🔴 IMPORTANT — READ FIRST (MANDATORY)

⚠️ IF YOU DO NOT SEE YOUR PAIR LISTED BELOW — DO NOT TRADE IT

Pairs not listed score low for this EA and will reduce performance.

❗ PLEASE READ AND FOLLOW THE GUIDE BELOW

This EA is NOT plug-and-play and NOT designed to run 24/5.

⚠️ ABOUT TRADE COUNT (IMPORTANT — NOT AN ERROR)

You may notice that only 6 trades appear in the Strategy Tester, backtests, or live execution.

✅ THIS IS NOT A BUG, ERROR, OR EXECUTION ISSUE

TrendSeeker FX is intentionally hard-locked to a maximum of 6 trades.

Why this limit exists:

To prevent over-trading

To control exposure during volatile conditions

To preserve capital and maintain consistent performance

Once the maximum trade count is reached, the EA will stop opening new trades, even if additional signals appear.

📌 Important:

To confirm proper behavior, run the EA on a demo account during the recommended sessions — you will see that entries, exits, and trade management function normally.

This limit is a protective design feature, not a malfunction.

🚫 NOT A 24/5 EA — SESSION-BASED ONLY

TrendSeeker FX is a session-based, institutional-style Forex Expert Advisor.

Running it all day or during low-liquidity periods will:

Reduce performance

Increase drawdown

Degrade trade quality

✅ Trade ONLY during high-liquidity sessions

❌ Do NOT trade Asia, overnight, or late New York chop

When you trade is more important than how often you trade.

🧠 WHAT THIS EA IS DESIGNED TO DO

TrendSeeker FX is a trend-following Forex EA engineered to operate only in high-quality market conditions.

It is intentionally designed to:

Avoid over-trading

Avoid grid exposure

Avoid martingale or recovery gambling

Capital preservation comes first.

Profits are designed to compound naturally over time.

This EA does not chase price.

It waits for structure, volatility, and risk alignment before acting.

🔍 MARKET CONDITIONS THIS EA TRADES

The EA activates only when multiple independent conditions align, filtering out low-probability trades.

1️⃣ Trend Confirmation (EMA Structure)

Uses two long-term exponential moving averages

Trades only in the direction of the dominant trend

Prevents counter-trend and emotional entries

✔ Eliminates the #1 retail mistake: trading against momentum

2️⃣ Volatility Validation (ATR Filter)

Trades only when volatility is active

Automatically avoids: Low-range chop News-driven chaos Over-extended spikes

✔ Ensures price has enough energy to move

No volatility = no trade



3️⃣ Strict Risk Architecture (No Grid, No Martingale)

Fixed percentage risk

No position doubling

No averaging into losers

Hard session loss cap

✔ Risk is calculated before the trade is placed

✔ One bad day cannot destroy the account

🛡️ ADVANCED TRADE MANAGEMENT (THE QUIET EDGE)

Partial Profit + Break-Even Protection

When price moves in your favor:

A portion of the position is secured

Remaining exposure is protected at break-even

Results:

Lower drawdowns

Reduced emotional pressure

Smoother equity growth

✔ Losses stay small

✔ Winners are allowed to run safely

Drawdown-Aware Risk Throttling

Risk automatically reduces during drawdowns

Scales down in stages instead of stopping abruptly

Prevents revenge trading and emotional spirals

✔ The system becomes defensive when protection is needed

🔒 POSITION CONTROL & EXPOSURE SAFETY

Controlled Multi-Position Logic

Allows limited scaling, not over-exposure

Caps the number of trades per symbol

Prevents account flooding during volatility

✔ Balanced growth without recklessness

🎯 WHAT THIS EA IS — AND IS NOT

✅ This EA IS

✔ Trend-following

✔ Risk-managed

✔ Volatility-aware

✔ Capital-protective

✔ Designed for long-term compounding

❌ This EA is NOT

✖ A scalping bot

✖ A grid system

✖ A martingale EA

✖ A 24/5 always-on gambler

✖ A get-rich-quick system

🧠 WHY THIS EA CAN BE PROFITABLE OVER TIME

Most Forex EAs fail because they:

Trade too often

Trade during bad sessions

Increase risk while losing

Rely on recovery logic

TrendSeeker FX does the opposite.

It trades:

Less frequently

Only when structure + volatility align

With decreasing risk during stress

With predefined exits and protection

Survivability first. Profitability second.

Survival is what allows compounding.

⭐ APPROVED SYMBOLS ONLY (MAX 4)

⚠️ Do NOT trade symbols not listed below

Your account should be at least $500–$1,000 to produce meaningful results

Symbol Best Timeframe Notes EURUSD 1HR Primary FX pair ⚖️ Medium AUDUSD 1HR Clean trend behavior ⚖️ Medium GBPUSD 1HR Higher volatility FX USDJPY 1HR Higher volatility FX

⏰ SESSION TIMES (MANDATORY)

🟢 PACIFIC TIME (PST) — Vegas / West Coast

Session Time Notes London Open 12:00 AM – 2:00 AM Optional scout London–NY Overlap (BEST) 4:00 AM – 7:00 AM 🔥 Primary window NY Continuation 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM Conditional ❌ Turn OFF After 11:00 AM Chop & low EV

✅ BOT ON: 4:00 AM PST

❌ BOT OFF: 11:00 AM PST

🔵 EASTERN TIME (ET)

Session Time London Open 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM London–NY Overlap (BEST) 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM ❌ Avoid After 2:00 PM

🟣 CENTRAL TIME (CT)

Session Time London–NY Overlap (BEST) 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM

🔴 ASIA / TOKYO

⚠️ NOT recommended for auto-execution

Use only for structure observation

High fake-move probability

🧠 FOREX BOT RULES (CRITICAL)

✔ Trade only during liquidity expansion

❌ Avoid 24/5 always-on behavior

🔥 One overlap session produces most weekly profits

💣 Asia session = fake moves & stop hunts

🏆 RECOMMENDED BOT SETTINGS (FINAL)

🔒 AUTO-EXEC WINDOWS

PST: 4:00 AM – 11:00 AM

ET: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

CT: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

🔧 KILL-SWITCH RULES

Disable entries outside these windows

Reduce risk by 50% during London-only window

Full risk only during London–NY overlap

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE

No profit guarantees

Trading involves risk

Results depend on correct session usage

No refunds for incorrect usage

🟢 FINAL NOTE

This EA is built for disciplined traders who understand:

When you trade is more important than trading all day.