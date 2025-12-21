Alpha Swing Reversal Signals

Overview

Alpha Swing Reversal Signals is an MT4 chart indicator that marks potential swing reversal candles with arrows.
Signals are based on candle structure (wick-to-range), a swing high/low check over a lookback window, and a volatility filter using ATR.
An optional EMA trend filter can be enabled to keep signals aligned with a broader directional bias.
Alerts can be enabled to notify you when a new signal is confirmed on the last closed candle.

What the Indicator Does

The indicator scans closed candles and looks for reversal-style candles near local extremes.
A sell signal is considered when price forms a swing high and the candle shows a relatively large upper wick.
A buy signal is considered when price forms a swing low and the candle shows a relatively large lower wick.
A volatility condition (range vs. ATR) helps ignore very small candles during low activity.
If enabled, the EMA trend filter keeps sell signals below the EMA and buy signals above the EMA.
Signals are drawn as arrows directly on the chart for quick visual review.

Key Features

  • Buy/Sell arrows plotted on the chart window

  • Swing high/low detection using a configurable lookback period

  • Wick percentage filter to focus on reversal-style candles

  • ATR-based volatility filter to reduce small-range signals

  • Optional EMA trend filter (enable/disable)

  • Optional pop-up alerts on newly confirmed signals

  • Works with any symbol supported by your broker

Risk Management & Safety Notes

This indicator provides visual signals only and does not place trades.
Signals can appear in fast markets and around volatile periods; always apply your own risk rules.
No indicator can account for all market conditions (spread changes, slippage, gaps, or news spikes).
Use protective orders and position sizing that match your risk tolerance.
Test settings on your broker’s data before relying on them in a live environment.
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.

Inputs

Signal Detection

  • Swing Lookback Period (InpLookback): bars used to confirm swing highs/lows

  • Minimum Wick Percentage (InpWickPercent): wick-to-range threshold (0.0–1.0)

Volatility Filter (ATR)

  • ATR Period (InpAtrPeriod): ATR calculation length

  • ATR Multiplier (InpAtrMult): minimum candle range relative to ATR

Trend Filter (EMA)

  • EMA Period (InpEmaPeriod): EMA length

  • Use Trend Filter (UseTrendFilter): enable/disable EMA condition

Alerts

  • Show Alerts (ShowAlerts): pop-up alert when a new signal is confirmed

Setup

  1. Copy the indicator file to MQL4/Indicators and restart MT4 (or refresh Navigator).

  2. Attach Alpha Swing Reversal Signals to a chart.

  3. Choose a timeframe (commonly used: M15–H1) and your preferred symbol.

  4. Adjust Lookback and Wick Percentage to match the chart’s volatility and structure.

  5. Set ATR Period/Multiplier to control how strict the volatility filter is.

  6. Enable/disable the EMA trend filter and set the EMA period if needed.

  7. Turn alerts on/off as desired.

Recommended Evaluation

Review signals in historical charts by scrolling left and checking how arrows align with swing points and candle wicks.
Try different settings per symbol, because volatility and session behavior differ between markets.
Observe how the ATR multiplier affects signal frequency during quiet vs. active periods.
If you use alerts, confirm they trigger only after the bar closes (last closed candle).
Use a demo account to practice your full decision process, including risk controls and execution rules.
Keep notes of settings you used and the market conditions where signals were more/less frequent.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (indicator for chart window).
Works on any timeframe; commonly used on M15–H1 depending on the symbol.
Symbols: any broker-provided instruments (majors, metals, indices, etc.).
Signals are calculated from price history; results can differ across brokers due to data and spreads.

FAQ

Does it repaint?
Signals are calculated on closed candles, and arrows are placed after the candle closes. Historical arrows are based on available chart history (if broker history changes, any indicator may display differently).

When is a signal confirmed?
A signal is considered after the candle closes; the most recent confirmed bar is the last closed candle.

What does the wick percentage mean?
It sets how large the wick must be relative to the full candle range to qualify as a reversal-style candle.

What does the ATR multiplier do?
It filters out small candles by requiring the candle range to be large enough compared to ATR.

Should I use the EMA trend filter?
It can reduce counter-trend signals by requiring buys above EMA and sells below EMA. You can disable it if you prefer to see all swing signals.

Why do arrows appear slightly above/below candles?
A small offset is used so arrows remain visible and do not overlap the candle high/low.

How do I get support?
Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages.

Changelog

Version 1.00

  • Initial release: swing reversal arrows with wick, ATR volatility filter, optional EMA trend filter, and alerts.


Plus de l'auteur
Gold Hyper Scalper M5
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
XAU HYPER SCALPER Institutional Gold Scalping Engine for M5 XAU Hyper Scalper is a fully automated Gold trading system built for high-precision scalping on the M5 timeframe . It combines institutional logic, Parabolic SAR trend detection , Bollinger Band volatility filters , and a built-in news filter to hunt for short, sharp moves on XAUUSD while keeping risk strictly controlled. Designed for traders who want a structured, rule-based, institutional approach to Gold scalping Key Features Fully a
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Euro Pulse EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (EURUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based breakout after volatility compression. A TEMA(5) anchor is combined with a Bollinger Band Width Ratio trigger to place stop entries when band-width acceleration indicates a momentum break. Trading Rules Entries Long (stop): Entry = TEMA(5)[
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Nasdaq Apex EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US100/NAS100/USATECHIDXUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Trend-continuation breakout with two filters: prior daily candle direction and SuperTrend. Orders are placed as stop entries at recent structural highs/lows. Exits use fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and an optional trailing stop. Time
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
US30 QUANTUM EA — Volatility-Adaptive Trend Engine for Dow Jones (US30, M15) US30 Quantum EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 index (US30) on the M15 timeframe. It combines three professional-grade filters (Keltner Channel, Hull Moving Average, SuperTrend) with ATR-based risk control to target strong directional moves and ignore noisy, choppy markets. The EA is designed for traders who want clean, logic-based automation on a single symbol, with
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (GBPUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based mean reversion on GBPUSD using dual Bollinger-band confirmation. Entries are stop-to-mean orders at SMA(20) after stretched conditions are detected. Exits use fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and an ATR(294) × 2.8 trailing stop. Pen
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Aegis Vortex US30 EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US30/DJ30/USA30IDXUSD, M5) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based mean reversion at volatility extremes on US30. Entries are stop orders placed near Bollinger Band extremes, gated by regime filters: Keltner/TEMA alignment for long setups and Directional Index/Vortex confirmation for s
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Regime Shift EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, M30) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposite positions. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based detection of regime shifts on Gold using a dual Bollinger framework. Two bands—BB(130, 2.5 standard deviations) and BB(510, 2.0 standard deviations)—are used to confirm band migration after volatility expansion. Entries are stop orders aligned with
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Liquidity Capture EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based stop-entry engine designed to participate after liquidity sweeps on Gold. The system observes Bollinger Bands (Period 20, Deviation 1.9) and places pending stop orders at adaptive distances so trades trigger only if momentum conf
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Linear Alpha EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based participation on Gold using a Linear Regression (period 14) directional bias and LWMA(50) anchored limit entries. Entry distances are scaled by Bollinger Band Width from BB(138, 2.1) to adapt across volatility regimes. Exits use fixed
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Expansion Capture EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based participation in daily range expansion on Gold. Directional bias is derived from the prior day’s close relative to prior high/low with a Bollinger confirmation. Pullback entries are placed as limit orders anchored to Keltner(20,
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
German Index Thrust EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (GER40/DAX, M5) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based intraday thrust entries on GER40 anchored to the daily open . Directional bias is derived from a DeMarker(50) cross . Entry distances are scaled by Bollinger Band Width Ratio to reflect current volatility regime. Exits use percen
Alpha Gold Minute EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Alpha Gold Minute – XAUUSD M1 Execution EA with Structured Entries Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It takes the original grid/averaging logic and wraps it in a disciplined entry layer: momentum confirmation (Aroon), optional MA/Stochastic confirmation, day/time filters and minimum-distance checks between orders. The goal is simple: reduce random first entries and let the position-building logic work in cleaner spots of the market.
Alpha Cerberus Manager
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Alpha Cerberus Manager Product Overview Product Name: Alpha Cerberus Manager Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Type: Manual trading panel (not an automated EA) Purpose: Provide advanced visual and risk‑management tools to manual traders to place, manage, and optimize trades with precision, efficiency, and safety. Short Description (for MQL Market listing) Powerful MT4 trading panel for manual traders — instant risk‑based lot sizing, drag‑and‑drop order placement, dynamic trailing stops, auto‑parti
Glimpse Hft US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
1 – Strategy Name and Short Description Glimpse HFT Strategy - US30 A high-speed, automated trading system engineered for ultra-short-term execution. Built to operate with minimal latency, it is ideal for prop firm challenge environments that support High-Frequency Trading (HFT) models. ️ Important Usage Notice This Expert Advisor is intended exclusively for prop firm accounts that explicitly allow HFT-style trading and challenge-passing automation. It does not perform reliably on demo accou
Gold Session Limits EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
GOLD SESSION LIMITS EA Dual–Session Breakout Engine for XAUUSD (MT4) by Alpha Structure FX 1️⃣ What Is Gold Session Limits EA? Gold Session Limits EA is a fully automated, session-driven breakout system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . It focuses on two of the most explosive daily phases on Gold: Previous Day Range Breakout – trades clean breaks of the prior day’s High/Low. London Session Range → US Open Breakout – trades the London range breakout as New York comes in. The EA is designed f
Alpha Trading Sceduler
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
ALPHA TRADING SCHEDULER FOR METATRADER 4 Central time control for all your Expert Advisors SHORT DESCRIPTION Alpha Trading Scheduler is a professional time management tool for MetaTrader 4 that controls when your Expert Advisors are allowed to trade. It does not open any trades by itself. Instead, it creates a global trading schedule for the entire terminal and lets your other EAs know whether trading is currently allowed or blocked. Use it to avoid dangerous market hours, news spikes, low liqui
Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
1️⃣ Strategy Name & Short Description Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA Break & Retest Support/Resistance Engine Alpha Zone Trap EA is an automated break-and-retest trading system that hunts price as it breaks strong support/resistance zones and then “traps” the retest with precision limit entries. It is built around clean price levels , smart stop-losses , and strict risk management , designed for traders who want structured, rule-based trading on Forex and Gold. 2️⃣ Key Features of the S
Alpa Crossover Strategy EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Alpha Crossover Strategy is a fully automated MT4 expert advisor built around the classic Golden Cross / Death Cross pattern using EMA 50 and EMA 200. It follows medium–long-term trends on liquid pairs (default EURUSD, M15) and always keeps the logic simple: one position per direction, clear entries, and defined exits. The EA generates a buy when the fast EMA 50 crosses above the slow EMA 200 (Golden Cross) and a sell when EMA 50 crosses below EMA 200 (Death Cross). On each new signal, it closes
Alpha FX News Filter
Andreas Smigadis
Indicateurs
Product Name (suggested): Alpha News Shield – Terminal-Wide FX News Filter (MT4) (Powered by Alpha Structure FX FFC Calendar) 1. What Is Alpha News Shield? Alpha News Shield is a professional news protection and planning tool for MetaTrader 4. It pulls real-time economic events from ForexFactory and shows them directly on your chart with: A smart countdown timer A clean news panel Vertical event lines on the chart Terminal-wide trading protection for all your Expert Advisors Optional auto-close
Alpha Silver Cross EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview PAIR: XAUUSG - SILVER Timeframe: 15m Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader that trades using a moving-average crossover with a volatility confirmation filter. It is designed for automated operation on the chart where it is attached, with clear SL/TP placement and optional safety limits. The EA includes entry protections (spread/limits), daily protection limits, and account-level equity protections. A built-in news filter can suspend entries around scheduled events
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis