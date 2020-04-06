CAN EA Smart Guardian Manual Trading Assistant

🛡️ CAN EA SMART GUARDIAN – THE ULTIMATE BODYGUARD FOR MANUAL TRADERS

Are you a Manual Trader who suffers from emotional trading? Do you often hold losing trades too long but close winning trades too soon? CAN EA Smart Guardian is the solution to enforce Institutional Discipline on your trading.

👑 YOUR ROLE VS. THE EA'S ROLE:

YOU (The General): You make the final decision. You press BUY or SELL based on your analysis or the EA's Signals.

THE EA (The Guardian): It serves you. It monitors the market 24/7, filters trends, and most importantly: It protects your Capital.

🔥 KEY FEATURES:

1. 🦅 EAGLE EYE SIGNALS (Trend & Momentum) The EA scans the market using a proprietary algorithm (MA200 Trend Filter + RSI Momentum).

BUY Signal: Uptrend confirmed + Momentum support.

SELL Signal: Downtrend confirmed + Momentum weakness.

Notification: Pop-up Alert, Mobile Push, Sound.

2. 🛡️ SMART CAPITAL PROTECTION (The Core Power) Once you enter a trade manually, the EA takes over the risk management immediately:

Auto Hard SL/TP: Automatically places Stop Loss and Take Profit based on your capital logic.

Smart Loss Advisor: If the trade goes against you, the EA analyzes the Trend integrity. Trend Broken? It advises you to CUT LOSS immediately. Correction? It advises you to HOLD for recovery.



3. 💰 DYNAMIC STEP TRAILING (Profit Locking) Never let a winning trade turn into a losing one. The EA uses a "Step-by-Step" Logic to lock in profits as price moves in your favor.

Example: Profit +$5 ➔ Lock +$1. Profit +$10 ➔ Lock +$6...

Scalability: It automatically calculates the locking steps based on your Volume (Lot size).

⚠️ COMPLIANCE & RISK DISCLOSURE:

NO PROFIT GUARANTEE: This is a trading assistant tool. It does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

USER RESPONSIBILITY: The user is fully responsible for the decision to enter trades. The EA only manages the trade after entry.

RISK WARNING: Trading Forex/CFDs involves high risk. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

>>> CITTA MASTER – Discipline is the Bridge between Goals and Accomplishment.