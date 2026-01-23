Eriksson Systems – Community Feedback & Trade Results

Real Trader Feedback & Results from Our Private Community

When choosing an Expert Advisor, one of the biggest challenges is knowing whether a system is real, used by real traders, and capable of performing in live market conditions.

This article exists for one simple reason: transparency.

I develop and sell multiple trading systems on MQL5, and each system has an associated private communityfor verified users. Inside these groups, traders regularly share:

Live trade results

Prop firm challenge progress

Account screenshots

Personal feedback and experiences

However, since these groups are private and only accessible to customers, non-users normally cannot see this feedback.

To solve that, I have collected and shared a selection of real screenshots from the community below.





Why This Matters

Unfortunately, the trading space is full of:

Fake reviews

Demo-only results

Martingale/grid systems disguised as “safe”

Sellers with no real user base

I strongly believe that real user feedback over time is one of the most honest ways to evaluate a trading system.

That’s why I prefer showing actual community activity rather than exaggerated claims or unrealistic promises.





The screenshots below are shared voluntarily by users inside private communities related to these Expert Advisors.

Results vary depending on risk settings, broker conditions, and market behavior. Trading involves risk.







