SL TP Toggle Button MT4

B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4

MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts.


KEY FEATURES:  

1. EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON), Red = EA disabled (no SL/TP).  

2. Industrial‑grade reliability – survives platform crashes, corrupted files, restarts.  

3. Bulletproof file validation – auto‑detects and repairs invalid .ini positions/states.  

4. Multi‑chart synchronization – GlobalVariables + .ini files = consistent state across the platform.  

5. Drag & drop positioning – fully movable button with position limits (0–5000 px).  

6. Millimeter‑precise sizing – ButtonSize_mm automatically converts to pixels.  

7. 4‑corner anchoring – TopLeft(0), TopRight(1), BottomLeft(2), BottomRight(3).  

8. Visual state feedback – Green = SL ON (EA active), Red = SL OFF (EA disabled), silver “SL” text.  

9. Zero conflicts – auto‑removes old objects by prefix on every init.  

10. 1s sync logic – frequent state updates without CPU overload.  

11. Works on real and demo accounts.  

12. Hedging/netting support – works with all MT4 account types.


Hardcore protection system:  

- File validation: checks X/Y bounds (0–5000), repairs invalid positions.  

- State recovery: loads from .ini → GlobalVariable → default settings (clear hierarchy).  

- Object cleanup: RemoveObjectsByPrefix() removes all old buttons on init.  

- Position limits: IsValidPosition() prevents crashes from bad coordinates.  

- Drag protection: auto‑resets to defaults if dragged off‑screen.  

- Multi‑layer backup: .ini files + GlobalVariables minimize risk of data loss.


Perfect button features:  

- Silver “SL” text in Arial font, size derived from ButtonSize_mm (default 4.0) for pixel‑perfect conversion.  

- Configurable size in mm (hardware‑independent scaling).  

- Drag enabled/disabled via AllowDrag parameter.  

- Z‑order 100 – displayed above chart objects but fully interactive.  

- Real‑time color changes on click and synchronization with GlobalVariables.


Full synchronization architecture:  

- EA_SL_Button_%s.ini – position (X,Y).  

- EA_button_state_%s.ini – ON/OFF state.  

- EA_Toggle_State_%s – GlobalVariable SL ON/OFF state.  

- EA_Toggle_PosX_%s – GlobalVariable X position.  

- EA_Toggle_PosY_%s – GlobalVariable Y position.


Perfect deployment:  

1. Attach to ANY chart – auto‑generates symbol‑specific files.  

2. Button appears at ButtonPosX/ButtonPosY (50,40) in Corner 3 (BottomRight) by default.  

3. Drag anywhere OR set X/Y parameters manually.  

4. Green = EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 ENABLED (SL/TP active), Red = EA DISABLED (no SL/TP).  

5. State/position sync automatically across ALL charts of the same symbol.  

6. Survives restarts, crashes and file corruption thanks to layered recovery logic.


Technical superiority:  

- MmToPx() – 96 dpi / 25.4 mm = precise pixel conversion.  

- ValidateAndRepairFiles() – robust initialization and self‑healing.  

- Periodic OnTick/OnTimer sync – frequent updates without overload.  

- RemoveObjectsByPrefix() – no old button conflicts.  

- Triple state loading: GlobalVariable → .ini → default inputs.


Perfect companion for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 – toggle SL protection with one click, industrial‑grade reliability, zero maintenance, ready for live trading on ANY broker.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the SL button indicator functionality.

ButtonPosX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the SL button relative to the selected corner.

ButtonPosY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the SL button relative to the selected corner.

Corner (0-3) – selects which chart corner is used as the anchor point for the SL button.

AllowDrag – enables or disables dragging of the SL button on the chart.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the SL button when enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the SL button when disabled (OFF).

ButtonSize_mm – defines the SL button size on the chart in millimeters.

SL_TextColor – sets the color of the "SL" text displayed on the button.

PosFileNameTemplate – template file name used to save button position for each symbol.

StateFileNameTemplate – template file name used to save button state for each symbol.





Produtos recomendados
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicadores
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicadores
Indicador de gestão de risco e monitoramento de limites para traders profissionais e contas de avaliação (Prop) Esta ferramenta apenas exibe, no gráfico, informações precisas de gestão de risco e limites, ajudando você a decidir com mais foco. O indicador não abre/fecha/modifica ordens e não interfere com Expert Advisors (EAs). Recursos Monitoramento do drawdown diário e total Calcula e exibe o drawdown diário e total com base no Saldo (Balance) ou no Patrimônio (Equity) (configurável). Mostra
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Advanced Trend Regime
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicadores
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.   This regime filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. It quickly reacts to changes in market dynamics using a series of advanced calculations. The user is able to select whether the calculation remains standard, or if a further filter constraint is added to the calculation.   A Yellow moving average of the signal has been included for the trader to smoot
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Scalper Strike
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
works great with the trend, ideal for traders who trade using the scalping system. This is a pointer indicator. how to make deals. when the blue one appears, you need to open a trade to increase by 1 candle if the timeframe is m1 then for 1 minute, etc. if a red dot appears, you should make a deal to reduce it by 1 candle. Indicator signals appear along with a new candle; the working candle is the one on which the signal is located.
Consolidations
Rofhiwa Bruce Nthulane
5 (1)
Indicadores
What if you could see trouble from far, just imagine having some ability to foresee danger. This indicator has the ability to see consolidations before they are clear to everyone else. In the market everything is always fun until the market starts consolidating and often times by the time people realise it it's often too late. This Indicator will spot consolidations very fast and let you know at the top right of the chart so that you can either avoid losses by stopping to trade using trend follo
FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
Ariel Capja
Indicadores
This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicadores
Fibonacci recontratar e extensão linha de desenho ferramenta Fibonacci recontratar e estender a ferramenta de desenho de linha para a plataforma MT4 é adequado para comerciantes que usam método de negociação de pontos e negociação de secções douradas Vantagens: Não há linha extra, não há linhagem muito longa, e é fácil observar e encontrar oportunidades de negociação Versão experimental: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Principais funções: 1. Podem ser desenhados diretamente vári
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicadores
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicadores
VR Cub é um indicador para obter pontos de entrada de alta qualidade. O indicador foi desenvolvido para facilitar cálculos matemáticos e simplificar a busca por pontos de entrada em uma posição. A estratégia de negociação para a qual o indicador foi escrito tem provado a sua eficácia há muitos anos. A simplicidade da estratégia de negociação é a sua grande vantagem, o que permite que até mesmo os comerciantes novatos negociem com sucesso com ela. VR Cub calcula os pontos de abertura de posição e
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
Aprimore sua precisão no trading com o indicador Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para detectar rapidamente padrões de velas chave e entregar alertas em tempo real, capacitando traders a agir em configurações de alta probabilidade. Baseado nos princípios dos gráficos de velas japonesas, popularizados por Steve Nison nos anos 90, este indicador é favorito entre traders de forex, cripto e ações por sua capacidade de decifrar o sentimento do mercado através de padrõe
FREE
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicadores
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicadores
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicadores
O indicador Forex Wave Wold MT4 é projetado para procurar as ondas de Wolfe e exibi-las na janela atual do terminal de negociação. Um excelente indicador para os traders que usam as ondas de Wolf. Sua aplicação em estratégias de negociação aumentará significativamente sua eficiência e lucratividade. INFORMAÇÃO DO INDICADOR Ao contrário de outros indicadores de ondas de Wolfe, o indicador forex Wave Wold MT4 tem uma série de características que aumentam significativamente a sua eficiência: O p
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Trend Oscillator - é um indicador Crypto_Forex personalizado avançado, uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente! - É utilizado um novo método de cálculo avançado - 20 opções para o parâmetro "Preço para cálculo". - O oscilador mais suave alguma vez desenvolvido. - Cor verde para tendências ascendentes, cor vermelha para tendências descendentes. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo de 5, Valores de sobrecompra: acima de 95. - Existem muitas oportunidades para atualizar até mesmo as estratégias padrão
Soldbar Price Action
Wiktor Keller
Indicadores
The Soldbar indicator is a price action candlestick pattern indicator. It indicates the begin or end of a trend. The information panel shows the last Soldbar of the found pattern on all time frames. When you hover the mouse arrow over an information bar, the pop-up menu shows the time of that bar. The signal of the active window is displayed by arrows, it is separately possible to turn on additional information timeframes H1, H4, D1.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do util
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Mais do autor
Asia Session Levels MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicadores
B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2] Key features:   1. Precisi
Pips Label Last Trade MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicadores
B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2] Key features:   1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.   2. Calculates real‑time floatin
Symbol Positions Panel MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicadores
Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][
Symbol Positions Panel
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicadores
Positions Profit Monitor Indicator (MT5) The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with al
Asia Session Levels
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicadores
B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance. Main features Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time. Two modes: live session (High/Mid/L
Pips Label Last Trade
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicadores
B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing. ​ Main features Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically). ​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread p
SL TP Toggle Button
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicadores
SL TP Toggle Button for MT5 Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts. Main purpose On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same stat
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário