GOLD ATLAS – USER MANUAL & CONFIGURATION GUIDE

Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)

Developed by Eriksson Systems





✅ 1) BASIC SETUP (LIVE TRADING)

Symbol: XAUUSD only

Timeframe: Works on any timeframe

📌 Recommended: M30 (best visuals)

Recommended broker conditions: Low spread Low commission Good execution quality



✅ 2) BACKTESTING SETTINGS (IMPORTANT)

Correct tester settings are essential for realistic results.

Recommended Test Period (Longer = Better)

📌 The longer the test period, the better.

Most brokers provide good gold data from 2018 → Present

For maximum quality history, you can use Dukascopy M1 data, which is reliable back to 2006

Long-term testing is strongly recommended since gold behaviour changes over time and includes many different market cycles.

Recommended Modeling Method

📌 1 Minute OHLC (Open/High/Low/Close)

Do NOT use:

Every Tick

Real Tick Data

Reason: tick data often contains incorrect spreads, gaps, and differs between brokers.

Gold Atlas is designed to process logic on new M1 candle openings, so tick testing gives no advantage.

⚠ If Your Backtest Looks Different Than EA Page Results

This is usually caused by:

incorrect broker spread/commission data in tester

low-quality historical feed

using tick modeling instead of M1 OHLC

Also recommended:

📌 Backtest using risk based on Starting Balance / Fixed Balance

(not equity-based), to get a clearer view of the system’s true performance.

✅ 3) MAGIC NUMBER & COMMENT

Always use a unique Magic Number

If using multiple EAs, each EA must have a different magic number

Prop firms: use a custom trade comment (optional but recommended)

✅ 4) RISK SETTINGS

Fixed lot size is not recommended.

Gold volatility changes heavily, and Gold Atlas adapts automatically:

higher volatility = larger stop loss distance

lot size adjusts to keep risk stable

Prop firms:

📌 Low risk recommended

Portfolio use (multiple EAs):

📌 Use manual risk and equal weighting (example: 1% per EA)

✅ 5) ENTRY MODELS (IMPORTANT)

Gold Atlas includes multiple entry models.

Each model has a different trade frequency.

Entry Model 1 = highest trade frequency

Entry Model 5 = lowest trade frequency

📌 Recommended (Best Diversification):

Keep ALL entry models enabled.

This allows Gold Atlas to capture:

smaller short-term breakouts

longer trend continuation moves

Lower Trade Frequency Option

If you want fewer trades and less exposure, you can disable:

Entry Model 1 (and optionally Entry Model 2)

Disabling Entry Model 1 will reduce the number of trades significantly.

🛡 6) DAILY DRAWDOWN PROTECTION (PROP FIRMS)

📌 Recommended: Enable Daily Drawdown Protection (Prop Firms)

Set max daily loss below your prop firm limit.

Example: if prop firm allows 5% daily loss → set 4%.

This feature will close all trades (including other EAs) to protect the account.

📅 7) FRIDAY CLOSE OPTION

Enable only if:

your prop firm does not allow weekend holding

you want weekend gap protection

you want reduced weekend exposure and swap costs

💰 8) MINIMUM BALANCE

📌 Minimum recommended balance: $500

However, during periods of very high gold volatility:

📌 Recommended balance: $1000+

(for safer margin levels and smoother performance)

✅ QUICK RECOMMENDED SETTINGS (BEST DEFAULT)

✔ XAUUSD

✔ M30 timeframe

✔ Low risk (prop firms)

✔ All entry models enabled

✔ Daily DD protection = ON (prop firms)

✔ Backtest using 1 Minute OHLC

✔ Test period as long as possible (2018+ or Dukascopy back to 2006)

✔ Unique magic number per EA

DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk. Gold Atlas can experience losing periods. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Always test on demo and use proper risk settings.



