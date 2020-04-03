GoldEdge Adaptive H1
Overview
GoldEdge Adaptive H1 is a systematic trading expert advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. This EA represents a modern, quantitative approach to gold trading, built on solid statistical validation rather than curve-fitted optimization.
After months of development and rigorous testing, I'm releasing this as my first commercial EA. It embodies the principles I believe in: honest validation, realistic expectations, and transparent performance metrics.
Core Philosophy
This EA is NOT a "holy grail" or "get rich quick" system. It's a tool designed to provide:
- Consistent, modest returns (estimated 12-20% annually)
- Controlled risk (historical max drawdown ~12%)
- Statistical validity (350+ trades over 10 years)
- Adaptive behavior (performs well across different market conditions)
If you're looking for promises of 100%+ annual returns with zero risk, this isn't for you. If you value honesty, robustness, and professional-grade validation, read on.
Key Features
✅ Extensively Validated
- 10 years of backtesting (2015-2024) with 98% data quality
- 350+ trades providing statistically significant sample size
- Out-of-sample testing where OOS period outperformed IS (strong indicator of robustness)
- Walk-Forward Analysis passed with 67% robustness score
- Monte Carlo Simulation maintains 96% of profit in 80% of scenarios
✅ Smart Risk Management
- Adaptive stop-loss using ATR and percentage-based methods
- Maximum drawdown control with historical DD of 11-13%
- Trailing stop to protect profits
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
✅ Balanced Performance
- Win rate: ~52-54% (realistic and sustainable)
- Profit factor: 1.49-1.73 (depending on conditions)
- Average trade duration: varies based on market volatility
- Trades per month: ~3-4 (quality over quantity)
✅ Professional Development
- Built using quantitative methods
- Tested with real tick data from reputable sources
- No over-optimization on recent data
- Validated across multiple market cycles
Performance Summary
Backtest Period: 2015.01.01 - 2024.10.30 (10 years)
Test Configuration:
- Initial Deposit: $10,000
- Lot Size: 0.1 fixed (fully adjustable in settings)
- Risk Model: Conservative fixed lot for validation (adaptable to percentage-based in live)
Key Metrics:
- Total Profit: $13,714 - $24,187 (depending on broker conditions)
- Annual Return: 12-24% (conservative estimate: 15-20%)
- Maximum Drawdown: 11.5-12.6%
- Return/Drawdown Ratio: 4.7-7.1
- Sharpe Ratio: 0.88-2.00
- Total Trades: 350-381
- Win Rate: 52-54%
- Profit Factor: 1.49-1.73
Note: Results vary between SQX and MT5 backtests due to different modeling methods. I provide both to be transparent about realistic expectations.
What Makes This EA Different
1. Honest Marketing
I don't hide the drawdowns. I don't cherry-pick the best periods. I show you the full 10-year picture, including the tough times.
2. Out-of-Sample Validation
The strategy performs better on out-of-sample data than in-sample data. This is the gold standard of validation—it means the strategy isn't curve-fitted to historical data.
3. Walk-Forward Tested
Passed walk-forward analysis with 6 out of 16 parameter combinations succeeding. This shows the strategy can adapt to changing market conditions with periodic reoptimization.
4. Monte Carlo Verified
In 80% of randomized scenarios, the strategy maintains 96%+ of its original profit. This demonstrates statistical stability.
5. Professional Grade Testing
- 98% data quality
- 330+ million ticks processed
- Real spread and commission costs
- Realistic slippage modeling
Who Is This EA For?
✅ Perfect for:
- Conservative to moderate risk traders
- Those who value proper validation over flashy results
- Traders comfortable with 10-15% drawdowns
- People seeking 15-25% annual returns (realistic range)
- Those willing to monitor and adjust if needed
❌ NOT for:
- Traders seeking 100%+ annual returns
- Complete "set and forget" approach (monitoring recommended)
- Zero drawdown expectations
- Very aggressive trading styles
Important Disclaimers
Performance May Vary
Past performance does not guarantee future results. The backtests shown are based on historical data with specific broker conditions (spread 8 pips, commission $6 per trade). Your results will vary based on:
- Your broker's spreads and commissions
- Execution quality and slippage
- Market conditions (volatility, trending vs ranging)
- Your chosen risk settings
Not Set-and-Forget
While the EA is designed to be robust, I recommend monthly monitoring. If performance degrades significantly from backtested expectations, adjustments may be needed. Gold markets evolve, and adaptive strategies may require parameter updates over time.
Risk Warning
Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. This EA, like all trading systems, can experience losing streaks. The maximum historical drawdown was ~12%, but future drawdowns could exceed this.
Final Thoughts
I've spent months developing and validating this EA. I've run it through every test I know: in-sample, out-of-sample, walk-forward, Monte Carlo. I've been brutally honest about its limitations.
This EA won't make you a millionaire overnight. But if you're looking for a professionally validated, honestly marketed, and thoughtfully designed gold trading system, I believe GoldEdge Adaptive H1 delivers.
I'm starting my journey as an EA developer, and I want to do it the right way—with integrity and transparency. Your purchase supports that approach.
Thank you for considering my work.
- Bogdan Kapustin
