Automate SL TP
is a lightweight but powerful utility designed for traders who need instant visual feedback and automated exit levels . It seamlessly integrates a customizable Information Panel directly onto your trading chart while managing your risk in the background .
Dynamic UI: Move the information display to any of the four corners of your chart and customize the font, size, and colors to match your template .
Precision Control: Define your Stop Loss and Take Profit in points, which the EA then calculates instantly based on your entry price .
Set and Forget: The script runs on a high-frequency timer (every 500ms) to ensure your pending orders and new positions are updated almost instantly .
Resource Efficient: Optimized code ensures minimal CPU usage while providing maximum account security .