Quantum Basket is a professional trading advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a multi-signal system based on the Trader Dynamics Index (TDI), trend filtering, and basket-level trade management.

The advisor is designed for traders who value risk control, transparent logic, and adaptation to market conditions.

Quantum Basket is a fully automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, developed according to the principles of professional portfolio management .

Unlike classic advisors, Quantum Basket :

manages trades at the basket level rather than individual orders

uses several independent trading signals

applies multi-level input filtering

does not use blind martingale

Trading logic

Each trading signal forms its own independent basket :

TDI Cross

MBL Cross

TDI Sharkfin

Each basket:

has its own magic number

controlled independently

can be scaled using controlled grid logic

The grid is activated only after a confirmed signal .

Filtration system (Confluence Filters)

All filters are modular and can be enabled or disabled:

Trending filters

EMA Fast / EMA Slow crossover

Internal HMA filter (without using iCustom)

Levels and zones

Filtering by RSI levels (50 or custom zones 30/70)

Supply and Demand Zones Based on Market Structure and ATR

Fibonacci Premium / Discount

Automatic detection of premium and discount zones (50–61.8%)

If zonal and Fibonacci filters are disabled, the advisor continues to operate in standard mode.

Controlled grid system

Quantum Basket uses a controlled grid rather than an aggressive martingale:

limiting the maximum number of orders

fixed or expandable pitch

Selecting a lot calculation method: fixed risk % of capital multiplier for addition



Risk management at the basket level

Each basket supports:

✔ Take Profit

in points from the break-even point

in fixed currency

as a percentage of capital

dynamic TP (adaptation when expanding the grid)

✔ Stop Loss

fixed amount

% of capital

points from breakeven

additional global SL (optional)

All exit decisions are made based on the overall basket result , not on individual trades.

IMPORTANT

The advisor does not use blind martingale

Does not guarantee a fixed return

Operates in accordance with current market conditions

Suitable for manual optimization and testing

Recommended conditions

Timeframes: M5 – M15

Symbols: Forex, Metals (XAUUSD separate preset recommended)

Shoulder: from 1:100

Deposit: from $300 (depending on risk settings)

