Candle Detector by Mahefa Rav

Candle Detector

By Mahefa R.

📌 General Description

Candle Detector is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically detect and highlight the most important Japanese candlestick patterns directly on the price chart.
It allows traders to quickly identify market reversal and continuation setups without visual clutter.

The indicator recolors only the candles that match the selected pattern, ensuring a clear, accurate, and professional chart analysis.

⚙️ How It Works

The user selects:

  • A candlestick pattern to analyze

  • A custom display color

🕯️ Detected Patterns

🔹 Single Candlestick Patterns (1 candle)

  • Classic Doji

  • Dragonfly Doji

  • Gravestone Doji

  • Hammer

  • Inverted Hammer

  • Hanging Man

  • Shooting Star

  • Bullish Marubozu

  • Bearish Marubozu

  • Spinning Top

🔹 Two-Candlestick Patterns

  • Bullish Engulfing

  • Bearish Engulfing

  • Bullish Harami

  • Bearish Harami

  • Tweezer Top

  • Tweezer Bottom

✅ Key Advantages

✔ Accurate detection based on professional trading rules
✔ No visual clutter
✔ Instant market readability
✔ Ideal for price action, scalping, day trading, and swing trading
✔ Can be combined with support/resistance levels, RSI, MACD, and other indicators


