Visual Order
- Utilities
- Jhon Henry Barragan Franco
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
⚡ Visual Order Pro: Visual Risk Management
Stop calculating lot sizes by hand and start trading with professional precision.
Visual Order Pro is an advanced execution assistant for MT5 that eliminates calculation errors and automates your risk management directly on the chart.
🛠️ Key Features:
-
Draft Mode: Project your Entry, SL, and TP levels visually before opening the trade.
-
Automatic Lot Calculation: The system calculates the exact position size based on your desired % risk.
-
Smart Spread Guard: Automatic trade blocking if the Stop Loss is dangerously close to the price or the spread.
-
Intelligent Execution: The EA automatically decides whether the order should be a Limit or a Stop.
-
JBTrade Interface: Minimalist and ultra-compact design that doesn’t obstruct your price action analysis.
📖 How to use in 3 steps:
-
Click DRAFT BUY/SELL.
-
Drag the lines to your desired price levels.
-
Click PLACE ORDER.
JBTrade Tools Mathematical precision for the modern trader. 📧 Support: jbtradetools@gmail.com