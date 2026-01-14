GoldenPetaPop15M

💎 PRICING NOTICE: The current price of $60 USD is a limited-time launch offer. The price will permanently increase by $30 USD for every 20 copies sold to limit the user base. Next Price: $90 USD.



GoldenPetapop15M: High-Precision XAUUSD Algorithm

GoldenPetapop15M is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed to capture explosive momentum moves ("Pops") in Gold with surgical precision. Unlike high-frequency scalpers that rely on dangerous martingale grids, this strategy acts as a sniper: it waits patiently for high-probability setups and executes with a strict risk management framework.

This EA is the result of rigorous quantitative analysis, designed to filter out market noise and focus on quality entries over quantity.

📊 Verified Performance & Robustness

The strategy has undergone extensive stress testing to ensure it survives real market conditions, not just theoretical simulations.

  • Exceptional Accuracy: The strategy boasts a Win Rate of ~94.78% on historical tests.

  • Extreme Efficiency: Achieved a Profit Factor of 18.39, indicating that for every dollar lost, the strategy generated over $18 in profit during the testing period.

  • Stability: Maintained an ultra-low Drawdown of just 2.29%, prioritizing capital preservation above all else.

  • Robustness: Passed Walk-Forward Matrix (4/4 tests passed) and Monte Carlo simulations to prevent overfitting.

💎 The "Pure Edge" Testing Protocol

What makes these results truly unique is the conservative nature of the testing environment. To prove the raw mathematical edge of the strategy, the performance you see was achieved under the following strict conditions:

  1. NO Leverage (1:1): The backtests were conducted with 1:1 leverage. The strategy does not rely on over-leveraging to generate returns.

  2. Fixed Lot Size (0.01): Results were achieved using a fixed volume of 0.01 lots.

    • Note: The lot size is fully adjustable. Users can increase the lot size or enable dynamic risk management based on their own risk appetite.

  3. Real Market Simulation: Tested using "Every Tick" modelling with Random Delays enabled to simulate real broker latency and slippage.

🛠️ Strategy Features

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes).

  • Direction: Specialized in Long-Only entries to align with Gold's long-term macroeconomic bullish bias.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a defined Stop Loss. No dangerous Grid or Martingale methods are used.

⚙️ Recommendations for Live Trading

  • Broker: Low spread ECN/Raw account is highly recommended for XAUUSD.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is required for optimal 24/5 operation.

  • Inputs: The default settings are optimized for M15. You can adjust the Fixed Lot size (default 0.01) to match your account balance.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please backtest with your own broker's data before trading live.


