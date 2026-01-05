Aurora SMC Sniper: The Ultimate Manual Trading Engine

Aurora SMC Sniper is a professional MT5 Trade Panel & Risk Manager designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It features Auto Lot Calculation, Prop Firm Hard Stop, Virtual Pending Orders, and Auto OB/FVG Detection to help manual traders pass funding challenges.

🚀 Launch Special: Current Price $89 (Next Price: $149 -> Final Price: $199. Grab it now before the price hike!)

🛑 Are you still trading like this?

Wasting time calculating lot sizes manually while the price moves away?

Blowing accounts because you forgot to check your daily loss limit?

Getting stop-hunted by brokers because they can see your SL?

Confused by SMC charts, missing valid Order Blocks and FVGs?

Stop trading the hard way. Aurora SMC Sniper is not an auto-trading bot. It is a professional Trading Console designed to arm manual traders with institutional-grade tools. It handles the math, the risk, and the execution—so you can focus on the chart.

🏆 Why Aurora is a "Must-Have"

1. 🎯 Visual "Drag & Drop" Planning Forget the calculator. Just click "Plan Long" or "Plan Short." A visual box appears on your chart.

Drag the Red Line to your Stop Loss.

Drag the Green Line to your Take Profit.

Aurora auto-calculates the exact lot size based on your risk % (e.g., 1% risk).

One click to execute. Fast, precise, professional.

2. 🛡️ Prop Firm Guardian (Hard Stop) Passing a Prop Firm challenge? Aurora is your best friend.

Set a Daily Loss Limit (e.g., Max loss $500 or 4%).

If you hit the limit, Aurora locks your trading and can auto-close positions.

Protect your account from emotional trading and "tilt."

3. 👻 Stealth Mode (Virtual Orders) Don't let brokers hunt your stops.

Virtual Pending Orders: Place Limit/Stop orders that brokers cannot see until they are triggered.

Virtual Stop Loss: Your SL exists only in the engine. The broker sees nothing until the price hits.

Virtual OCO: Place a breakout trap (Buy Stop & Sell Stop). When one fills, the other is auto-canceled.

4. 🏦 Built-In SMC Indicators You don't need external indicators anymore.

Auto-draw BOS / CHoCH (Structure Breaks).

Highlight Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) .

Identify Strong Lows / Weak Highs .

Trade with institutional vision directly on your panel.

5. 🤖 Smart Management

Auto Break-Even: Automatically move SL to entry when price hits TP1.

Pro Trailing Stop: 6 Modes included (Points, Fractals, Candles, MA, PSAR, ATR).

Partial Close: Close 1/3, 1/2, or 2/3 of your position with one button.

6. ⚙️ Feature List

Risk Calculator: Fixed Lots, Risk $, Risk % of Balance/Equity.

Order Manager: A professional dashboard to manage all trades (Close Win, Close Loss, Close All).

Panel UI: 4K-ready, bilingual (English/Chinese), Dark/Light theme.

Performance: Optimized C++ code, zero lag, works in Strategy Tester for practice.

Don't just trade. Sniper the market with Aurora. 👉 Download the demo and feel the difference today!