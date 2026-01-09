ElliotScalp EA

🔹 Overview

ElliotScalp EA is an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed for scalping and short-term trading using a smart combination of Elliott Wave structure, RSI, and Stochastic indicators.
It is built to trade efficiently in hedging accounts, allowing multiple positions and advanced loss-management techniques.

The EA focuses on high-probability breakout entries, strong risk control, and flexible position management.

✅ Key Advantages

✔ Intelligent Entry Logic

  • Uses Elliott Wave–style price structure (based on fractals) to identify strong market impulses

  • Confirms entries with RSI and Stochastic filters to avoid weak or false signals

  • Trades only when conditions align, reducing over-trading

✔ Advanced Loss Management

  • Multiple options to manage losing positions:

    • Averaging (Add Volume)

    • Averaging (Multiply Volume)

    • Fixed Stop Loss

    • Wait for Take Profit

  • Full control over:

    • Averaging distance

    • Maximum number of trades

    • Maximum volume per trade

✔ Flexible Risk & Lot Control

  • Supports multiple volume calculation modes:

    • Fixed lot size

    • Dynamic lots per balance

    • Risk percentage–based calculation

  • Built-in limits to protect account from over-exposure

✔ Built-in Trade Protection

  • Maximum spread filter to avoid bad market conditions

  • Minimum distance between trades to prevent over-stacking

  • Day & time filter to trade only during preferred sessions

  • Optional Stop Trading mode to manage existing positions only

✔ Trailing Stop & Break Even

  • Optional Trailing Stop Loss

  • Optional Break Even after defined profit

  • Helps lock profits and reduce drawdown automatically

✔ Manual Control Panel

  • On-chart panel showing:

    • Open positions

    • Buy / Sell counts

  • Buttons to:

    • Close all positions

    • Close only Buy or Sell positions

✔ Multi-Symbol & Multi-Chart

  • Can be attached to any symbol

  • Can run on multiple charts at the same time

  • Use different Magic Numbers for full separation

⚠ Important Notes

  • Designed for HEDGING accounts only

  • ❌ Netting accounts are not supported

  • All point-based inputs are optimized for 5-digit brokers

    • For 4-digit brokers, use 0.1× values

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders who prefer structured, rule-based trading

  • Users who want controlled averaging, not aggressive grid gambling

  • Scalpers looking for fast optimization and flexibility

  • Traders who want manual override + automation together

🧪 Optimization Friendly

  • Limited but powerful parameters

  • Very fast optimization in Strategy Tester

  • Works well across multiple timeframes (M5 to D1)


