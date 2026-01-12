✅ Overview

is a professionaldesigned to trade safely and consistently on theThe EA follows awith built-in, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

This Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grid, or risky recovery techniques. Every trade is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss, and smart filters are used to avoid unstable market conditions.

✅ Main Features & Advantages

✔ XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5

✔ No Martingale – No Grid – No Hedging

✔ Trend-Following Strategy

✔ Every Trade Protected by Stop Loss

✔ ATR-Based Smart Risk Management

✔ Break-Even & Trailing Stop Included

✔ Smart Time Filter & Volatility Protection

✔ Easy to Use – Default Settings Work Well

✔ Netting Account Optimized (Hedging Compatible)

🧠 Trading Strategy (How It Works)

GoldGuard Smart EA uses a trend confirmation system combining:

Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to detect trend direction

ADX Filter to avoid sideways or weak markets

ATR Volatility Analysis to dynamically adjust Stop Loss and Take Profit

Trades are opened only when strong trend conditions are confirmed, helping reduce false signals and over-trading.

⏱ Smart Filters & Trade Protection

To protect your account from unexpected movements, the EA includes:

✔ Monday opening filter

✔ Friday late-session filter

✔ Daily rollover protection

✔ Manual news blackout time windows

✔ Spread filter

✔ Volatility spike & gap detection

These filters help avoid sharp falling, rising, or price gaps.

⚙ Input Parameters (User Friendly)

🔹 Strategy Settings

FastEMA / SlowEMA – Trend detection

ADXPeriod / ADXTrendMin – Market strength filter

🔹 Risk & Lot Control

FixedLot – Default lot size (recommended 0.01)

UseRiskLot – Enable risk-percentage trading

RiskPercent – Risk per trade (if enabled)

🔹 Stop Loss & Profit Control

UseATRStops – Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit

StopLossPoints – Fixed SL (if ATR disabled)

TakeProfitPoints – Optional fixed TP

🔹 Trade Management

Break-Even Settings – Lock profits automatically

Trailing Stop Settings – Follow price movement

🔹 Time & News Filters

TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour – Trading hours

DailyBlackout – Daily no-trade periods

CustomBlackout – Date-specific blackout

💰 Recommended Trading Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $200 (0.01 lot)

Recommended Deposit: $500 (≈10% drawdown)

Account Type: Netting

🎯 Who Should Use GoldGuard Smart EA?

✔ Traders focused on safe gold trading

✔ Users avoiding martingale and grid systems

✔ Beginners wanting a set-and-forget MT5 EA

✔ Professionals looking for a clean netting EA



⚠️Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.