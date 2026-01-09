📊 STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5)

STAMINA HUD is a professional market information panel designed for traders who want clarity, speed, and control directly on the chart.

It provides a clean heads-up display (HUD) with essential market data and multi-timeframe trend direction, without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals.





🔍 What STAMINA HUD Shows

🟢 Current Price

🟢 Spread (in real pips)

🟢 Today High–Low range (pips)

🟢 Average Daily Range (ADR in pips)

🟢 Remaining time of the current candle

🟢 Active symbol and timeframe (shown below the title)





📈 Multi-Timeframe Trend Overview

STAMINA HUD includes a trend dashboard based on a Moving Average (default: EMA 55) across multiple timeframes:

⏱ M5

⏱ M15

⏱ M30

⏱ H1

⏱ H4

📅 D1

📅 W1

Each timeframe is clearly labeled as:

🟢 UP – price above MA

🔴 DOWN – price below MA

⚪ FLAT – price near the MA (low momentum)

This allows instant top-down market context at a glance.





🚀 Why STAMINA HUD?

✅ No signals – no repaint – no lag

✅ Uses closed candles only for trend evaluation

✅ All values displayed in real pips (no points confusion)

✅ Lightweight and VPS-friendly

✅ Ideal companion for manual traders and EAs





🧠 Who Is It For?

Traders who want market awareness , not signals

Traders using multi-timeframe analysis

Traders who prefer clean charts

Traders who already have a strategy and need context, not noise





📌 Note

STAMINA HUD is an informational tool.

It does not open trades, does not generate buy/sell signals, and does not repaint.