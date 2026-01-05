Aurora SMC Sniper
- Utilities
- Hui Hui Wu
- Version: 6.0
- Activations: 10
Aurora SMC Sniper: The Ultimate Manual Trading EngineAurora SMC Sniper is a professional MT5 Trade Panel & Risk Manager designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It features Auto Lot Calculation, Prop Firm Hard Stop, Virtual Pending Orders, and Auto OB/FVG Detection to help manual traders pass funding challenges.
🛑 Are you still trading like this?
-
Wasting time calculating lot sizes manually while the price moves away?
-
Blowing accounts because you forgot to check your daily loss limit?
-
Getting stop-hunted by brokers because they can see your SL?
-
Confused by SMC charts, missing valid Order Blocks and FVGs?
Stop trading the hard way. Aurora SMC Sniper is not an auto-trading bot. It is a professional Trading Console designed to arm manual traders with institutional-grade tools. It handles the math, the risk, and the execution—so you can focus on the chart.
🏆 Why Aurora is a "Must-Have"
1. 🎯 Visual "Drag & Drop" Planning Forget the calculator. Just click "Plan Long" or "Plan Short." A visual box appears on your chart.
-
Drag the Red Line to your Stop Loss.
-
Drag the Green Line to your Take Profit.
-
Aurora auto-calculates the exact lot size based on your risk % (e.g., 1% risk).
-
One click to execute. Fast, precise, professional.
2. 🛡️ Prop Firm Guardian (Hard Stop) Passing a Prop Firm challenge? Aurora is your best friend.
-
Set a Daily Loss Limit (e.g., Max loss $500 or 4%).
-
If you hit the limit, Aurora locks your trading and can auto-close positions.
-
Protect your account from emotional trading and "tilt."
3. 👻 Stealth Mode (Virtual Orders) Don't let brokers hunt your stops.
-
Virtual Pending Orders: Place Limit/Stop orders that brokers cannot see until they are triggered.
-
Virtual Stop Loss: Your SL exists only in the engine. The broker sees nothing until the price hits.
-
Virtual OCO: Place a breakout trap (Buy Stop & Sell Stop). When one fills, the other is auto-canceled.
4. 🏦 Built-In SMC Indicators You don't need external indicators anymore.
-
Auto-draw BOS / CHoCH (Structure Breaks).
-
Highlight Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
-
Identify Strong Lows / Weak Highs.
-
Trade with institutional vision directly on your panel.
5. 🤖 Smart Management
-
Auto Break-Even: Automatically move SL to entry when price hits TP1.
-
Pro Trailing Stop: 6 Modes included (Points, Fractals, Candles, MA, PSAR, ATR).
-
Partial Close: Close 1/3, 1/2, or 2/3 of your position with one button.
6. ⚙️ Feature List
-
Risk Calculator: Fixed Lots, Risk $, Risk % of Balance/Equity.
-
Order Manager: A professional dashboard to manage all trades (Close Win, Close Loss, Close All).
-
Panel UI: 4K-ready, bilingual (English/Chinese), Dark/Light theme.
-
Performance: Optimized C++ code, zero lag, works in Strategy Tester for practice.
Don't just trade. Sniper the market with Aurora. 👉 Download the demo and feel the difference today!