TrendSeeker Fx

🔴 IMPORTANT — READ FIRST (MANDATORY)

⚠️ IF YOU DO NOT SEE YOUR PAIR LISTED BELOW — DO NOT TRADE IT
Pairs not listed score low for this EA and will reduce performance.

PLEASE READ AND FOLLOW THE GUIDE BELOW
This EA is NOT plug-and-play and NOT designed to run 24/5.

⚠️ ABOUT TRADE COUNT (IMPORTANT — NOT AN ERROR)

You may notice that only 6 trades appear in the Strategy Tester, backtests, or live execution.

THIS IS NOT A BUG, ERROR, OR EXECUTION ISSUE

TrendSeeker FX is intentionally hard-locked to a maximum of 6 trades.

Why this limit exists:

  • To prevent over-trading

  • To control exposure during volatile conditions

  • To preserve capital and maintain consistent performance

Once the maximum trade count is reached, the EA will stop opening new trades, even if additional signals appear.

📌 Important:
To confirm proper behavior, run the EA on a demo account during the recommended sessions — you will see that entries, exits, and trade management function normally.

This limit is a protective design feature, not a malfunction.

🚫 NOT A 24/5 EA — SESSION-BASED ONLY

TrendSeeker FX is a session-based, institutional-style Forex Expert Advisor.
Running it all day or during low-liquidity periods will:

  • Reduce performance

  • Increase drawdown

  • Degrade trade quality

✅ Trade ONLY during high-liquidity sessions
❌ Do NOT trade Asia, overnight, or late New York chop

When you trade is more important than how often you trade.

🧠 WHAT THIS EA IS DESIGNED TO DO

TrendSeeker FX is a trend-following Forex EA engineered to operate only in high-quality market conditions.

It is intentionally designed to:

  • Avoid over-trading

  • Avoid grid exposure

  • Avoid martingale or recovery gambling

Capital preservation comes first.
Profits are designed to compound naturally over time.

This EA does not chase price.
It waits for structure, volatility, and risk alignment before acting.

🔍 MARKET CONDITIONS THIS EA TRADES

The EA activates only when multiple independent conditions align, filtering out low-probability trades.

1️⃣ Trend Confirmation (EMA Structure)

  • Uses two long-term exponential moving averages

  • Trades only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Prevents counter-trend and emotional entries
    ✔ Eliminates the #1 retail mistake: trading against momentum

2️⃣ Volatility Validation (ATR Filter)

  • Trades only when volatility is active

  • Automatically avoids:

    • Low-range chop

    • News-driven chaos

    • Over-extended spikes
      ✔ Ensures price has enough energy to move
      No volatility = no trade

3️⃣ Strict Risk Architecture (No Grid, No Martingale)

  • Fixed percentage risk

  • No position doubling

  • No averaging into losers

  • Hard session loss cap
    ✔ Risk is calculated before the trade is placed
    ✔ One bad day cannot destroy the account

🛡️ ADVANCED TRADE MANAGEMENT (THE QUIET EDGE)

Partial Profit + Break-Even Protection

When price moves in your favor:

  • A portion of the position is secured

  • Remaining exposure is protected at break-even

Results:

  • Lower drawdowns

  • Reduced emotional pressure

  • Smoother equity growth

✔ Losses stay small
✔ Winners are allowed to run safely

Drawdown-Aware Risk Throttling

  • Risk automatically reduces during drawdowns

  • Scales down in stages instead of stopping abruptly

  • Prevents revenge trading and emotional spirals

✔ The system becomes defensive when protection is needed

🔒 POSITION CONTROL & EXPOSURE SAFETY

Controlled Multi-Position Logic

  • Allows limited scaling, not over-exposure

  • Caps the number of trades per symbol

  • Prevents account flooding during volatility

✔ Balanced growth without recklessness

🎯 WHAT THIS EA IS — AND IS NOT

✅ This EA IS

✔ Trend-following
✔ Risk-managed
✔ Volatility-aware
✔ Capital-protective
✔ Designed for long-term compounding

❌ This EA is NOT

✖ A scalping bot
✖ A grid system
✖ A martingale EA
✖ A 24/5 always-on gambler
✖ A get-rich-quick system

🧠 WHY THIS EA CAN BE PROFITABLE OVER TIME

Most Forex EAs fail because they:

  • Trade too often

  • Trade during bad sessions

  • Increase risk while losing

  • Rely on recovery logic

TrendSeeker FX does the opposite.

It trades:

  • Less frequently

  • Only when structure + volatility align

  • With decreasing risk during stress

  • With predefined exits and protection

Survivability first. Profitability second.
Survival is what allows compounding.

⭐ APPROVED SYMBOLS ONLY (MAX 4)

⚠️ Do NOT trade symbols not listed below
Your account should be at least $500–$1,000 to produce meaningful results

Symbol Best Timeframe Notes
EURUSD 1HR Primary FX pair ⚖️ Medium
AUDUSD 1HR Clean trend behavior ⚖️ Medium
GBPUSD 1HR Higher volatility FX
USDJPY 1HR Higher volatility FX

⏰ SESSION TIMES (MANDATORY)

🟢 PACIFIC TIME (PST) — Vegas / West Coast

Session Time Notes
London Open 12:00 AM – 2:00 AM Optional scout
London–NY Overlap (BEST) 4:00 AM – 7:00 AM 🔥 Primary window
NY Continuation 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM Conditional
❌ Turn OFF After 11:00 AM Chop & low EV

BOT ON: 4:00 AM PST
BOT OFF: 11:00 AM PST

🔵 EASTERN TIME (ET)

Session Time
London Open 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM
London–NY Overlap (BEST) 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
❌ Avoid After 2:00 PM

🟣 CENTRAL TIME (CT)

Session Time
London–NY Overlap (BEST) 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM

🔴 ASIA / TOKYO

⚠️ NOT recommended for auto-execution

  • Use only for structure observation

  • High fake-move probability

🧠 FOREX BOT RULES (CRITICAL)

✔ Trade only during liquidity expansion
❌ Avoid 24/5 always-on behavior
🔥 One overlap session produces most weekly profits
💣 Asia session = fake moves & stop hunts

🏆 RECOMMENDED BOT SETTINGS (FINAL)

🔒 AUTO-EXEC WINDOWS

  • PST: 4:00 AM – 11:00 AM

  • ET: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

  • CT: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

🔧 KILL-SWITCH RULES

  • Disable entries outside these windows

  • Reduce risk by 50% during London-only window

  • Full risk only during London–NY overlap

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE

  • No profit guarantees

  • Trading involves risk

  • Results depend on correct session usage

  • No refunds for incorrect usage

🟢 FINAL NOTE

This EA is built for disciplined traders who understand:

When you trade is more important than trading all day.


