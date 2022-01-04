ZZone

The Z-Zone is part of a suite of four indicators called the Z-Tools Black you can buy separately in the MetaTrader Market.

The Z-Zone is based on the Market Profile and includes three dynamic lines:

  • At the top is the resistance of zone (that we´ll identify as RoZ)
  • In the center we find the average distribution of the area (that we´ll identify as PoC)
  • At the bottom is the support of zone (that we´ll identify as SoZ)

Together they make up what we call the value zone, meaning that the market moves in two directions:

  • When it´s inside of the zone the movements are horizontal and slow, and when it leaves the area the movements are vertical and fast, so this way helps the trader to avoid false signals and identify the best time to enter a position.
  • The zone may have different anatomies, when there is volatility the distance between RoZ and SoZ will be wide, when volatility is low RoZ and SoZ will be closer, and under normal market conditions will have a normal anatomy.
  • We also find some anatomy where the PoC leans toward one side, to the resistance or support zone indicating a higher market interest to these areas, making them become attractors that can bring the price into those levels.

The Z-Zone also helps the trader to identify the best spot to place his Stop Loss, optimizing the risk-benefit balance, define objectives and Trailing Stop technic management, which helps to maximize profit.

Available: Forex, CDFs, Stocks, Futures and Commodities.

Time Frames: M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN


Indicator Parameters

  • Map: This parameter is used to calculate the zones of resistance and support. By default is 7.
  • Length: This parameter is used to calculate the zones of volume to price. By default is 5.
  • Signal: This parameter defines the frequency to create a new zone. The default is 18.

Know all indicators Z-Tools Black suit composed of four indicators which together deliver a professional reading of the market, so we invite you to also:

  • ZCompass
  • ZBeatZone
  • ZTrend
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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