active chart period, alongside manual selection capabilities from M1 to MN1.
  • Graphical Visualization Subsystem: Incorporates optional visual aids including color-shaded band clouds to distinguish trading ranges, dynamic candlestick color alterations mapped directly to the active trend state, and precise horizontal directional arrows at confirmed trend intersection coordinates.
  • Integrated Alert System: Supports three native terminal notification channels comprising on-screen pop-up boxes, automated email dispatches, and push alerts routed to the mobile terminal app. Trigger rules can be configured for candle breakout closes, real-time boundary contacts, or middle band rejections, utilizing an anti-spam throttle block to prevent duplicate signals.
  • Bandwidth Volatility Metric: Measures the mathematical width of the Bollinger Bands relative to historical standard deviation averages to classify the market environment into High Volatility, Medium Volatility, Low Volatility, or Squeeze states (representing extreme price compression prior to expansion movements).

Configurable Input Parameters

The indicator provides comprehensive configuration parameters to adapt to individual trading styles:

  • Bollinger Bands Setup: Adjustable fields for calculation Period, Standard Deviation multipliers, and Applied Price options (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).
  • Multi-Timeframe Configuration: Options to enable automated higher timeframe selection or manually lock independent intervals.
  • Visual Adjustments: Custom parameters for band line widths, custom cloud background opacity, trend-based candlestick colors, and directional arrow tracking.
  • Alert Customization: Individual toggles to isolate specific notification channels and precise trigger events independently.
  • Interface Layout: Settings to anchor the dashboard in any of the four chart corners, define background color tones, choose borders, and adjust font scaling.

Technical Interface Overview

The built-in on-chart textual panel delivers an immediate technical summary, including active timeframe status descriptions, higher timeframe structural alignments, live volatility evaluations based on band expansion, and active baseline settings. The panel initializes without placeholder scripts and repositions automatically upon chart window resizing.

Application Framework and Deployment

  • Asset Compatibility: Applicable to all major currency pairs, precious metals, commodity contracts, and indices displaying sufficient liquidity variables.
  • Timeframe Recommendations: Operates across all standard MT4 intervals; parameters are primary optimized for execution confluences on M15, H1, and H4 periods.
  • Analytical Synergy: Functions as a core confluence component when deployed alongside secondary indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), MACD oscillators, or established horizontal Support and Resistance levels.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading in financial derivative contracts, foreign exchange markets, and commodities carries substantial risk to investment capital and is not suitable for all categories of retail market participants. Automated technical analysis tools and indicators serve exclusively to assist manual chart evaluations and provide no absolute guarantee of financial profitability or protection against systemic drawdown events.

Past historical presentations provide no definitive indicator of future live market conditions. Users maintain sole personal responsibility for managing capital risk parameters and executing individual trade entries in accordance with an established risk plan.

For implementation inquiries, parameter troubleshooting, or optimization questions, please post within the product Comments section or initiate an internal platform message.

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
指标
在顺势交易中，主要的难点不在于找到一个水平位，而在于理解哪里才是一个真正有效的入场点。 价格经常对水平位产生反应，但无法延续 движение — 这会导致错误入场或错过行情。 Owl Smart Levels 不仅仅显示水平位 ，还会基于市场结构和回调构建区域。这使你可以以不同的方式评估入场点，并避免一部分虚假信号。 Owl Smart Levels 系统包含什么？ Owl Smart Levels 不只是标记水平位，而是一个 完整的交易模型 ，其中每个元素相互配合。 系统包含： Owl Smart Levels（指标） 显示趋势方向、回调区域，以及预定义的入场、止损和止盈水平 系统指南 解释如何在实战中使用信号：哪些情况需要考虑，哪些需要忽略，以及如何管理交易 交易决策清单 帮助你快速评估信号，避免基于“感觉”入场 Owl Helper 辅助EA 简化交易执行和管理 （一键下单） 说明、示例和策略 帮助你快速上手，并在实践中理解系统逻辑 最终，你获得的不是一个单独的工具，而是一个完整的交易框架 —— 从分析到执行。 阅读更多： Owl Smart Levels 如何发展
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
指标
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
指标
GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 指標為 XAU/USD 中的高速、短期短線交易者提供精確、實時的趨勢分析。 專為1分鐘時間框架設計，此工具顯示方向箭頭以明確顯示入場點，使短線交易者能在波動市場中自信操作。 該指標包含主要和次要警示箭頭。主要信號為白色和黑色方向箭頭，用於指示趨勢方向的轉變；次要信號為藍色和紅色箭頭，用於確認主要箭頭指示的方向並提示潛在交易入場點。 注意：當趨勢方向發生變化後僅出現一個主要警報箭頭時，請注意可能會出現多個次要藍/紅箭頭。次要信號將在滿足信號標準的任何蠟燭圖後出現，因此在長期趨勢移動中，螢幕上將顯示大量次要箭頭（如附帶的截圖所示）。您可在設置中開啟或關閉任一箭頭類型。 以下是我使用此指標進行交易的方式： - 對於買入入場，我會耐心等待白箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現藍箭頭時進行買入交易。 - 對於賣出入場，我會耐心等待黑箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現紅箭頭時進行賣出交易。 - 獲利了結/止損設置由使用者自行負責，但我個人使用最低R：R為1:2，並發現這在倫敦/紐約開盤等
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
指标
MT4多時限訂單塊檢測指示器。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -在多個時間範圍內檢測OB。 -選擇要顯示的OB數量。 -不同的OB用戶界面。 -OB上的不同過濾器。 -OB接近警報。 -ADR高低線。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 訂單塊是一種市場行為，它指示從金融機構和銀行收取訂單。著名的金融機構和中央銀行帶動了外匯市場。因此，交易者必須知道他們在市場上正在做什麼。當市場建立訂單塊時，它會像發生大多數投資決策的範圍一樣移動。 訂單建立完成後，市場將朝著上升和縮小的方向發展。訂單大宗交易策略的關鍵術語是它包括機構交易者正在做的事情。由於它們是主要的價格驅動因素，因此包括機構交易在內的任何策略都可以。 您將在任何時間範圍內實時看到訂單塊，使用我們的控制面板，您將能夠在所選的歷史記錄週期內檢測常規，拒收和未大寫的訂單塊。 現在您可以接收到訂單塊接近警報，我們在MT4上顯示屏幕通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
指标
ENIGMERA: 市场的核心 重要提示：MQL5.com 演示版本在策略测试器中运行，可能无法完全反映 Enigmera 的功能。请查看描述、截图和视频了解详细信息。如有任何问题，请随时联系我！ 该指标的代码已完全重写。版本 3.0 增加了新功能并修复了自指标发布以来积累的错误。 简介 这个指标和交易系统是金融市场的一种独特方法。ENIGMERA 使用分形周期来精确计算支撑和阻力水平。它展示了真实的积累阶段，并提供了方向和目标。无论是在趋势中还是在修正中，这个系统都能工作。 它是如何工作的 指标的大部分功能通过图表左侧的按钮控制，使得能够快速响应不同的市场情况。 按钮 ON/OFF – 显示或隐藏整个指标。 Channel – 激活支撑通道，显示可接受的偏差范围。 Dev1 (第一偏差) – 指示价格在支撑偏差内的波动，信号表示市场正在整合或积累力量。 Dev2 (第二偏差) – 显示价格在偏差之间的波动，表示趋势形成和方向。 Dev3 (第三偏差) – 表示趋势的显著加速和高波动性。 45deg (45度) – 显示市场的节奏和相对于 45 度线的运动稳定性。 Tgt1/2
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,    对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后把剩下的判断全部留给你自己。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 给你的，是一套完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，图表上都会同时绘制完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时 Edge 结论，告诉你当前品种和时间周期是否值得交易。套装中还包含 Trade Manager EA，在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动和情绪干扰下依然保持纪律。非重绘。只在K线收盘后给出信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数，以及你交易的其他任何品种。 核心功能 非重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后出现。 每个信号都带有入场线、结构性止损和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 结论系统：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮，可根据当前品种和时间周期自动调整设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并内置五种专为本指标设计的交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上实时追踪日内回撤
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
构建图表并识别周期性价格变动的技术指标。 可以在任何图表上工作。 几种类型的通知。 图表本身还有额外的箭头。 无需重新绘制历史记录，只需关闭蜡烛即可。 建议使用 M5 及以上的 TF。 易于使用和配置参数。 当使用 2 个具有不同参数的指标时，您可以单独使用它们，而无需其他指标。 有 2 个输入参数 周期性和信号持续时间 这两个参数处理图表结构的处理。 Cyclicity 调节反转周期的变化频率，平滑周期。 Signal duration 为最小数字，检测价格变动中的脉冲，最大长期趋势变动。    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
指标
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
指标
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT4買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 4上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
指标
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
指标
MT4多時限發散和超買/超賣檢測指標。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -有關非大寫差異的實時信息。 -有關超買/超賣情況的實時信息。 -有關規則差異的實時信息。 -有關隱藏分歧的實時信息。 -可用於發散檢測的振盪器：AO，RSI，CCI，MACD，STOCH，RMI，TDI，RSIOMA。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 使用差異交易有助於發現趨勢減弱或勢頭逆轉。有時，您甚至可以將其用作趨勢持續的信號。我們的工具在一個非常舒適和直觀的控制面板中同時提供所有時間範圍的差異檢測，並具有顯示和隱藏的可能性，以使您的圖表盡可能保持清潔。 您會在選擇的歷史時期實時看到超買和超賣情況，定期背離，隱藏背離和無資本背離。 對於沒有大寫字母的差異，我們會在屏幕上顯示MT4通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
指标
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
指标
Quant Direction 是一款三维市场分析工具。它通过同时计算多个维度上的精确百分比偏差，提供完全客观的、基于算法的市场分析视角。该算法采用先进的人工智能建模工具开发，并经过全面测试，旨在以独特的精准度解读市场。它可以分析您平台上的任何货币对或金融工具。 无论您是短线 交易者、日内 交易者还是波段交易者，Quant Direction 都是您的理想之选。 交易者的真正优势 Quant Direction 的真正优势在于彻底消除情绪、屏幕疲劳和过度思考。它无需手动点击十几个图表来寻找方向并反复质疑自己的偏好，引擎即可在几毫秒内即时处理 8 个时间周期（从 5 个月到月线）。它能准确告诉你任何时刻谁在掌控市场，确保你始终朝着概率最高的方向进行交易。 市场分析的三个维度 该算法将市场分为三个不同的交易维度，为您提供完整的宏观和微观视角： 超短线交易分析： 捕捉即时、快速的动量变化和较低时间框架的执行点。 日内分析： 识别真实的、潜在的每日方向性偏差。 波动分析： 专注于宏观趋势，确保您不会与大盘机构的走势背道而驰。 独家评分引擎 Quant Direction 的底层采用了一套
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
指标
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices -  是一款用于寻找价格方向的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为和未来方向计算算法。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率计算和价格平滑。 该指标只有一个参数，用于更改“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算， 无需手动配置即可使用。 通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用此指标。适用于任何交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上提供重复箭头。 提供多种类型的警报。内置的线轨迹计数器基于收盘价工作。这意味着，当出现相反信号时，会确定价格轨迹的数值，并在信号结束后的下一根蜡烛图上显示这些数值。 总计数器将获得的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
作者的更多信息
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
SuperTrend EA MT5 Version
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT5 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 5 platform. SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the standard SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts. This software integrates a multi-lay
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.4 MT4 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165598 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
CounterFlow EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT4 Professional, Adaptive, Intelligent, and Secure The most advanced version of CounterFlow EA for MetaTrader 4 — engineered to capture optimal profits while keeping your account protected. For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164570 Why CounterFlow EA v3.09? Most grid EAs on the market are blind — they open trades without truly understanding the market context, resulting in deep drawdowns and unpredictable performance. CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT4 is fund
Reversal Matrix Pro
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
EA Reversal Matrix Pro – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149232 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversal Ma
Super Trend Pro MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SuperTrend Pro MT4 - The Ultimate Trend Following System For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156457 Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator with the Pro version. Designed for traders who need more than just a simple line. SuperTrend Pro is a complete trading system. It combines the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and smart filtering to identify high-probability setups. Why SuperTrend Pro? Trading with a single timeframe can be
SuperTrend Visualizer
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158765 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 4 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses a
SuperTrend EA MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT4 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 4 platform. SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 4. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts. This software integrates a multi-layered filt
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT4 For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166409 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 4 termina
MACD Divergence Pro MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
MACD Divergence Pro MT4 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
AI-Hybrid Trader v6.06 The Ultimate Autonomous Self-Learning AI Trading System "Not a simple rigid indicator bot. Powered by a built-in self-evolving Deep Neural Network, Autonomous Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) with Binary Memory Persistence, and Real-Time Risk Intelligence that modulates trade volume based on AI Signal Confidence." Latest Update: Version 6.06 — Autonomous Self-Learning, Binary Memory Persistence & Dashboard Telemetry AI Hybrid Trader v6.06 introduces a groundbreaking Au
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5 – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148283 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversa
Super Trend Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SuperTrend Pro MT5 - The Ultimate Trend Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156454 Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator on MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who need precision and performance. SuperTrend Pro MT5 is a next-generation trading system built for the modern trader. It combines the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and smart filtering to identify high-probability setups on the MT5 platform. Why Sup
SuperTrend Visualizer MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158694 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses
CounterFlow EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Core Grid System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144980 CounterFlow EA v3.09 is an automated execution utility designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that operates using structured mean-reversion quantitative rules. The system incorporates a multi-layer market intelligence framework to evaluate technical conditions across multiple timeframes before initiating order sequences, filtering entry parameters to manage syste
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
ORB Fusion SMC MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
ORB Fusion SMC MT5 ORB Fusion SMC is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Opening Range Breakout (ORB) calculation models. The tool functions across multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies on all standard timeframes. It combines multiple execution parameters into a single workspace to streamline technical evaluations. Key Features Multi-Session ORB Engine: Automatically calculates
MACD Divergence Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
MACD Divergence Pro MT5 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166056 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 5 termina
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165648 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
SMC Pro EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
SMC Pro EA MT5 SMC Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the foundation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This is the framework used by institutional traders and professional market participants to identify market trends. The EA features a Hybrid AI Engine , which is a proprietary multi-model artificial intelligence system acting as a trade filter to evaluate trade setups. The Core Philosophy: Follow Institutional Trends SMC Pro EA is design
Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor v1.30 Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor is a professional quantitative trading tool for MetaTrader 5. It integrates Market Profile (TPO), Footprint Volume Clusters (Ask x Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta, and an advanced non-repainting Divergence Engine into a unified chart interface. Engineered with a smart multi-asset auto-detection engine, the indicator automatically calculates optimal price row sizes for Forex majors, JPY pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrencies,
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