MultiORB EA Prop Edition

  MULTI ORB EA - PROP FIRM EDITION with FOREX FACTORY NEWS FILTER ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🏆 THE ONLY MULTI-SESSION ORB EA WITH INTEGRATED FOREX FACTORY NEWS PROTECTION
🏆 Pass your prop firm challenge with confidence using the most advanced Opening Range Breakout EA designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and other funded trader programs

CUSTOM PRESET AT USERS REQUEST 

🔥 BREAKTHROUGH FEATURE: FOREX FACTORY NEWS INTEGRATION 🔥 ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

❌ OTHER ORB EAs: Trade blindly through high-impact news and blow your account

✅ THIS EA: Automatically fetches news from ForexFactory API and blocks trading

🚨 NEWS PROTECTION FEATURES:
• AUTOMATIC API INTEGRATION - Fetches high-impact events in real-time
• HYBRID MODE - API + Manual backup for 100% reliability
• VISUAL COUNTDOWN - Dashboard shows news approaching (60/30/15 min warnings)
• AUTO-CLOSE POSITIONS - Closes all trades before major news events
• MULTI-CURRENCY FILTER - Monitors USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF
• 5 MANUAL SLOTS - Input critical news manually as backup
• CUSTOMIZABLE BUFFERS - Set your own time windows (default: 30 min before/after)

💥 ONE NFP FRIDAY CAN DESTROY YOUR PROP ACCOUNT - THIS EA PROTECTS YOU 💥

🎯 CORE STRATEGY: MULTI-SESSION OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT
📊 WHAT IS ORB? The Opening Range Breakout strategy measures price range during the first X minutes of a session, then trades breakouts above/below that range.
It's one of the most reliable intraday strategies used by professional traders.

🔧 MULTI-SESSION CAPABILITY:
• Trade up to 8 CUSTOM SESSIONS per day
• Target specific market sessions (London, New York, Asia)
• Each session independent with its own ORB calculation
• Historical ORB levels shown on chart

⚡ ADVANCED FEATURES:
• Dynamic Position Sizing (Fixed Lots / Risk % / Fixed Dollar)
• Adjustable Risk/Reward Ratios (1:1 to 3:1)
• VWAP Filter (optional volume confirmation)
• Break-Even Protection (moves SL to profit)
• Tiered Trailing Stops (2-level system)
• Customizable ORB Duration (15, 30, 60+ minutes)
• Timezone Support (broker time, UTC offset, local time)


💼 PROP FIRM OPTIMIZED - EXACT SETTINGS INCLUDED ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✅ 6 READY-TO-USE PRESETS FOR TOP FIRMS:
1️⃣ FTMO(https://trader.ftmo.com/?affiliates=yLIAUxVPQuXBJDNiTrIU) $100K - CONSERVATIVE (0.5% risk, high pass rate)
2️⃣ FTMO(https://trader.ftmo.com/?affiliates=yLIAUxVPQuXBJDNiTrIU) $100K - AGGRESSIVE (0.8% risk, faster to target)
3️⃣ FUNDEDNEXT STELLAR(https://fundednext.com/?fpr=brian44) (enforces 15% consistency rule)
4️⃣ THE5ERS INSTANT FUNDING(link) (hyper growth mode)
5️⃣ FUNDING PIPS SWING(https://app.fundingpips.com/register?ref=609bd4ec)overnight holds allowed)
6️⃣ ALPHA/GOAT UNIVERSAL(link) (works for most firms)

🎯 PROP-SPECIFIC FEATURES:
• Trailing Drawdown from High-Water Mark (FTMO compliant)
• Daily Profit Target Enforcement (Funded Next consistency)
• Conservative Risk Defaults (0.5-1% per trade)
• Max Trades Per Day/Session Limits
• Break-Even at 85% TP (locks in 50% profit automatically)
• Max Daily Loss Protection (3-5% limits)


📊 VISUAL DASHBOARD - REAL-TIME MONITORING ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

👁️ SEE EVERYTHING AT A GLANCE:
🔴 NEWS ALERT PANEL (unique to this EA!)
 → Red countdown when news is 15 minutes away
 → Orange warning at 60 minutes
 → Shows event name and time
 → API connection status
📈 ACCOUNT INFORMATION → Balance, Equity, Free Margin → Profit/Loss percentage → Color-coded equity (green/red)
⚙️ RISK SETTINGS DISPLAY → Current risk mode and value → R/R ratio in use → Break-even status → Trailing stop status 📍 SESSION STATUS
 → Current session number
 → ORB range in points
 → Trades count (session/daily)
 → Active positions
 → Next calculated lot size

📚 PROFESSIONAL DOCUMENTATION INCLUDED:
1️⃣ Installation Guide (10 pages) → Step-by-step setup with WebRequest configuration → Troubleshooting section → Post-installation checklist
2️⃣ User Manual (15+ pages) → Complete feature explanations → News filter system guide → Session configuration → Risk management strategies → Dashboard interpretation
3️⃣ Quick Start Guide → Get trading in under 5 minutes → Essential steps only
4️⃣ Prop Firm Optimization Guide (20+ pages) → EXACT settings for each prop firm → 30-day challenge walkthrough → Common mistakes to avoid → Weekly profit targets
⚙️ 6 PRESET FILES (.SET) → Load and trade immediately → No configuration needed → Optimized for each firm's rules

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS EA ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🥇 "Finally, an ORB EA that doesn't trade through NFP!"                       - steven m , Sydney
 💰 "Passed FTMO Phase 1 in 23 days using Conservative preset"            - Monica , London
 🎯 "The dashboard warning saved me from a $2000 loss during CPI"      - Austin K , Cape town 
 📊 "Love the multi-session flexibility - I only trade London/NY"            - Kelvin J , Lagos
 🛡️ "Break-even at 85% is genius - locks profits before reversals"           - Minito O, Seoul

📈 RECOMMENDED PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✅ BEST PAIRS FOR PROP CHALLENGES:
 • EURUSD (most liquid, tight spreads)
 • GBPUSD (good volatility, clear ORB levels)
 • USDJPY (trending markets)
 • AUDUSD (Asia session)
 • USDCAD (North America session)


🎓 PERFECT FOR THESE TRADERS ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Prop Firm Challenge Participants → FTMO, Funded Next, The5ers, Funding Pips traders
 Intraday Swing Traders → Focus on specific sessions (London/NY) + Multi-session capability = more opportunities 
 Risk-Conscious Traders → Multiple risk modes to choose from → Daily limits prevent overtrading 
 Busy Professionals → Set-and-forget with presets → Dashboard monitoring from anywhere 

 💬 SUPPORT & UPDATES ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✅ SUPPORT INCLUDED:
 → Email support [gurbpipanalytica@gmail.com] within 24 hours
 → Setup assistance if needed
 → Preset customization guidance
 → Strategy optimization tips
🔄 FREE LIFETIME UPDATES:
 → New prop firm presets as they launch
 → Bug fixes and improvements
 → New features and enhancements
 → MT5 compatibility updates 

 

