Stamina HUD

📊 STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5)

STAMINA HUD is a professional market information panel designed for traders who want clarity, speed, and control directly on the chart.

It provides a clean heads-up display (HUD) with essential market data and multi-timeframe trend direction, without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals.


🔍 What STAMINA HUD Shows

🟢 Current Price
🟢 Spread (in real pips)
🟢 Today High–Low range (pips)
🟢 Average Daily Range (ADR in pips)
🟢 Remaining time of the current candle
🟢 Active symbol and timeframe (shown below the title)


📈 Multi-Timeframe Trend Overview

STAMINA HUD includes a trend dashboard based on a Moving Average (default: EMA 55) across multiple timeframes:

  •  M5

  •  M15

  •  M30

  •  H1

  •  H4

  • 📅 D1

  • 📅 W1

Each timeframe is clearly labeled as:

  • 🟢 UP – price above MA

  • 🔴 DOWN – price below MA

  •  FLAT – price near the MA (low momentum)

This allows instant top-down market context at a glance.


🚀 Why STAMINA HUD?

✅ No signals – no repaint – no lag
✅ Uses closed candles only for trend evaluation
✅ All values displayed in real pips (no points confusion)
✅ Lightweight and VPS-friendly
✅ Ideal companion for manual traders and EAs


🧠 Who Is It For?

  • Traders who want market awareness, not signals

  • Traders using multi-timeframe analysis

  • Traders who prefer clean charts

  • Traders who already have a strategy and need context, not noise


📌 Note

STAMINA HUD is an informational tool.
It does not open trades, does not generate buy/sell signals, and does not repaint.


