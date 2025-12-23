Triangle Pattern Gann EA

🔺 Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 - Trade Like the Legendary W.D. Gann
Harness the Power of Geometric Price Patterns & Sacred Ratios
Are you ready to trade with one of the most powerful pattern recognition systems ever developed? The Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 brings the legendary wisdom of W.D. Gann into the modern algorithmic trading era.

🌟 What Makes This EA Exceptional?
Based on Proven Gann Methodology
W.D. Gann was one of history's most successful traders, achieving over 90% accuracy using geometric patterns and natural ratios. This EA automates his triangle pattern strategy with precision:

✅ Automatic Triangle Detection - Identifies impulse (bullish) and correction (bearish) patterns
✅ Golden Ratio Targets - Uses Fibonacci ratios (61.8%, 100%, 161.8%) for optimal entries and exits
✅ Swing Point Analysis - Advanced pivot detection algorithm finds key market turning points
✅ Real-Time Pattern Recognition - Scans every bar for high-probability setups


💰 Advanced Money Management - The v3.4 Advantage
Smart Position Management in USD Terms
Unlike basic EAs that use pips or points, v3.4 thinks in DOLLARS - the currency that matters to your account:
🎯 Breakeven System

Activates when position reaches $10 profit (customizable)
Automatically locks in $1 profit (customizable)
Protects your capital from market reversals
Per-position tracking - each trade managed independently

📈 Intelligent Trailing Stop

Starts trailing at $15 profit (customizable)
Moves SL every $5 additional profit (customizable)
Locks in progressively more profit as the trade runs
Never moves SL against you - only in profit direction

💎 Partial Profit Taking

Automatically closes 50% of position at $20 profit (customizable)
Lets remaining position run to full target
Reduces risk while maintaining upside potential
Smart lot calculation respects broker minimums


📊 Three Precision Target Levels
Choose your trading style with flexible TP options:

Preliminary (61.8%) - Quick scalping profits
Zone 1 (100%) - Balanced risk/reward (default)
Zone 2 (161.8%) - Maximum profit potential

Each target calculated from triangle height using Gann's proven ratios.

🛡️ Professional Risk Management
Flexible Position Sizing

Fixed Lot Mode - Set your preferred lot size
Risk % Mode - Automatically calculates lots based on account balance and SL distance
Respects all broker limitations (min/max lots, step size)

Smart Trade Filtering

✅ Time filter - Trade only during optimal market hours
✅ Spread filter - Avoid high-cost entries
✅ Minimum pattern height - Ensures quality setups
✅ Configurable bar spacing - Filters out noise

Position Control

Close opposite positions on new signal (optional)
Hedging support for advanced strategies
Max positions per direction limit
Full control over order execution


🎨 Crystal Clear Visual Interface
On-Chart Analysis

Triangle visualization - See the pattern forming in real-time
Color-coded signals - Bullish (green) and Bearish (red)
Target zones - All TP and SL levels clearly displayed
Directional arrows - Instant signal recognition
Numbered pivot points - Track the pattern development

Live Trading Dashboard
╔═══════════════════════════════════════════╗
║   TRIANGLE PATTERN GANN EA v3.4           ║
║   ★ Breakeven/Trailing in USD             ║
╠═══════════════════════════════════════════╣
║ EURUSD | H1                               ║
║ BUY: 1 | SELL: 0                          ║
║ Total Profit: $45.80                      ║
╠═══════════════════════════════════════════╣
║ #12345 BUY: $45.80 | BE:✓ Part:✓ Lock:$20║
╠═══════════════════════════════════════════╣
║ BE Trigger: $10.00 | Lock: $1.00          ║
║ Trail Start: $15.00 | Step: $5.00         ║
║ Partial: $20.00 @ 50%                     ║
╚═══════════════════════════════════════════╝

🔔 Never Miss a Trade

Visual Alerts - Pop-up notifications on new signals
Push Notifications - Receive alerts on your mobile device
Detailed Trade Logging - Complete audit trail
Real-time Status Updates - Know exactly what the EA is doing


⚙️ Easy Setup & Customization
Plug & Play Installation

Install the EA on MetaTrader 5
Attach to any chart (recommended: H1 or H4)
Configure your preferences
Let the EA do the work!

Fully Customizable Parameters

📍 Pivot detection sensitivity
📐 Triangle pattern criteria
🎯 Target selection and ratios
💵 Money management thresholds
🕐 Trading time windows
🎨 Visual display options


💡 Why Traders Love This EA
"Set It and Forget It" Automation

"I run it on EURUSD H1. The breakeven feature saved me from 3 losing trades last week that would have hit SL. Now they closed at +$1 each instead of -$50!"

Professional-Grade Position Management

"The trailing stop in USD is genius. I can see exactly how much profit I'm locking in. Much better than counting pips!"

Clear Entry Signals

"The triangle patterns are easy to understand. I can backtest the signals visually and trust the logic."


🎯 Best Timeframes & Symbols
Recommended Setup

Timeframes: H1, H4 (best balance of signals and reliability)
Symbols: Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)
Account Type: Hedge accounts for maximum flexibility

Also Works Well On

Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500)
Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil)
Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) - adjust parameters for volatility


📈 Optimization Tips
For Conservative Trading

Use smaller lot sizes or 1-2% risk
Enable breakeven early ($5-10)
Take profits at Preliminary target
Use time filter to avoid news events

For Aggressive Trading

Target Zone 2 (161.8%)
Wider trailing step for bigger moves
Allow multiple positions per direction
Trade 24/5 without time filter


🔐 Safety First

✅ No martingale or grid systems
✅ Every trade has a stop loss
✅ Position size controlled by risk management
✅ Per-position tracking prevents conflicts
✅ Smart order modification prevents errors


📦 What You Get

TrianglePatternGannEA_v34.mq5 - Complete source code
Visual pattern recognition - See what the EA sees
Live trading dashboard - Monitor performance in real-time
Comprehensive documentation - All parameters explained
Lifetime updates - Future improvements included


🚀 Start Trading Like Gann Today
Perfect For:

📊 Pattern traders wanting automation
💼 Traders who understand Gann methodology
⏰ Busy professionals who can't watch charts 24/7
📈 Traders seeking consistent, rule-based systems
🎓 Students of classical technical analysis


💎 The v3.4 Difference
This isn't just another pattern EA. Version 3.4 represents a quantum leap in position management:

USD-based calculations - Trade in the currency that matters
Per-position state tracking - Each trade managed independently
Smart profit locking - Breakeven and trailing work together seamlessly
Partial close automation - Take profits while staying in the game
Professional-grade logic - Built for real trading, not just backtests


📞 Questions?
The EA includes comprehensive inline documentation and clear parameter descriptions. Every input has a helpful tooltip explaining exactly what it does.

⚠️ Important Notes

Requires MetaTrader 5 (not compatible with MT4)
Best results on ECN/Raw Spread accounts
Recommended minimum balance: $500 (for proper risk management)
Enable AutoTrading and allow DLL imports
Test on demo account first to understand behavior


🏆 Join the Gann Trading Revolution
Transform your trading with a system that combines:

100+ years of proven methodology (W.D. Gann's legacy)
Modern algorithmic precision (automated pattern recognition)
Professional money management (USD-based position control)
Complete transparency (full source code included)

Download Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 today and start trading with the confidence of a master.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first and never risk more than you can afford to lose. 
Images should meet the following requirements:
* Size: for the card - 200x200 pixels, for the showcase - 140x140 pixels, for the MetaTrader 5 platform - 60х60 pixels
* Format: GIF, PNG, JPG, JPEG
* Images that illustrate money or other valuables in any form are not allowed11:14 AMTriangle Pattern Gann EA - Logo GeneratorInteractive artifact I've created a professional logo generator for your Triangle Pattern Gann EA!
🎨 Design Features:
✅ Sacred Triangle - The main geometric element representing Gann's pattern methodology
✅ Fibonacci Spiral Elements - Curved lines representing the golden ratio (0.618)
✅ Upward Arrow - Symbolizes profit and successful trading direction
✅ Professional Colors - Dark blue/teal gradient with bright green accents
✅ Corner Accents - Technical framing elements suggesting precision
✅ Version Badge - Shows v3.4 for branding
✅ No Currency Symbols - Fully compliant with MQL5 marketplace rules
📏 All Three Required Sizes:

200×200 - For product card display
140×140 - For showcase/thumbnail
60×60 - For MT5 platform icon

🎯 Why This Design Works:

Instantly Recognizable - The triangle is memorable and relevant
Scales Perfectly - Clean lines work at any size
Professional - Conveys trust and technical expertise
Unique - Stands out from typical forex EA logos
Brand Consistent - Matches the EA's theme and functionality

Simply click the download buttons to save each size as a PNG file. The logos are ready to upload to the MQL5 marketplace!
245237776
236
245237776 2025.12.23 22:50 
 

Hello brother! Based on your introduction, it should be a great EA, but when I tested it for trading BTCUSD, I found that the EA never runs or works. I look forward to your fixes or optimizations, thank you!

Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicadores
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
FREE
Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Experts
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
EA Pro v4.0 - Tích Hợp Hoàn Chỉnh Đã tạo TrianglePatternGannEA_Pro.mq5 với tất cả logic filter từ indicator: Tính Năng Tích Hợp Từ Indicator Filter Mô tả Trend Filter 3 chế độ: EMA, Multi-TF, ADX Volume Filter Volume >= 1.2x Average(20) RSI Filter Momentum confirmation Signal Quality Scoring 1-5, chỉ trade khi >= 3 P3 Retracement Validation 38.2% - 78.6% Dynamic SL ATR-based theo market profile Entry Modes P3 / Breakout / Retest Market Profiles Auto-detect Gold/BTC/Forex So Sánh EA v3.9
FREE
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicadores
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicadores
Advanced Gann Pattern Indicator - Transform Your Trading Forever Discover the Secret Trading System with 70-95% Win Rate That Professional Traders Don't Want You to Know! Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give false signals, or leave you confused about when to enter and exit? Advanced Gann Pattern is here to change everything. Built on W.D. Gann's legendary Pattern-123 theory - the same system that helped him achieve over 90% trading accuracy - this indicator brings century-old wisdom
FREE
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
