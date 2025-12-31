EA HEDGE MATRIX PRO – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading & Risk-Control System





Executive Overview

EA HEDGE MATRIX PRO is an advanced Expert Advisor integrating SSL (Simple SSL System) trend logic with a sophisticated position management and recovery framework. Version 1.61 introduces enhanced multi-timeframe confirmation, adaptive position sizing, and institutional-grade risk controls designed for stable performance across varying market conditions.





Key Advantages





Advanced Position Management Framework

• Multiple recovery positions per direction (configurable up to 5)

• Intelligent distance-based position spacing

• Optional martingale recovery mode

• Grid-style scaling with controlled exposure





Multi-Timeframe Signal Confirmation

• Alignment across M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4

• Strict or flexible confirmation modes

• Higher timeframe validation to reduce false signals





Comprehensive Risk Management

• Dollar-based and points-based hard stop protection

• Daily drawdown control

• ATR-based dynamic lot sizing

• Maximum spread execution filter





Intelligent Profit Management

• Trailing take profit

• Trailing stop loss

• Net profit target closure

• Breakeven protection





Signal Quality Filters

• Volume confirmation

• RSI momentum filtering

• Support and resistance protection

• London and New York session focus





Professional Alert System

• On-chart notifications

• Sound alerts

• Mobile push alerts

• Email notifications





Instructions for Use

Attach the EA to M5, H1, or H4 charts. Configure core parameters, adjust filters, and set risk controls based on account size.

Minimum account balance required 1000 usd





Important Notes

• Backtest thoroughly before live trading

• Start with small lot sizes

• Monitor margin usage carefully

• Respect hard stop protection limits





Disclaimer

This EA includes advanced risk controls but cannot eliminate trading risk entirely. Trade only with risk capital.





Post-Purchase Support

Personalized optimization, regular updates, and community-driven enhancements are provided via MQL5 Market messaging.





Final Statement

EA HEDGE MATRIX PRO is designed for experienced traders seeking structured exposure control and professional-grade automation.



