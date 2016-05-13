The Z-Beat Zone is part of a suite of four indicators called the Z-Tools Black you can buy separately in the MetaTrader Market.

The Z-Beat Zone is displayed as two lines. The main line is called SlowK. The second line, called SlowD. The SlowK line is a solid gross line and the SlowD line is a solid slim line.

There are several ways to interpret a Z-Beat Zone. Three popular methods include:

Buy when the Z-Beta Zone (The SlowK line) falls below of the level (e.g., -40) and then rises above that level. Sell when the Oscillator rises above a specific level (e.g., +40) and then falls below that level.

Buy when the SlowK line of the Z-Beat Zone rises above the SlowD line and sell when the SlowK line falls below the SlowD line.

Look for divergences: For instance: where prices are making a series of new highs and the Z-Beat Zone is failing to surpass its previous highs.

We've improved the logic and graphic interface and we present you a Stochastic that you can use with the standard settings (14,5,3), or you can personalize.

The indicator works on all time frames of the MetaTrader platform.

Available: Forex, CDFs, Stocks, Futures and Commodities.

Time Frames: M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN





Indicator Parameters

StochLength: This is the number of time periods used in %K calculation. By default is 14.

This is the number of time periods used in %K calculation. By default is 14. SmoothingLength1: This is the number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of SlowK and SlowD. By default is 5.

This is the number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of SlowK and SlowD. By default is 5. SmoothingLength2: This value controls the internal smoothing of SlowK and SlowD. A value of 1 is considered a fast stochastic; a value of 3 is considered a slow stochastic. By default is 3.

This value controls the internal smoothing of SlowK and SlowD. A value of 1 is considered a fast stochastic; a value of 3 is considered a slow stochastic. By default is 3. OverBought: Red --> Opportunities for Short, by default is 40.

Red --> Opportunities for Short, by default is 40. OverSold: Lime --> Opportunities for Long, by default is -40.

Know all indicators Z-Tools Black suit composed of four indicators which together deliver a professional reading of the market, so we invite you to also: