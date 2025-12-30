One Click B3 MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP

One Click B3 MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal.

One Click B3 MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP (20 custom instruments)

Trade management EA for MT4 that sets initial SL, manages trailing stop via an on‑chart TS button and places automatic TP for new positions. The EA works with all brokers; the user enters the exact names of up to 20 instruments in the PanelSymbols parameter (comma‑separated). If you need a version for 5 instruments, use the One Click B2 MT4 EA.

Main features

The EA is designed for hedging account types and works with all MT4 brokers that support hedging, managing multiple simultaneous positions on the same symbol. It works with a closed platform, so a 24‑hour VPS is recommended for continuous operation. The code is lightweight, creates virtually no CPU load and is optimized for minimal execution delays. Button panels can be positionedinal MT4, B_SL_TS_TP MT4, B_Pipsy MT4 and B_Asr MT4 and can be used on real and demo accounts by both beginner and advanced traders, for long‑term positions as well as scalping.

Two control panels

The main panel closes all positions or only profitable ones across all charts in the platform. The instruments panel works with up to 20 custom symbols defined in PanelSymbols (for example: “BTCUSD,US30,USTEC,DE40,XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCAD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,FTSE100,HK50,NQ100,SILVER,PLNUSD,COPPER,GER30,JP225,SP500”) and closes all positions or only profitable ones for each selected instrument on all its charts.

Automatic SL and Trailing Stop

Automatic SL activates after a position reaches a configurable profit in pips and sets the stop loss at breakeven plus an offset from the open price, with a sound alert when SL is placed. The TS button (green = TS ON, red = TS OFF) has configurable size (4 mm default), X and Y position, corner and colors, and its state is synchronized across all charts. Trailing uses configurable trigger and step values, minimum movement in pips and a time filter between modifications, while preserving previous SL and TP values during updates.

Auto TP

Auto TP automatically sets take profit on the first open position without TP. It does not reapply TP if the user removes it manually and is disabled together with the main EA switch. TP distance and activation are controlled via the EnableAutoTP and AutoTP_Pips parameters, with precise pip calculation for different instrument types. A sound alert confirms when TP is set.

Compatibility, reliability and usage

The EA supports hedging accounts on all MT4 brokers, uses GlobalVariables to synchronize EA and TS states across charts and automatically saves button positions, colors and states to INI files for full recovery after terminal restart. Commission settings are configured separately for each of the 20 instruments (Commission_1 to Commission_20) and are used when calculating net profit. The EA blocks excessive position modifications, tracks up to 100 tickets with modification history and generates sound alerts for key events such as SL, TP and position closing. It has zero OnTick lag, uses a one‑second timer for state synchronization without CPU load, provides configurable slippage control and works on any number of charts simultaneously with instant ChartEvent response to button clicks. To use it, attach the EA to charts of the selected instruments, enter up to 20 broker symbols in PanelSymbols, drag the panels to preferred locations, adjust colors and sizes and enable the TS button (green). The EA then automatically manages stop loss, trailing and take profit for already opened positions, providing a complete one‑click trade management solution.



