GoldGuard Smart EA

 Overview

GoldGuard Smart EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD) designed to trade safely and consistently on the H1 timeframe.
The EA follows a trend-based strategy with built-in risk protection, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

This Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grid, or risky recovery techniques. Every trade is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss, and smart filters are used to avoid unstable market conditions.

Main Features & Advantages

  • XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5

  • No Martingale – No Grid – No Hedging

  • Trend-Following Strategy

  • Every Trade Protected by Stop Loss

  • ATR-Based Smart Risk Management

  • Break-Even & Trailing Stop Included

  • Smart Time Filter & Volatility Protection

  • Easy to Use – Default Settings Work Well

  • Netting Account Optimized (Hedging Compatible)

🧠 Trading Strategy (How It Works)

GoldGuard Smart EA uses a trend confirmation system combining:

  • Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to detect trend direction

  • ADX Filter to avoid sideways or weak markets

  • ATR Volatility Analysis to dynamically adjust Stop Loss and Take Profit

Trades are opened only when strong trend conditions are confirmed, helping reduce false signals and over-trading.

Smart Filters & Trade Protection

To protect your account from unexpected movements, the EA includes:

  • ✔ Monday opening filter

  • ✔ Friday late-session filter

  • ✔ Daily rollover protection

  • ✔ Manual news blackout time windows

  • ✔ Spread filter

  • ✔ Volatility spike & gap detection

These filters help avoid sharp falling, rising, or price gaps.

Input Parameters (User Friendly)

🔹 Strategy Settings

  • FastEMA / SlowEMA – Trend detection

  • ADXPeriod / ADXTrendMin – Market strength filter

🔹 Risk & Lot Control

  • FixedLot – Default lot size (recommended 0.01)

  • UseRiskLot – Enable risk-percentage trading

  • RiskPercent – Risk per trade (if enabled)

🔹 Stop Loss & Profit Control

  • UseATRStops – Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • StopLossPoints – Fixed SL (if ATR disabled)

  • TakeProfitPoints – Optional fixed TP

🔹 Trade Management

  • Break-Even Settings – Lock profits automatically

  • Trailing Stop Settings – Follow price movement

🔹 Time & News Filters

  • TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour – Trading hours

  • DailyBlackout – Daily no-trade periods

  • CustomBlackout – Date-specific blackout

💰 Recommended Trading Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (0.01 lot)

  • Recommended Deposit: $500 (≈10% drawdown)

  • Account Type: Netting

🎯 Who Should Use GoldGuard Smart EA?

✔ Traders focused on safe gold trading
✔ Users avoiding martingale and grid systems
✔ Beginners wanting a set-and-forget MT5 EA
✔ Professionals looking for a clean netting EA

⚠️Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

