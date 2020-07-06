Telegram Alerts MT4

Telegram Trading Report Pro

Telegram Trading Report Pro is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to keep traders fully informed about their trading activity through real-time Telegram notifications and automated performance reports.

This EA is ideal for traders who want full transparency, instant alerts, and clear performance summaries without staying in front of the trading terminal all day.

Real-Time Trade Notifications

  • Instant BUY / SELL order alerts

  • Detailed order open and order close notifications

  • Includes symbol, order type, lot size, open/close price, profit or loss, and ticket number

Automatic Performance Reports

  • Daily Summary (sent with each closed order)

  • Weekly Report (automatic, every Monday)

  • Monthly Report (automatic, on the first day of each month)


Each report includes:

  • Balance and Equity

  • Drawdown percentage

  • Total trades

  • Profit / Loss

  • Win and Loss statistics

Telegram Integration

  • Direct integration with Telegram Bot API

  • Fast and reliable message delivery

  • Works with private chats or group chats

Smart & Lightweight

  • No trading logic — does not open or manage trades

  • Safe to use with any EA or manual trading

  • Low CPU and memory usage

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
EA_Name Custom name displayed in Telegram messages
BotToken Telegram Bot Token obtained from @BotFather
ChatID Telegram Chat ID (user or group)


How It Works

  1. Attach the EA to any chart in MT4

  2. Enter your Telegram Bot Token and Chat ID

  3. Enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org

  4. Start receiving instant trade alerts and automated reports

Who Is This EA For?

  • Manual traders who want trade tracking

  • EA traders running multiple strategies

  • Signal providers and account managers

  • Traders who want clear performance reports via Telegram

  • Anyone who wants full control and visibility of their trading account

Important Notes

  • This EA does not place trades

  • Works only as a notification and reporting tool

  • MT4 platform required

  • Internet connection is required for Telegram messages



