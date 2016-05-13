ZBeatZone

5

The Z-Beat Zone is part of a suite of four indicators called the Z-Tools Black you can buy separately in the MetaTrader Market.

The Z-Beat Zone is displayed as two lines. The main line is called SlowK. The second line, called SlowD. The SlowK line is a solid gross line and the SlowD line is a solid slim line.

There are several ways to interpret a Z-Beat Zone. Three popular methods include:

  • Buy when the Z-Beta Zone (The SlowK line) falls below of the level (e.g., -40) and then rises above that level. Sell when the Oscillator rises above a specific level (e.g., +40) and then falls below that level.
  • Buy when the SlowK line of the Z-Beat Zone rises above the SlowD line and sell when the SlowK line falls below the SlowD line.
  • Look for divergences: For instance: where prices are making a series of new highs and the Z-Beat Zone is failing to surpass its previous highs.

We've improved the logic and graphic interface and we present you a Stochastic that you can use with the standard settings (14,5,3), or you can personalize.

The indicator works on all time frames of the MetaTrader platform.

Available: Forex, CDFs, Stocks, Futures and Commodities.

Time Frames: M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN


Indicator Parameters

  • StochLength: This is the number of time periods used in %K calculation. By default is 14.
  • SmoothingLength1: This is the number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of SlowK and SlowD. By default is 5.
  • SmoothingLength2: This value controls the internal smoothing of SlowK and SlowD. A value of 1 is considered a fast stochastic; a value of 3 is considered a slow stochastic. By default is 3.
  • OverBought: Red --> Opportunities for Short, by default is 40.
  • OverSold: Lime --> Opportunities for Long, by default is -40.

Know all indicators Z-Tools Black suit composed of four indicators which together deliver a professional reading of the market, so we invite you to also:

  • ZCompass
  • ZZone
  • ZTrend
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Rinor Memeti
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Rinor Memeti 2018.11.08 11:37 
 

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