Gold Liquidity Sweep EA
- Experts
- Eric John Peter Meissner
- Versione: 7.1
- Attivazioni: 7
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
XAUUSD M3 Liquidity Sweep EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M3 timeframe using a session‑based liquidity sweep approach.
The EA monitors recent swing highs and lows (pivot levels) and looks for liquidity sweeps occurring during high‑activity trading sessions (Asia, London, and New York). When price moves beyond a recent pivot during these sessions, the EA opens a trade in the anticipated reversal direction.
Risk management is handled using an ATR‑based Stop Loss combined with multiple Take Profit levels, allowing partial position exits. A trailing stop function is included to help protect profits when price moves favorably.
The EA is designed to trade one position per symbol to limit over‑exposure and maintain controlled risk behavior.
⚙️ KEY FEATURES
-
Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Optimized for M3 timeframe
-
Session‑based trading (Asia, London, New York)
-
Liquidity sweep detection using pivot highs and lows
-
ATR‑based Stop Loss
-
Three Take Profit levels (partial exits)
-
Trailing Stop management
-
One active trade per symbol
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No DLLs or external dependencies
⏱ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M3
-
Account Type: Standard or Cent
-
Broker: Low‑spread Gold broker recommended
-
Lot Sizes: Adjustable via input parameters
-
Server Time: Trading sessions are based on broker server time
⚠️ IMPORTANT INFORMATION
-
Trading sessions (Killzones) are calculated using broker server time.
-
Performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and market volatility.
-
Users are strongly encouraged to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
-
Conservative risk settings are recommended.
📈 STRATEGY TESTING
For best results, backtesting should be performed using Every Tick modeling.
Users may optimize input parameters according to their broker and trading preferences.
🛑 DISCLAIMER
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.
Trading financial markets involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
The user assumes full responsibility for any trading decisions made using this product.