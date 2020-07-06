Telegram Alerts MT4
Telegram Trading Report Pro is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to keep traders fully informed about their trading activity through real-time Telegram notifications and automated performance reports.
This EA is ideal for traders who want full transparency, instant alerts, and clear performance summaries without staying in front of the trading terminal all day.
Real-Time Trade Notifications
Instant BUY / SELL order alerts
Detailed order open and order close notifications
Includes symbol, order type, lot size, open/close price, profit or loss, and ticket number
Automatic Performance Reports
Daily Summary (sent with each closed order)
Weekly Report (automatic, every Monday)
Monthly Report (automatic, on the first day of each month)
Each report includes:
Balance and Equity
Drawdown percentage
Total trades
Profit / Loss
Win and Loss statistics
Telegram Integration
Direct integration with Telegram Bot API
Fast and reliable message delivery
Works with private chats or group chats
Smart & Lightweight
No trading logic — does not open or manage trades
Safe to use with any EA or manual trading
Low CPU and memory usage
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|EA_Name
|Custom name displayed in Telegram messages
|BotToken
|Telegram Bot Token obtained from @BotFather
|ChatID
|Telegram Chat ID (user or group)
How It Works
Attach the EA to any chart in MT4
Enter your Telegram Bot Token and Chat ID
Enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org
Start receiving instant trade alerts and automated reports
Who Is This EA For?
Manual traders who want trade tracking
EA traders running multiple strategies
Signal providers and account managers
Traders who want clear performance reports via Telegram
Anyone who wants full control and visibility of their trading account
Important Notes
This EA does not place trades
Works only as a notification and reporting tool
MT4 platform required
Internet connection is required for Telegram messages