Order hot keys

The Elite Hotkey Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that transforms your keyboard into a lightning-fast trading terminal. Designed for active traders who demand speed and precision, this EA allows you to execute complex trading operations with single keystrokes while maintaining institutional-level risk management.
🎯 Core Philosophy
This EA is built for traders who:
- Need instant order execution without clicking through menus
- Want military-grade risk management on every trade
- Demand advanced position management features
- Require real-time performance tracking
- Value professional-grade automation
⌨️ Hotkey Commands
Basic Trading
- [B] - BUY - Opens a long position instantly
- [S] - SELL - Opens a short position instantly
- [C] - CLOSE ALL - Closes all open positions immediately
Position Management
- [P] - PARTIAL CLOSE - Closes 50% (customizable) of all positions
- [Z] - BREAKEVEN - Moves stop loss to entry price + buffer
- [T] - TOGGLE TRAILING - Activates/deactivates trailing stop system
Advanced Operations
- [A] - SCALE IN - Adds to existing positions in the dominant direction
- [R] - REVERSE - Closes all positions and opens opposite direction
- [L] - LOCK PROFITS - Hedges profitable positions with opposite orders
🛡️ Risk Management System
Position Sizing
- Fixed Lot Mode: Trade consistent lot sizes
- Risk Percentage Mode: Automatically calculates lot size based on:
- Account balance
- Stop loss distance
- Desired risk percentage per trade
Account Protection
- Max Concurrent Trades: Limits number of open positions
- Daily Loss Limit: Automatically closes all positions when daily loss threshold reached
- Daily Profit Target: Alerts when target achieved
- Max Total Risk %: Prevents excessive account exposure
- Spread Protection: Blocks trades when spread exceeds safe levels
Time Controls
- Trading Hours Filter: Only allows trading during specified time windows
- Anti-Spam Protection: Prevents accidental rapid-fire key presses
🤖 Smart Automation Features
1. Auto Breakeven
Automatically moves stop loss to entry price (plus optional buffer) when position reaches the trailing start level. Protects profits without manual intervention.
How it works:
- Monitors profit on all positions
- When profit ≥ Trail Start points, moves SL to entry
- Adds configurable buffer (Breakeven Plus) for extra safety
2. Trailing Stop System
Dynamic stop loss that follows profitable trades while locking in gains.
How it works:
- Activates when profit reaches Trail Start level
- Moves SL by Trail Step distance behind current price
- Only moves in favorable direction (never against you)
- Toggle on/off with [T] hotkey
3. Auto Partial Close
Takes partial profits automatically when positions reach near take-profit levels.
How it works:
- Monitors position profit points
- When profit ≥ 90% of Take Profit setting
- Automatically closes 50% of position
- Lets remaining position run to full TP
4. Smart Scale-In
Intelligently adds to winning positions.
How it works:
- Analyzes current open positions
- Identifies dominant direction (more BUYs or SELLs)
- Opens additional position in that direction
- Respects max trades and spread limits
🔄 Advanced Position Operations
Position Reversal
One-key operation to flip your entire portfolio:
- Calculates total volume in each direction
- Closes all current positions
- Opens equivalent volume in opposite direction
- Perfect for quick market sentiment changes
Profit Locking (Hedging)
Protects unrealized gains by opening opposing positions:
- Scans for profitable positions only
- Opens exact opposite volume for each
- Locks in current profit level
- Allows you to hold through volatility
📊 Real-Time Dashboard
Market Information
- Current symbol and spread (with high spread warning)
- Account balance
- Open position count vs. maximum allowed
Performance Metrics
- Real-time P&L: Current floating profit/loss with color coding
- 💚 Green for profits
- ❤️ Red for losses
- Daily P&L: Total session performance including closed trades
- Position Counter: Shows usage vs. limits
Hotkey Reference
Always-visible command list so you never forget a key:
- All 9 hotkeys clearly labeled
- Current trailing status indicator (✅/⬜)
- Clean, organized layout
🎛️ Configuration Options
Trading Parameters
- Lot Size: Default position size (0.01 - unlimited)
- Stop Loss: Distance in points (0 = no SL)
- Take Profit: Distance in points (0 = no TP)
- Trail Start: Profit level to activate trailing (points)
- Trail Step: Distance to keep trailing SL from price
Risk Settings
- Use Risk %: Enable percentage-based position sizing
- Risk Percent: % of balance to risk per trade (0.1 - 100%)
- Max Trades: Maximum concurrent positions (1-100)
- Max Spread: Highest acceptable spread in points
- Max Daily Loss: Session loss limit in currency ($)
- Daily Target: Profit goal in currency ($)
Smart Features
- Auto Breakeven: Enable/disable automatic BE feature
- Breakeven Plus: Buffer points above/below entry
- Auto Partial: Enable automatic profit taking
- Partial Percent: % of position to close (default 50%)
- Time Filter: Enable trading hours restriction
- Start/End Time: Trading window boundaries
Display & Alerts
- Text Color: Dashboard text color
- Font Size: Display text size (6-20)
- Sound Alerts: Enable/disable audio feedback
- Push Notifications: Send alerts to mobile MT5 app
🎯 Ideal Use Cases
1. Scalping
- Lightning-fast entries/exits
- Quick profit taking with partial closes
- Trailing stops lock gains on runners
2. Day Trading
- Time filter keeps you trading only during active hours
- Daily loss limit protects from bad sessions
- Auto breakeven secures profitable trades
3. Swing Trading
- Set and forget with trailing stops
- Auto partial takes some profit early
- Lock profits during consolidation
4. News Trading
- Instant execution on breaking news
- Quick reversal capability
- Immediate close-all panic button
💡 Pro Trading Strategies
The Scalper's Edge
- Open position with [B] or [S]
- Hit [T] immediately to activate trailing
- When profit shows, hit [P] for partial
- Let trailing stop capture the rest
The Reversal Play
- Monitor price action
- When trend reverses, hit [R]
- Instantly flip entire portfolio
- Set trailing with [T]
The Risk Manager
- Enable Risk % mode
- Set daily loss limit
- Let EA calculate optimal position size
- Trade with confidence knowing limits protect you
The Profit Locker
- Build profitable position
- Market consolidates
- Hit [L] to lock gains
- Hold through volatility risk-free
⚡ Performance Features
Speed Optimizations
- Sub-second order execution
- Efficient position scanning
- Minimal CPU usage
- 1-second timer for smooth updates
Reliability
- Comprehensive error handling
- Validation on all operations
- Safe volume calculations
- Slippage protection
Professional Code
- Modern MQL5 classes
- Clean, maintainable structure
- Extensive logging
- Production-tested logic
🔧 Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Language: MQL5
- Version: 4.00
- Account Types: All (Hedge/Netting)
- Symbols: All tradable instruments
- Timeframes: Any (EA is timeframe-independent)
- Requirements: MT5 Build 3000+
📈 Statistics Tracking
The EA maintains comprehensive session statistics:
- Daily P&L: Complete profit/loss for current session
- Trade Count: Total trades executed
- Win/Loss Ratio: Success rate tracking
- Session Balance: Starting vs. current balance
- Historical Analysis: Integration with MT5 history
🎓 Summary
The Elite Hotkey Trader EA is a professional trading workstation compressed into a keyboard interface. It combines the speed of hotkey trading with institutional-grade risk management, advanced automation, and real-time analytics.
Whether you're a scalper needing microsecond entries, a day trader requiring strict risk controls, or a swing trader wanting smart automation, this EA adapts to your style while protecting your capital.
It's not just an EA—it's your co-pilot in the markets.