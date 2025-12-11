Order hot keys

The Elite Hotkey Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that transforms your keyboard into a lightning-fast trading terminal. Designed for active traders who demand speed and precision, this EA allows you to execute complex trading operations with single keystrokes while maintaining institutional-level risk management.

🎯 Core Philosophy

This EA is built for traders who:

Need instant order execution without clicking through menus

without clicking through menus Want military-grade risk management on every trade

on every trade Demand advanced position management features

features Require real-time performance tracking

Value professional-grade automation

⌨️ Hotkey Commands

Basic Trading

[B] - BUY - Opens a long position instantly

- - Opens a long position instantly [S] - SELL - Opens a short position instantly

- - Opens a short position instantly [C] - CLOSE ALL - Closes all open positions immediately

Position Management

[P] - PARTIAL CLOSE - Closes 50% (customizable) of all positions

- - Closes 50% (customizable) of all positions [Z] - BREAKEVEN - Moves stop loss to entry price + buffer

- - Moves stop loss to entry price + buffer [T] - TOGGLE TRAILING - Activates/deactivates trailing stop system

Advanced Operations

[A] - SCALE IN - Adds to existing positions in the dominant direction

- - Adds to existing positions in the dominant direction [R] - REVERSE - Closes all positions and opens opposite direction

- - Closes all positions and opens opposite direction [L] - LOCK PROFITS - Hedges profitable positions with opposite orders

🛡️ Risk Management System

Position Sizing

Fixed Lot Mode : Trade consistent lot sizes

: Trade consistent lot sizes Risk Percentage Mode : Automatically calculates lot size based on: Account balance Stop loss distance Desired risk percentage per trade

: Automatically calculates lot size based on:

Account Protection

Max Concurrent Trades : Limits number of open positions

: Limits number of open positions Daily Loss Limit : Automatically closes all positions when daily loss threshold reached

: Automatically closes all positions when daily loss threshold reached Daily Profit Target : Alerts when target achieved

: Alerts when target achieved Max Total Risk % : Prevents excessive account exposure

: Prevents excessive account exposure Spread Protection: Blocks trades when spread exceeds safe levels

Time Controls

Trading Hours Filter : Only allows trading during specified time windows

: Only allows trading during specified time windows Anti-Spam Protection: Prevents accidental rapid-fire key presses

🤖 Smart Automation Features

1. Auto Breakeven

Automatically moves stop loss to entry price (plus optional buffer) when position reaches the trailing start level. Protects profits without manual intervention.

How it works:

Monitors profit on all positions

When profit ≥ Trail Start points, moves SL to entry

Adds configurable buffer (Breakeven Plus) for extra safety

2. Trailing Stop System

Dynamic stop loss that follows profitable trades while locking in gains.

How it works:

Activates when profit reaches Trail Start level

Moves SL by Trail Step distance behind current price

Only moves in favorable direction (never against you)

Toggle on/off with [T] hotkey

3. Auto Partial Close

Takes partial profits automatically when positions reach near take-profit levels.

How it works:

Monitors position profit points

When profit ≥ 90% of Take Profit setting

Automatically closes 50% of position

Lets remaining position run to full TP

4. Smart Scale-In

Intelligently adds to winning positions.

How it works:

Analyzes current open positions

Identifies dominant direction (more BUYs or SELLs)

Opens additional position in that direction

Respects max trades and spread limits

🔄 Advanced Position Operations

Position Reversal

One-key operation to flip your entire portfolio:

Calculates total volume in each direction Closes all current positions Opens equivalent volume in opposite direction Perfect for quick market sentiment changes

Profit Locking (Hedging)

Protects unrealized gains by opening opposing positions:

Scans for profitable positions only

Opens exact opposite volume for each

Locks in current profit level

Allows you to hold through volatility

📊 Real-Time Dashboard

Market Information

Current symbol and spread (with high spread warning)

Account balance

Open position count vs. maximum allowed

Performance Metrics

Real-time P&L : Current floating profit/loss with color coding 💚 Green for profits ❤️ Red for losses

: Current floating profit/loss with color coding Daily P&L : Total session performance including closed trades

: Total session performance including closed trades Position Counter: Shows usage vs. limits

Hotkey Reference

Always-visible command list so you never forget a key:

All 9 hotkeys clearly labeled

Current trailing status indicator (✅/⬜)

Clean, organized layout

🎛️ Configuration Options

Trading Parameters

Lot Size : Default position size (0.01 - unlimited)

: Default position size (0.01 - unlimited) Stop Loss : Distance in points (0 = no SL)

: Distance in points (0 = no SL) Take Profit : Distance in points (0 = no TP)

: Distance in points (0 = no TP) Trail Start : Profit level to activate trailing (points)

: Profit level to activate trailing (points) Trail Step: Distance to keep trailing SL from price

Risk Settings

Use Risk % : Enable percentage-based position sizing

: Enable percentage-based position sizing Risk Percent : % of balance to risk per trade (0.1 - 100%)

: % of balance to risk per trade (0.1 - 100%) Max Trades : Maximum concurrent positions (1-100)

: Maximum concurrent positions (1-100) Max Spread : Highest acceptable spread in points

: Highest acceptable spread in points Max Daily Loss : Session loss limit in currency ($)

: Session loss limit in currency ($) Daily Target: Profit goal in currency ($)

Smart Features

Auto Breakeven : Enable/disable automatic BE feature

: Enable/disable automatic BE feature Breakeven Plus : Buffer points above/below entry

: Buffer points above/below entry Auto Partial : Enable automatic profit taking

: Enable automatic profit taking Partial Percent : % of position to close (default 50%)

: % of position to close (default 50%) Time Filter : Enable trading hours restriction

: Enable trading hours restriction Start/End Time: Trading window boundaries

Display & Alerts

Text Color : Dashboard text color

: Dashboard text color Font Size : Display text size (6-20)

: Display text size (6-20) Sound Alerts : Enable/disable audio feedback

: Enable/disable audio feedback Push Notifications: Send alerts to mobile MT5 app

🎯 Ideal Use Cases

1. Scalping

Lightning-fast entries/exits

Quick profit taking with partial closes

Trailing stops lock gains on runners

2. Day Trading

Time filter keeps you trading only during active hours

Daily loss limit protects from bad sessions

Auto breakeven secures profitable trades

3. Swing Trading

Set and forget with trailing stops

Auto partial takes some profit early

Lock profits during consolidation

4. News Trading

Instant execution on breaking news

Quick reversal capability

Immediate close-all panic button

💡 Pro Trading Strategies

The Scalper's Edge

Open position with [B] or [S] Hit [T] immediately to activate trailing When profit shows, hit [P] for partial Let trailing stop capture the rest

The Reversal Play

Monitor price action When trend reverses, hit [R] Instantly flip entire portfolio Set trailing with [T]

The Risk Manager

Enable Risk % mode Set daily loss limit Let EA calculate optimal position size Trade with confidence knowing limits protect you

The Profit Locker

Build profitable position Market consolidates Hit [L] to lock gains Hold through volatility risk-free

⚡ Performance Features

Speed Optimizations

Sub-second order execution

Efficient position scanning

Minimal CPU usage

1-second timer for smooth updates

Reliability

Comprehensive error handling

Validation on all operations

Safe volume calculations

Slippage protection

Professional Code

Modern MQL5 classes

Clean, maintainable structure

Extensive logging

Production-tested logic

🔧 Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Language : MQL5

: MQL5 Version : 4.00

: 4.00 Account Types : All (Hedge/Netting)

: All (Hedge/Netting) Symbols : All tradable instruments

: All tradable instruments Timeframes : Any (EA is timeframe-independent)

: Any (EA is timeframe-independent) Requirements: MT5 Build 3000+

📈 Statistics Tracking

The EA maintains comprehensive session statistics:

Daily P&L : Complete profit/loss for current session

: Complete profit/loss for current session Trade Count : Total trades executed

: Total trades executed Win/Loss Ratio : Success rate tracking

: Success rate tracking Session Balance : Starting vs. current balance

: Starting vs. current balance Historical Analysis: Integration with MT5 history

🎓 Summary

The Elite Hotkey Trader EA is a professional trading workstation compressed into a keyboard interface. It combines the speed of hotkey trading with institutional-grade risk management, advanced automation, and real-time analytics.

Whether you're a scalper needing microsecond entries, a day trader requiring strict risk controls, or a swing trader wanting smart automation, this EA adapts to your style while protecting your capital.

It's not just an EA—it's your co-pilot in the markets.