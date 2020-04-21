The Z-Compass is part of a suite of four indicators called the Z-Tools Black you can buy separately in the MetaTrader Market.

The Z-Compass is one of the most important indicators, because it serves as a compass in the market and is composed of the following elements

A histogram and zero line.

The histogram is plotted with each candle and changes depending on the selected time frame.

When the histogram is above the zero line, we say the trend or momentum is bullish and when it is below the zero line the trend or momentum is bearish.

When in the histogram appears green bars, indicates us that the upward movement has strength, therefore keep longs and avoid taking short positions.

When in the histogram appears red bars, indicates us that the downward movement has strength, therefore we maintain short positions, and avoid taking longs.

When in the histogram appears gray bars, indicates us that the movement is losing strength, if It is attached by a dark green dot refers to weakness in the bullish momentum and if it is a dark red dot refers to weakness in the bearish momentum.

Magenta color bars means that the bearish or bullish movement is extended. Not for this we must understand that the momentum has ended, but it is a sign that will have difficulty to maintain.

Look for divergences: For instance where prices are making a series of new Lowest and the Z-Compass is failing to surpass its previous lowest.





Indicator Parameters

ZLength1 = This is the number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of SlowK and SlowD. By default is 5.

= This is the number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of SlowK and SlowD. By default is 5. ZLength2 = This value controls the internal smoothing of SlowK and SlowD. A value of 1 is considered a fast stochastic; a value of 3 is considered a slow stochastic. By default is 3.

= This value controls the internal smoothing of SlowK and SlowD. A value of 1 is considered a fast stochastic; a value of 3 is considered a slow stochastic. By default is 3. CompassFL = The Exponential Moving Average. By default is 12.

= The Exponential Moving Average. By default is 12. CompassLength = The Exponential Moving Average for calculating of histogram. By default is 9.

= The Exponential Moving Average for calculating of histogram. By default is 9. CompassXD = This is the number of time periods used when calculating of extreme movement. By default is 14.

= This is the number of time periods used when calculating of extreme movement. By default is 14. ZStochLength = This is the number of time periods used when calculating of histogram. By default is 14.

= This is the number of time periods used when calculating of histogram. By default is 14. CompasSL = The Exponential Moving Average for calculating of histogram. By default is 26.

Know all indicators Z-Tools Black suit composed of four indicators which together deliver a professional reading of the market, so we invite you to also: