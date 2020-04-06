Full Product Description

Overview

GoldEdge Adaptive H1 is a systematic trading expert advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. This EA represents a modern, quantitative approach to gold trading, built on solid statistical validation rather than curve-fitted optimization.

After months of development and rigorous testing, I'm releasing this as my first commercial EA. It embodies the principles I believe in: honest validation, realistic expectations, and transparent performance metrics.

Core Philosophy

This EA is NOT a "holy grail" or "get rich quick" system. It's a tool designed to provide:

Consistent, modest returns (estimated 12-20% annually)

(estimated 12-20% annually) Controlled risk (historical max drawdown ~12%)

(historical max drawdown ~12%) Statistical validity (350+ trades over 10 years)

(350+ trades over 10 years) Adaptive behavior (performs well across different market conditions)

If you're looking for promises of 100%+ annual returns with zero risk, this isn't for you. If you value honesty, robustness, and professional-grade validation, read on.

Key Features

✅ Extensively Validated

10 years of backtesting (2015-2024) with 98% data quality

(2015-2024) with 98% data quality 350+ trades providing statistically significant sample size

providing statistically significant sample size Out-of-sample testing where OOS period outperformed IS (strong indicator of robustness)

where OOS period outperformed IS (strong indicator of robustness) Walk-Forward Analysis passed with 67% robustness score

passed with 67% robustness score Monte Carlo Simulation maintains 96% of profit in 80% of scenarios

✅ Smart Risk Management

Adaptive stop-loss using ATR and percentage-based methods

using ATR and percentage-based methods Maximum drawdown control with historical DD of 11-13%

with historical DD of 11-13% Trailing stop to protect profits

to protect profits No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

✅ Balanced Performance

Win rate: ~52-54% (realistic and sustainable)

~52-54% (realistic and sustainable) Profit factor: 1.49-1.73 (depending on conditions)

1.49-1.73 (depending on conditions) Average trade duration: varies based on market volatility

varies based on market volatility Trades per month: ~3-4 (quality over quantity)