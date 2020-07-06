Telegram Alerts MT4

Telegram Trading Report Pro

Telegram Trading Report Pro is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to keep traders fully informed about their trading activity through real-time Telegram notifications and automated performance reports.

This EA is ideal for traders who want full transparency, instant alerts, and clear performance summaries without staying in front of the trading terminal all day.

Real-Time Trade Notifications

Instant BUY / SELL order alerts

Detailed order open and order close notifications

Includes symbol, order type, lot size, open/close price, profit or loss, and ticket number

Automatic Performance Reports

Daily Summary (sent with each closed order)

Weekly Report (automatic, every Monday)

Monthly Report (automatic, on the first day of each month)





Each report includes:

Balance and Equity

Drawdown percentage

Total trades

Profit / Loss

Win and Loss statistics

Telegram Integration

Direct integration with Telegram Bot API

Fast and reliable message delivery

Works with private chats or group chats

Smart & Lightweight

No trading logic — does not open or manage trades

Safe to use with any EA or manual trading

Low CPU and memory usage

Input Parameters

Parameter Description EA_Name Custom name displayed in Telegram messages BotToken Telegram Bot Token obtained from @BotFather ChatID Telegram Chat ID (user or group)







How It Works

Attach the EA to any chart in MT4 Enter your Telegram Bot Token and Chat ID Enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org Start receiving instant trade alerts and automated reports

Who Is This EA For?

Manual traders who want trade tracking

EA traders running multiple strategies

Signal providers and account managers

Traders who want clear performance reports via Telegram

Anyone who wants full control and visibility of their trading account

Important Notes

This EA does not place trades

Works only as a notification and reporting tool

MT4 platform required

Internet connection is required for Telegram messages



