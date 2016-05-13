ZBeatZone
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 May 2020
- Activations: 5
The Z-Beat Zone is part of a suite of four indicators called the Z-Tools Black you can buy separately in the MetaTrader Market.
The Z-Beat Zone is displayed as two lines. The main line is called SlowK. The second line, called SlowD. The SlowK line is a solid gross line and the SlowD line is a solid slim line.
There are several ways to interpret a Z-Beat Zone. Three popular methods include:
- Buy when the Z-Beta Zone (The SlowK line) falls below of the level (e.g., -40) and then rises above that level. Sell when the Oscillator rises above a specific level (e.g., +40) and then falls below that level.
- Buy when the SlowK line of the Z-Beat Zone rises above the SlowD line and sell when the SlowK line falls below the SlowD line.
- Look for divergences: For instance: where prices are making a series of new highs and the Z-Beat Zone is failing to surpass its previous highs.
We've improved the logic and graphic interface and we present you a Stochastic that you can use with the standard settings (14,5,3), or you can personalize.
The indicator works on all time frames of the MetaTrader platform.
Available: Forex, CDFs, Stocks, Futures and Commodities.
Time Frames: M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN
Indicator Parameters
- StochLength: This is the number of time periods used in %K calculation. By default is 14.
- SmoothingLength1: This is the number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of SlowK and SlowD. By default is 5.
- SmoothingLength2: This value controls the internal smoothing of SlowK and SlowD. A value of 1 is considered a fast stochastic; a value of 3 is considered a slow stochastic. By default is 3.
- OverBought: Red --> Opportunities for Short, by default is 40.
- OverSold: Lime --> Opportunities for Long, by default is -40.
Know all indicators Z-Tools Black suit composed of four indicators which together deliver a professional reading of the market, so we invite you to also:
- ZCompass
- ZZone
- ZTrend
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