Order hot keys

The Elite Hotkey Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that transforms your keyboard into a lightning-fast trading terminal. Designed for active traders who demand speed and precision, this EA allows you to execute complex trading operations with single keystrokes while maintaining institutional-level risk management.

🎯 Core Philosophy

This EA is built for traders who:

  • Need instant order execution without clicking through menus
  • Want military-grade risk management on every trade
  • Demand advanced position management features
  • Require real-time performance tracking
  • Value professional-grade automation

⌨️ Hotkey Commands

Basic Trading

  • [B] - BUY - Opens a long position instantly
  • [S] - SELL - Opens a short position instantly
  • [C] - CLOSE ALL - Closes all open positions immediately

Position Management

  • [P] - PARTIAL CLOSE - Closes 50% (customizable) of all positions
  • [Z] - BREAKEVEN - Moves stop loss to entry price + buffer
  • [T] - TOGGLE TRAILING - Activates/deactivates trailing stop system

Advanced Operations

  • [A] - SCALE IN - Adds to existing positions in the dominant direction
  • [R] - REVERSE - Closes all positions and opens opposite direction
  • [L] - LOCK PROFITS - Hedges profitable positions with opposite orders

🛡️ Risk Management System

Position Sizing

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Trade consistent lot sizes
  • Risk Percentage Mode: Automatically calculates lot size based on:
    • Account balance
    • Stop loss distance
    • Desired risk percentage per trade

Account Protection

  • Max Concurrent Trades: Limits number of open positions
  • Daily Loss Limit: Automatically closes all positions when daily loss threshold reached
  • Daily Profit Target: Alerts when target achieved
  • Max Total Risk %: Prevents excessive account exposure
  • Spread Protection: Blocks trades when spread exceeds safe levels

Time Controls

  • Trading Hours Filter: Only allows trading during specified time windows
  • Anti-Spam Protection: Prevents accidental rapid-fire key presses

🤖 Smart Automation Features

1. Auto Breakeven

Automatically moves stop loss to entry price (plus optional buffer) when position reaches the trailing start level. Protects profits without manual intervention.

How it works:

  • Monitors profit on all positions
  • When profit ≥ Trail Start points, moves SL to entry
  • Adds configurable buffer (Breakeven Plus) for extra safety

2. Trailing Stop System

Dynamic stop loss that follows profitable trades while locking in gains.

How it works:

  • Activates when profit reaches Trail Start level
  • Moves SL by Trail Step distance behind current price
  • Only moves in favorable direction (never against you)
  • Toggle on/off with [T] hotkey

3. Auto Partial Close

Takes partial profits automatically when positions reach near take-profit levels.

How it works:

  • Monitors position profit points
  • When profit ≥ 90% of Take Profit setting
  • Automatically closes 50% of position
  • Lets remaining position run to full TP

4. Smart Scale-In

Intelligently adds to winning positions.

How it works:

  • Analyzes current open positions
  • Identifies dominant direction (more BUYs or SELLs)
  • Opens additional position in that direction
  • Respects max trades and spread limits

🔄 Advanced Position Operations

Position Reversal

One-key operation to flip your entire portfolio:

  1. Calculates total volume in each direction
  2. Closes all current positions
  3. Opens equivalent volume in opposite direction
  4. Perfect for quick market sentiment changes

Profit Locking (Hedging)

Protects unrealized gains by opening opposing positions:

  • Scans for profitable positions only
  • Opens exact opposite volume for each
  • Locks in current profit level
  • Allows you to hold through volatility

📊 Real-Time Dashboard

Market Information

  • Current symbol and spread (with high spread warning)
  • Account balance
  • Open position count vs. maximum allowed

Performance Metrics

  • Real-time P&L: Current floating profit/loss with color coding
    • 💚 Green for profits
    • ❤️ Red for losses
  • Daily P&L: Total session performance including closed trades
  • Position Counter: Shows usage vs. limits

Hotkey Reference

Always-visible command list so you never forget a key:

  • All 9 hotkeys clearly labeled
  • Current trailing status indicator (✅/⬜)
  • Clean, organized layout

🎛️ Configuration Options

Trading Parameters

  • Lot Size: Default position size (0.01 - unlimited)
  • Stop Loss: Distance in points (0 = no SL)
  • Take Profit: Distance in points (0 = no TP)
  • Trail Start: Profit level to activate trailing (points)
  • Trail Step: Distance to keep trailing SL from price

Risk Settings

  • Use Risk %: Enable percentage-based position sizing
  • Risk Percent: % of balance to risk per trade (0.1 - 100%)
  • Max Trades: Maximum concurrent positions (1-100)
  • Max Spread: Highest acceptable spread in points
  • Max Daily Loss: Session loss limit in currency ($)
  • Daily Target: Profit goal in currency ($)

Smart Features

  • Auto Breakeven: Enable/disable automatic BE feature
  • Breakeven Plus: Buffer points above/below entry
  • Auto Partial: Enable automatic profit taking
  • Partial Percent: % of position to close (default 50%)
  • Time Filter: Enable trading hours restriction
  • Start/End Time: Trading window boundaries

Display & Alerts

  • Text Color: Dashboard text color
  • Font Size: Display text size (6-20)
  • Sound Alerts: Enable/disable audio feedback
  • Push Notifications: Send alerts to mobile MT5 app

🎯 Ideal Use Cases

1. Scalping

  • Lightning-fast entries/exits
  • Quick profit taking with partial closes
  • Trailing stops lock gains on runners

2. Day Trading

  • Time filter keeps you trading only during active hours
  • Daily loss limit protects from bad sessions
  • Auto breakeven secures profitable trades

3. Swing Trading

  • Set and forget with trailing stops
  • Auto partial takes some profit early
  • Lock profits during consolidation

4. News Trading

  • Instant execution on breaking news
  • Quick reversal capability
  • Immediate close-all panic button

💡 Pro Trading Strategies

The Scalper's Edge

  1. Open position with [B] or [S]
  2. Hit [T] immediately to activate trailing
  3. When profit shows, hit [P] for partial
  4. Let trailing stop capture the rest

The Reversal Play

  1. Monitor price action
  2. When trend reverses, hit [R]
  3. Instantly flip entire portfolio
  4. Set trailing with [T]

The Risk Manager

  1. Enable Risk % mode
  2. Set daily loss limit
  3. Let EA calculate optimal position size
  4. Trade with confidence knowing limits protect you

The Profit Locker

  1. Build profitable position
  2. Market consolidates
  3. Hit [L] to lock gains
  4. Hold through volatility risk-free

⚡ Performance Features

Speed Optimizations

  • Sub-second order execution
  • Efficient position scanning
  • Minimal CPU usage
  • 1-second timer for smooth updates

Reliability

  • Comprehensive error handling
  • Validation on all operations
  • Safe volume calculations
  • Slippage protection

Professional Code

  • Modern MQL5 classes
  • Clean, maintainable structure
  • Extensive logging
  • Production-tested logic

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Language: MQL5
  • Version: 4.00
  • Account Types: All (Hedge/Netting)
  • Symbols: All tradable instruments
  • Timeframes: Any (EA is timeframe-independent)
  • Requirements: MT5 Build 3000+

📈 Statistics Tracking

The EA maintains comprehensive session statistics:

  • Daily P&L: Complete profit/loss for current session
  • Trade Count: Total trades executed
  • Win/Loss Ratio: Success rate tracking
  • Session Balance: Starting vs. current balance
  • Historical Analysis: Integration with MT5 history

🎓 Summary

The Elite Hotkey Trader EA is a professional trading workstation compressed into a keyboard interface. It combines the speed of hotkey trading with institutional-grade risk management, advanced automation, and real-time analytics.

Whether you're a scalper needing microsecond entries, a day trader requiring strict risk controls, or a swing trader wanting smart automation, this EA adapts to your style while protecting your capital.

It's not just an EA—it's your co-pilot in the markets.


Produtos recomendados
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilitários
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilitários
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Trade History By Magic
Maksim Plotnikov
Utilitários
Trade History By Magic Indicator Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic! Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly. Key Features: Organized Trade Tracking : Displays tra
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilitários
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Arrow Micro Scalper é um indicador desenvolvido para scalping e trading de curto prazo, integrado com qualquer gráfico e instrumento financeiro (moedas, criptografia, ações, metais). No seu trabalho ela utiliza a análise de ondas e um filtro de direção de tendência. Recomendado para utilização em intervalos de tempo de M1 a H4. Como trabalhar com o indicador. O indicador contém 2 parâmetros externos para alteração de configurações, os restantes já estão configurados por defeito. As setas grand
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilitários
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Trading Assistent
Denis Khokhlov
Utilitários
Trading Assistent is a multifunctional trading panel that combines all necessary tools for professional trading. The panel provides complete control over positions, in-depth risk analysis, and fast order execution. MAIN FUNCTIONAL BLOCKS Position Management: - Real-time viewing of all open positions - Sorting by symbol, profit, volume, and type - Visual indication of profitable and losing positions - Bulk closing operations - Breakeven function for profit protection Trading Operations: - I
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Utilitários
O TradePad é uma ferramenta para negociação manual e algorítmica. Apresentamos uma solução simples para operações de negociação rápida e controlo de posições em diversos instrumentos de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégias! Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração e uma descrição de todas as ferramentas A interface da aplicação está adaptada para monitores de alta resolução, simples e intuitiva. Para um trabalho confortável, o comerciante re
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Utilitários
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
MT5 Auto TPSL with Trailing Stop
Siti Kamilah Binti Malik
Utilitários
Assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing Stop in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without     StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop   and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicadores
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Profit or Loss Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Utilitários
ar posições no MetaTrader 5 ao atingir o lucro / prejuízo total com a função de rastreamento de lucro.   CloseIfProfitorLoss com Trailing Você pode habilitar as   paradas virtuais (ordem separada)   , calculando e fechando as   posições de COMPRA e VENDA separadamente (separar COMPRA VENDA) fechando e calculando   todos os símbolos ou apenas o símbolo atual (todos os símbolos)   , permitir arrastando para o lucro   (Trailing   Profit) As posições são fechadas com base em um valor   em moeda de
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitários
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Volume Spread Analyzer pattern and signal
Daniel Damian Palasz
Utilitários
This MQL5 indicator detects Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) patterns for BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL signals. Features minimizable GUI showing symbol and patterns. Scans candles from current to 4 bars ago. Patterns BUY/SELL: SellingClimax, StoppingVolume, Shakeout, Test, End of Rising Market, No Demand, Upthrust, Supply Coming In. Part of Trader Menu Info v5 - All in One.
ParitySnap
Kazutaka Yamamoto
Indicadores
ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 - Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
BatchLoaderGUIApp
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Utilitários
BatchLoaderGUIApp is a Utility tool that allows TRADERS to efficiently manage their trade with "ONE CLICK" such as "Closing All Positions In Profit or Loss", "Closing A Single or Batch Position In Loss or Profit" and "Modifying Positions". A Mobile Batch option enables a trader Batch Load a single Mobile Execution.. "Experience the ultimate trading efficiency with BatchLoaderGUIApp for MetaTrader - one-click management for opening, closing, and modifying positions, plus mobile batch execution fo
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Momentum Candle Alert Points and Dollars
Tamim Harb
Utilitários
Momentum Candle Alert — Capte os movimentos dos grandes players Não perca os movimentos dos grandes players do mercado! Momentum Candle Alert ajuda a identificar velas de impulso fortes no momento em que ocorrem, acompanhando o mercado de forma simples e eficaz. Como funciona: Basta adicionar o alerta ao gráfico, escolher o período desejado e definir o número de pontos ou o movimento em dólares para receber o aviso. Principais recursos: Monitoramento em tempo real dos preços. Alerta automátic
Auto Screenshot Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitários
Auto Screenshot Utility - The Ultimate Trading Session Tracker & Screenshot Tool Revolutionize Your Trading Documentation with Precision Timing Are you struggling to keep track of market movements during key trading sessions? Do you need automated documentation of your charts at specific intervals? Introducing the Auto Screenshot Utility - your complete solution for tracking Asian, European, and American trading sessions while automatically capturing your charts at precise intervals. What Does T
Advanced Account Monitoring
Bruno Werneck Vieira
Utilitários
Resumo do Monitoramento Avançado de Conta para MT5 O Monitoramento Avançado de Conta para MT5 é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para monitoramento avançado de contas, oferecendo aos traders insights detalhados sobre seu desempenho operacional. Este indicador fornece um painel abrangente para acompanhar rebaixamentos, lucros e volumes de negociação em diferentes períodos. Abaixo está uma visão geral de suas principais funções: Monitoramento de Conta e Robôs O indicador permite monitorar toda a
Fast Trade MT5
Alexey Valeev
5 (2)
Utilitários
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Utilitários
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilitários
Live Forex Signals é projetado para negociação em sinais do site   https://live-forex-signals.com/en e https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parâmetro Nome de usuário e senha se você tiver uma assinatura para sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com. então você deve preencher esses parâmetros com suas credenciais; se não houver assinatura, deixe os campos em branco; Comment   Comentário sobre transações abertas Risk   r
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilitários
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilitários
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitários
Copie os sinais de qualquer canal do qual você seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT5.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do usuário + Demo  | Versão MT4 | Versão Discord Se deseja experimentar
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilitários
Ferramenta de Trading Binance para MT5 1. Este produto inclui gráfico ao vivo via websocket, gráfico histórico, atualizações automáticas ao reiniciar o terminal MT5 para que funcione sem problemas, sem intervenção manual, permitindo-lhe negociar na Binance sem problemas. Negociação, gráfico ao vivo e dados históricos disponíveis para Spot e Futuros Recursos do gráfico: 1. Gráfico OHLC ao vivo via Websocket (WSS) 2. Atualizar histórico via API 3.º Atualizar automaticamente o histórico nos gráf
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitários
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilitários
ATENÇÃO : Para uma versão de teste gratuita, visite o meu site. Manual de instruções RiskGuard Management — O seu aliado definitivo para um trading sem compromissos. Lot Calculator — Cálculo automático do tamanho do lote. Quantum — Risco automático para maximizar os lucros e reduzir os drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Incluído e disponível para download gratuito no meu site. Automatic Screenshot — Duas capturas de ecrã: uma na abertura e outra no fecho da operação. Partial Profit — Saídas parcia
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilitários
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitários
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
O Partial Close Expert   é uma ferramenta que combina diversas funções em um sistema automatizado. Este EA pode ajudar os traders a gerenciar suas posições com mais eficiência, oferecendo diversas opções para gerenciar riscos e maximizar ganhos potenciais. Com o Partial Close Expert, os comerciantes podem definir um       fechamento parcial       nível para garantir lucros, um       parada móvel       nível para proteger lucros e limitar perdas, um       empatar       nível para garantir que a
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilitários
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitários
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Utilitários
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Utilitários
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilitários
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Utilitários
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Utilitários
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilitários
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário